StraighterLine Appoints Dana Janssen as General Manager of Healthcare

Former MedCerts COO and CPO to Lead Healthcare Growth, Workforce Partnerships and Outcomes Strategy

ARLINGTON, VA / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2026 / Online education platform StraighterLine today announced that Dana Janssen has joined the company as general manager of healthcare. He will oversee the company's healthcare strategy and growth initiatives.

Over the past several years, StraighterLine has expanded its investment in healthcare education to help learners earn industry-recognized credentials and prepare for in-demand careers. Janssen's appointment reflects that continued investment as the company strategically grows its healthcare business.

"Healthcare represents one of the greatest opportunities to connect education with meaningful careers," said StraighterLine CEO Matt Hulett. "That's why we're committed to helping build the healthcare workforce of tomorrow."

Janssen has more than two decades of experience growing career-focused education businesses. Most recently, he served as chief operating officer and chief product officer at MedCerts, one of the nation's leading healthcare talent training organizations. In these roles, Janssen led product strategy while expanding employer-aligned education programs and workforce development solutions.

"Dana's experience building employer-aligned education programs makes him uniquely qualified to lead the next chapter of our healthcare business," Hulett added.

Janssen said healthcare education must evolve beyond traditional online learning to deliver measurable career outcomes. He sees it as a powerful driver of economic mobility and an opportunity to help meet the growing demand for skilled healthcare professionals.

"The next generation of healthcare education should do more than deliver content," Janssen said. "It should help learners gain skills, earn credentials, secure employment and advance their careers. StraighterLine shares that vision, and I look forward to helping expand our impact."

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About StraighterLine

StraighterLine offers affordable online college courses for transfer credit, serving more than 200,000 students annually. With a flat monthly membership and pay-as-you-go options, costs are 60 to 80% less than traditional tuition. Our self-paced, ACE-recommended general education and prerequisite courses transfer to 3,000+ colleges and universities, helping students accelerate degree completion.

StraighterLine's portfolio includes industry-leading brands serving diverse education needs: CCEI and ProSolutions Training provide early childhood education credentials and professional development for educators; Preppy delivers professional certification programs that accelerate career growth; and StraighterLine remains the market leader for transferable college credit. Together, we empower learners to achieve their goals faster through flexible, affordable, and high-quality education solutions. For more information, visit www.straighterline.com.

Media Contact: Kelly Huelsman, kelly@huepr.com

SOURCE: StraighterLine

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/straighterline-appoints-dana-janssen-as-general-manager-of-healt-1207089