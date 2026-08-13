RoofSpark Launches New Brand and Leadership Structure for Residential Roofing Client Acquisition

Formerly QuoteSpark.co, the company names John Danes as CEO while both founders continue running client accounts day-to-day.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RoofSpark.com, formerly QuoteSpark.co, today announced its rebrand and the formal launch of its Show Up & Close System, a done-for-you client acquisition program built specifically for residential roofing contractors. The announcement also confirms a new leadership structure, with John Danes joining as Chief Executive Officer.

The company has worked exclusively with residential roofing contractors since it was founded by Adam Artemis and Mohamad Ghattas. Both original founders continue to run client accounts day-to-day under the new brand, with Artemis serving as Chief Operating Officer and Ghattas as Head of Client Happiness.

What has changed is the name and the leadership structure. What has not changed is the team running client campaigns or the way those campaigns are built and managed.

"Nothing about the actual work changed hands," said Ghattas, co-founder and Head of Client Happiness at RoofSpark. "The clients, the case studies and the team all came with us. The new name reflects who we serve, and the new structure gives us the room to serve more of them without pulling either of us off the accounts."

For years, roofing companies have relied on the same set of methods to grow: knocking doors, working referrals, and chasing storms. Contractors without the time for that have often turned to shared-lead platforms.

RoofSpark's position is that the traditional methods are not broken. They work, and roofers have closed a great deal of business with them. What they do not produce is predictability. Door knocking depends on grinding. Storm chasing depends on the weather. Referrals depend on timing outside the contractor's control. The result, across an industry of otherwise well-run companies, is revenue that swings between feast and famine.

How the Show Up & Close System works

The Show Up & Close System is designed to remove the contractor from every step except the appointment itself. It has three components.

Roofer Celebrity Campaigns place the contractor's name, brand, and face in front of homeowners in their service area and generate inbound interest from people actively looking to replace or install a roof. The Homeowner Verification Funnel qualifies every lead across nine separate points, including contact information, address, zip code, insurance provider, budget and timeframe. The Job Booking Concierge then handles all follow-up, including every text, every email and every touch, until the homeowner is booked on the contractor's calendar.

"Our clients don't chase leads, and they don't send follow-ups," said Ghattas. "We handle everything except walking to the house. All you do is show up and close."

Leadership and Account Management

Client accounts are managed directly by the company's two operating partners rather than assigned to junior staff. Artemis and Ghattas have each managed large-scale advertising budgets over the course of their careers, and the leadership team holds more than 25 years of combined marketing experience across roofing, real estate, eCommerce, financial services, and mortgage.

"We manage these accounts ourselves, every single day," said Artemis, co-founder and Chief Operating Officer. "The client can see exactly what we're doing on one page in about thirty seconds. That reporting is not a courtesy. It is how we hold ourselves to the plan we sold."

"My job is to build the structure around what Adam and Mohamad already do well," said Danes, Chief Executive Officer of RoofSpark. "The rebrand is the outward part of that. The internal part is documenting the system so it runs the same way on every account, in every market."

RoofSpark's work with roofing contractors began with a Texas-based company that remains one of its longest-running accounts and has since expanded its residential volume across multiple markets. The company has gone on to run campaigns for contractors in markets including Houston, Dallas and San Jose, California. For St8Forward Roofing, the company set a target of 20 in-person sit-downs within 90 days and booked 36.

Engagements are structured around defined lead-volume and appointment targets documented in each client agreement, and require clients to keep their tracking data current so campaign performance can be measured accurately.

RoofSpark works with roofing contractors coast to coast, either replacing a company's existing lead generation entirely or running alongside the referral, door-to-door, and storm-based channels already in place, because the only thing the program requires from a client is showing up and closing. Roofing company owners can request a live demonstration at RoofSpark.com.

About RoofSpark

RoofSpark is a Nashville-based client acquisition company serving established residential roofing contractors coast to coast. Through its Show Up & Close System, RoofSpark generates homeowner leads, verifies them across nine qualification points, and handles all follow-up until appointments are booked on the contractor's calendar. RoofSpark was formerly known as QuoteSpark.co. Learn more at RoofSpark.com.

Media Contact

Country: United States

Media Contact: Adam Artemis

Company: RoofSpark

Email: sales@roofspark.com

Phone: 1-615-398-6119

Website: www.roofspark.com

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