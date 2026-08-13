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WKN: A3DC14 | ISIN: US63947X1019 | Ticker-Symbol: 6NCA
Tradegate
12.08.26 | 13:56
16,600 Euro
+0,61 % +0,100
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NCINO INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NCINO INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,90018,00022:19
18,00018,10022:01
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.08.2026 22:10 Uhr
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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nCino, Inc.: nCino Announces Timing of its Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2027 Financial Results Conference Call

WILMINGTON, N.C., Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), the platform for agentic AI banking, will report financial results for its second quarter ended July 31, 2026, after the market close on Tuesday, August 25, 2026. nCino will host a conference call and webcast that day at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results.

Event: nCino's Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2027 Financial Results Conference Call
Date and Time: Tuesday, August 25, 2026 at 4:30 p.m. ET
Webcast Link: https://investor.ncino.com/
Replay: A webcast replay will be available on nCino's Investor Relations website following the call.

About nCino
nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is the platform for agentic AI banking. With over 2,700 customers worldwide - including community banks, credit unions, independent mortgage banks, and the largest financial entities globally - nCino offers a trusted, agentic platform purpose-built for financial services and regulated industries. By deploying AI agents alongside human teams, nCino's dual workforce enables institutions to eliminate inefficiencies, sharpen decision-making and deliver better outcomes for the customers they serve. For more information, visit www.ncino.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT
investor@ncino.com

MEDIA CONTACT
press@ncino.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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