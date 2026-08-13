TechPrecision Corporation Reports Fiscal Year 2027 First Quarter Financial Results

Consolidated Revenue and Gross Profit increased by 23% and 36%, respectively.

WESTMINSTER, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2026 / TechPrecision Corporation (NASDAQ:TPCS) ("TechPrecision" or "the Company"), a custom manufacturer of precision, large-scale fabrication components and precision, large-scale machined metal structural components, today reported financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2027, or three months ended June 30, 2026. The components that we manufacture are customer designed and sold to customers in the defense and precision industrial markets. We have two wholly owned subsidiaries that are each reportable segments, Ranor and Stadco.

Management will host a conference call on Thursday, August 13, 2026, at 4.30 p.m. ET, to discuss our financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2027.

"For the first quarter of fiscal year 2027 the Company reported consolidated revenue of $9.1 million or 23% higher than the same period a year ago. Consolidated gross profit was $1.4 million or 36% higher than the same period a year ago. Our Ranor segment executed on a favorable customer and project mix as revenue and gross profit increased by 27% and 4%, respectively" stated Alexander Shen, TechPrecision's Chief Executive Officer. "Our Stadco segment executed on its strategic project mix change and revenue increased by 22%, and Stadco losses narrowed as cost of revenue was virtually unchanged from the same period a year ago."

"As a result of the favorable customer and project mix at both segments, our net loss decreased by $0.4 million with equal EBITDA improvement," stated Alexander Shen, TechPrecision's Chief Executive Officer.

"Customer confidence remains high with our funded backlog reaching $52.7 million as of June 30, 2026, with approximately $22 million of additional unfunded purchase orders," Mr. Shen continued. "We expect to deliver this backlog over the next one to three fiscal years with expectations for gross margin improvement throughout the period."

"For the remainder of fiscal 2027, the Company remains on track to deliver double-digit revenue growth and resulting EBITDA as we continue to execute on the strategic customer and project mix plan," stated Alexander Shen, TechPrecision's Chief Executive Officer. The Company is holding to its FY 2027 guidance of Revenue growth of +10% to $35.0M - $37.0M and EBITDA growth of +80% to $3.0M-$4.0M.

The following summary compares the three months ended June 30, 2026 to the same prior year period:

Consolidated Financial Results - Three Months Ended June 30, 2026

Revenue was $9.1 million, a 23% increase on a favorable customer and project mix at both segments.

Cost of revenue was $7.7 million, or a 21% increase in line with segment revenue growth.

Gross profit was $1.4 million, an increase of 36% primarily on higher revenue at both segments.

SG&A decreased by 3% primarily on a decrease in professional fees and office costs.

Operating loss was $45,000, a 90% improvement due primarily to the higher margin drop-through.

Interest expense decreased 21%, due to lower interest costs incurred on loans.

Net loss was $0.2 million, compared with net loss of $0.6 million in the same period a year ago.

Financial Position

On June 30, 2026, and March 31, 2026, the Company had approximately $0.3 million and $0.4 million in cash, respectively. Working capital was negative $46,000 and total debt was $5.0 million on June 30, 2026. Working capital was negative $0.4 million on March 31, 2026, and debt totaled $7.0 million. Negative working capital reflects required classification of all debt obligations as current due to certain debt covenant violations.

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern (U.S.) time on Thursday, August 13, 2026. To participate in the live conference call, please dial 1-888-506-0062 five to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time. International callers should dial 1-973-528-0011. When prompted, reference TechPrecision and enter code 723051.

A replay will be available until August 27, 2026. To access the replay, dial 1-877-481-4010 or 1-919-882-2331. When prompted, enter Conference Passcode 54397.

The call will also be available over the Internet and accessible at: https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2198/54397 .

About TechPrecision Corporation

TechPrecision Corporation, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Ranor, Inc. and Stadco, is a custom manufacturer of precision, large-scale fabrication components and precision, large-scale machined metal structural components. The manufacturing operations of our Ranor subsidiary are situated on approximately 65 acres in North Central Massachusetts. Leveraging our 145,000 square foot facilities, Ranor provides a full range of custom solutions to transform material into precision finished welded components and precision finished machined components up to 100 tons: manufacturing engineering, materials management and traceability, high-precision heavy fabrication (in-house fabrication operations include cutting, press and roll forming, welding, heat treating, assembly, blasting and painting), heavy high-precision machining (in-house machining operations include CNC programming, finishing, and assembly), QC inspection including portable CMM, NonDestructive Testing, and final packaging.

