Physician Life Care Planning Announces Braxton Malloy as the 2026 Surviving & Thriving With a Life-Altering Injury Scholarship Recipient

Braxton Malloy's award-winning essay reflects resilience, perseverance, and a commitment to serving others following a traumatic brain injury sustained during military deployment.

SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2026 / Physician Life Care Planning is proud to announce Braxton Malloy as the recipient of the 2026 Surviving & Thriving With a Life-Altering Injury Scholarship . A student at American Military University, Malloy was selected for his compelling essay, When Service Becomes Personal: Recovering From a Traumatic Brain Injury During Combat Deployment, which chronicles his experience recovering from a traumatic brain injury while serving in a military medical role.

In October 2024, Malloy sustained a traumatic brain injury after being struck on the head by a seven-foot breaker bar while deployed to Al Asad Air Base in Iraq. Despite returning to duty shortly after the incident, his recovery continued long after the initial injury, requiring behavioral health care, specialty evaluations, and ongoing support.

The Surviving & Thriving With a Life-Altering Injury Scholarship recognizes students whose lives have been shaped by catastrophic injuries and who have demonstrated resilience, determination, and a commitment to creating a positive impact through higher education.

"Braxton's essay reflects the perseverance and compassion this scholarship was created to recognize," said the Physician Life Care Planning team. "His willingness to share his experience, along with his dedication to pursuing a career in medicine, demonstrates how adversity can inspire a lifelong commitment to serving others."

Malloy's experience also reinforced the importance of comprehensive care throughout the recovery process. In his essay, he reflects on how additional time, follow-up care, and support would have benefited his recovery, insights that now influence the kind of physician he hopes to become.

Physician Life Care Planning established the scholarship to support students whose personal experiences with life-altering injuries have shaped their educational and professional goals. Each year, the scholarship recognizes applicants whose stories embody resilience while encouraging them to continue making meaningful contributions within their communities and future careers.

Physician Life Care Planning congratulates Braxton Malloy on being named the 2026 scholarship recipient and wishes him continued success as he pursues his medical education and future career as a physician.

About Physician Life Care Planning

Founded in 2011, Physician Life Care Planning provides physician-led life care plans and compensatory economic damages assessments for attorneys handling catastrophic injury and medical malpractice cases. By bringing together physicians, vocational specialists, forensic economists, and financial analysts, the firm delivers comprehensive evaluations that help quantify future medical care needs and economic damages.

Media Contact

Laura Daily

ldaily@physicianlcp.com

(888) 502-3399

SOURCE: Physician Life Care Planning

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/physician-life-care-planning-announces-braxton-malloy-as-the-202-1207123