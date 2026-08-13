FedEx and Feed the Children Work Together to Support Communities in Guatemala, the Philippines and Kenya

Clean Futures Alliance provided hygiene supplies and education to 6,300 children across three countries

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2026 / FedEx, in collaboration with Feed the Children, a global movement working to end child hunger, recently completed a series of Clean Futures Alliance initiatives in Guatemala, the Philippines and Kenya. Across all three countries, the collaboration provided personal hygiene kits and school-based water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) education to 6,300 school-aged children and adolescents, reinforcing healthy habits that support children's health, confidence and school readiness.

Through the Clean Futures Alliance, FedEx team members helped assemble and distribute hygiene kits tailored to local needs, including soap, shampoo, face towels, toothbrushes, toothpaste and sanitary towels where appropriate. The program paired essential supplies with hygiene education resources and orientation sessions designed to help students build consistent daily routines that support well-being at school and at home.

"Access to hygiene essentials helps children stay healthy, confident and engaged in school," said Emily Callahan, president and CEO of Feed the Children. "Through our continued collaboration with FedEx, we helped expand community-driven solutions across Guatemala, the Philippines and Kenya that support children's well-being and readiness to learn. That's what our global movement is about: ensuring every child has the resources they need to survive and thrive."

This global initiative is part of FedEx Cares, the company's community engagement program supporting people and communities connected to FedEx team members around the world. Together, FedEx and Feed the Children helped children and families access essential resources today while supporting tools that can contribute to stronger, healthier futures.

"We are proud to support organizations like Feed the Children that make a meaningful difference in communities around the world. Helping remove barriers so that families have access to essential resources closely aligns with FedEx's mission to care for one another and give back to the places where we live and work," said Jenny Robertson, senior vice president, FedEx Global Brand and Communications.

Global Initiatives and Community Impact

Guatemala: FedEx employees in Guatemala joined Feed the Children for the third consecutive year to assemble personal hygiene kits for 1,500 children and adolescents in Palencia and Sololá. The effort expanded access to hygiene supplies and community-based resources while continuing a multiyear collaboration under FedEx Cares.

Philippines: FedEx Philippines collaborated with Feed the Children to provide personal hygiene kits and WASH education support to 2,400 grade school children from fishing and farming communities in Bohol and Zamboanga del Norte. FedEx employee volunteers assembled and delivered kits containing soap, shampoo, face towels, toothbrushes and toothpaste, with school-based orientation sessions held in 11 schools.

Kenya: FedEx and Feed the Children continued the Clean Futures Alliance in Kajiado County, distributing 2,400 age-appropriate personal hygiene kits to school-aged children and adolescents in Bisil. The initiative included WASH orientation and training at Inkati and Noontoto primary schools, along with hygiene education posters designed to reinforce healthy habits.

Building on FedEx and Feed the Children's longstanding collaboration, the Clean Futures Alliance expanded access to hygiene resources and education across three countries while strengthening community-centered support for children and families.

The collaboration reflects both organizations' shared commitment to working alongside communities to help children and families access essential resources that support health, learning and long-term well-being.

For more information about FedEx and Feed the Children, visit feedthechildren.org or fedexcares.com .

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About FedEx Corp.

FedEx Corp. provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. With annual revenue of $86 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions utilizing its flexible, efficient, and intelligent global network. Consistently ranked among the world's most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its more than 450,000 employees to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards, and the needs of their customers and communities. FedEx is committed to connecting people and possibilities around the world responsibly and resourcefully, with a goal to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2040. To learn more, please visit fedex.com/about .

About Feed the Children

Feed the Children is a global movement working to end childhood hunger in the U.S. and around the world. Together with communities, the organization provides food, essentials, and opportunities to children and families who need them most so every child can survive and thrive. Learn more at feedthechildren.org.

Feed the Children | Create a world where no child goes to bed hungry

For more information, please contact:

Richard Presser richard.presser@feedthechildren.org

SOURCE: Feed the Children

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/fedex-and-feed-the-children-work-together-to-support-communities-1206994