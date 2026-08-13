Leaders in Sport Recognition Highlights New Generation of Sports Industry Leadership

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2026 / Recognition programs often celebrate results. The most meaningful ones recognize how those results are achieved.

That is what makes Rashid Dadashi's selection to Leaders in Sport's 2026 Leaders Under 40 Class noteworthy. The honor acknowledges a new generation of sports business professionals who are redefining leadership through innovation, collaboration and long-term relationship building.

As Vice President of Global Partnerships at AEG, Dadashi has helped drive significant sponsorship growth across some of Southern California's most recognized sports and entertainment properties, including the LA Galaxy, Dignity Health Sports Park, Crypto.com Arena, L.A. LIVE and the LA Kings. His work centers on creating strategic partnerships that connect brands with fans in authentic ways while supporting business growth across AEG's portfolio.

Since joining AEG in 2015, Dadashi has advanced through the organization by consistently delivering results and embracing new challenges. His career progression from ticket sales to executive leadership reflects a broader trend across the sports industry, where high performing professionals are increasingly recognized not only for revenue generation but also for their ability to foster innovation and create value for partners and stakeholders.

That approach has translated into measurable success. Since 2022, Dadashi has generated more than $50 million in contractually obligated income and helped contribute to record sponsorship growth for the LA Galaxy. In 2025, both the LA Galaxy and Dignity Health Sports Park achieved record setting sponsorship revenue years, highlighting the growing importance of strategic partnerships in today's sports landscape.

As the business of sports continues to evolve, leaders who can bridge commercial objectives with meaningful fan engagement are becoming increasingly valuable. Recognition such as Leaders in Sport's Under 40 program shines a spotlight on professionals who are helping shape that future through creativity, collaboration and a commitment to excellence.

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SOURCE: AEG

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/leaders-in-sport-recognition-highlights-new-generation-of-sports-industry-leadership-1207120