All manufacturing at Ranor is performed in accordance with customer requirements. Ranor is an ISO 9001:2015 certificate holder. Ranor is a US defense-centric company with over 95% of its revenue in the defense sector. Ranor is registered and compliant with ITAR.

The manufacturing operations of our Stadco subsidiary are situated in an industrial self-contained multi-building complex comprised of approximately 183,000 square feet under roof in Los Angeles, California. Stadco manufactures large mission-critical components on several high-profile military aircraft, military helicopter, and military space programs. Stadco has been a critical supplier to a blue-chip customer base that includes some of the largest OEMs and prime contractors in the defense and aerospace industries. Stadco also manufactures tooling, molds, fixtures, jigs and dies used in the production of defense-centric aircraft components.

Our Stadco subsidiary, similar to Ranor, provides a full range of custom solutions: manufacturing engineering, materials management and traceability, high-precision fabrication (in-house fabrication operations include waterjet cutting, press forming, welding, and assembly) and high-precision machining (in-house machining operations include CNC programming, finishing, and assembly), QC inspection including both fixed and portable CMM NonDestructive Testing, and final packaging. In addition, Stadco features a large electron beam welding cell, and two NonDestructive Testing work cells, a unique mission-critical technology set.

All manufacturing at Stadco is performed in accordance with customer requirements. Stadco is an AS 9100 D and ISO 9001:2015 certificate holder and a NADCAP NonDestructive Testing certificate holder. Stadco is a US defense-centric company with over 95% of its revenue in the defense sector. Stadco is registered and compliant with ITAR.

To learn more about the Company, please visit the corporate website at http://www.techprecision.com . Information on the Company's website or any other website does not constitute a part of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of the Company and its subsidiary companies. All statements other than statements of current or historical fact contained in this press release, including statements that express our intentions, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "prospects," "will," "should," "would" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections made by management about our business, our industry and other conditions affecting our financial condition, results of operations or business prospects. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause such outcomes and results to differ include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties arising from: our reliance on individual purchase orders, rather than long-term contracts, to generate revenue; our ability to balance the composition of our revenues and effectively control operating expenses; external factors that may be outside our control, including health emergencies, like epidemics or pandemics, geopolitical conflicts, price inflation, interest rate increases and supply chain disruptions; the availability of appropriate financing facilities impacting our operations, financial condition and/or liquidity; our ability to receive contract awards through competitive bidding processes; our ability to maintain standards to enable us to manufacture products to exacting specifications; our ability to enter new markets for our services; our reliance on a small number of customers for a significant percentage of our business; competitive pressures in the markets we serve; changes in the availability or cost of raw materials and energy for our production facilities; restrictions in our ability to operate our business due to our outstanding indebtedness; government tariffs, regulations and requirements; pricing and business development difficulties; changes in government spending on national defense; our ability to make acquisitions and successfully integrate those acquisitions with our business; our failure to maintain effective internal controls over financial reporting; general industry and market conditions and growth rates; and other risks discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (www.sec.gov). Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law. Investors should evaluate any statements made by us in light of these important factors.

Company Contact:

Phillip Podgorski

Chief Financial Officer

TechPrecision Corporation

Phone: 978-874-0591

Email: podgorskip@Ranor.com

Website: www.TechPrecision.com Investor Relations Contact:

Hayden IR

Brett Maas

Phone: 646-536-7331

Email: brett@haydenir.com

Website: www.haydenir.com

TECHPRECISION CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited) June 30, March 31, (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) 2026 2026 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 279 $ 431 Accounts receivable 3,073 2,488 Contract assets 10,400 10,808 Raw materials 2,025 1,927 Work-in-process 1,155 1,027 Other current assets 396 1,045 Total current assets 17,328 17,726 Property, plant and equipment, net 10,382 10,874 Right of use asset, net 3,407 3,550 Other noncurrent assets 122 122 Total assets $ 31,239 $ 32,272 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,452 $ 2,415 Accrued expenses 4,022 3,868 Income taxes payable 31 31 Contract liabilities 2,935 2,917 Customer deposits 1,252 1,252 Current portion of long-term lease liability 817 800 Current portion of long-term debt, net 4,865 6,884 Total current liabilities 17,374 18,167 Long-term lease liability 2,697 2,864 Other noncurrent liability 3,556 3,568 Total liabilities 23,627 24,599 Stockholders' Equity: Common stock - par value $.0001 per share, 50,000,000 shares authorized: Shares issued and outstanding: June 30, 2026 - 10,133,261 and 10,100,311; March 31, 2026 - 10,078,381 and 10,024,469, respectively. 1 1 Additional paid in capital 19,574 19,482 Accumulated deficit (11,963 ) (11,810 ) Total stockholders' equity 7,612 7,673 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 31,239 $ 32,272

TECHPRECISION CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)

Three months ended June 30, (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) 2026 2025 Revenue $ 9,096 $ 7,379 Cost of revenue 7,696 6,349 Gross profit 1,400 1,030 Selling, general and administrative 1,445 1,493 Loss from operations (45 ) (463 ) Other (expense) income (2 ) 1 Interest expense (106 ) (135 ) Total other expense, net (108 ) (134 ) Loss before income taxes (153 ) (597 ) Income tax expense (benefit) --- --- Net loss $ (153 ) $ (597 ) Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.02 ) $ (0.06 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic and diluted 10,100,311 9,757,846

TECHPRECISION CORPORATION

REVENUE, COST OF REVENUE, GROSS PROFIT BY SEGMENT

(Unaudited)



June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 Changes



Percent

of

Percent

of



(dollars in thousands) Amount Revenue Amount Revenue Amount Percent Revenue











Ranor $ 5,461 60 % $ 4,297 58 % $ 1,164 27 % Stadco 4,064 45 % 3,332 45 % 732 22 % Intersegment elimination (429 ) (5 )% (250 ) (3 )% (179 ) (72 )% Consolidated Revenue $ 9,096 100 % $ 7,379 100 % $ 1,717 23 % Cost of revenue Ranor $ 4,315 48 % $ 2,804 39 % $ 1,511 54 % Stadco 3,795 42 % 3,795 52 % --- --- % Intersegment elimination (414 ) (4 )% (250 ) (5 )% (164 ) (66 )% Consolidated Cost of revenue $ 7,696 86 % $ 6,349 86 % $ 1,347 21 % Gross profit (loss)1 Ranor $ 1,560 17 % $ 1,493 20 % $ 67 4 % Stadco (160 ) (2 )% (463 ) (6 )% 303 65 % Consolidated Gross profit $ 1,400 15 % $ 1,030 14 % $ 370 36 %

1Net of intersegment eliminations

TECHPRECISION CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2026 2025 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (153 ) $ (597 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 698 701 Amortization of debt issue costs 14 29 Stock based compensation expense 92 69 Change in contract loss provision 178 (250 ) Loss on disposal of fixed assets 2 --- Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (585 ) (602 ) Contract assets 408 510 Work-in-process and raw materials (226 ) (337 ) Other current assets 649 85 Accounts payable 1,037 178 Accrued expenses (222 ) 67 Contract liabilities 18 922 Other noncurrent liabilities (12 ) (129 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,898 646 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (2,436 ) (1,250 ) Reimbursements for purchases of property, plant and equipment 2,420 2,226 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (16 ) 976 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Debt issue costs (13 ) (17 ) Revolver loan borrowings 6,553 2,755 Revolver loan payments (8,400 ) (4,241 ) Payments of principal for leases (1 ) (2 ) Repayments of long-term debt (173 ) (169 ) Net cash used in financing activities (2,034 ) (1,674 ) Net decrease in cash (152 ) (52 ) Cash - beginning of period 431 195 Cash - end of period $ 279 $ 143

EBITDA Non-GAAP Financial Measure

Three Months ended June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2026 2025 Change Net loss $ (153 ) $ (597 ) $ 444 Interest expense (1) 106 135 (29 ) Depreciation and amortization 698 701 (3 ) EBITDA $ 651 $ 239 $ 412

1Includes amortization of debt issue costs

SOURCE: TechPrecision Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/techprecision-corporation-reports-fiscal-year-2027-first-quarter-finan-1207146