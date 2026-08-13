Saskatoon, Saskatchewan--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2026) - 1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") announces that on August 12, it has entered into an investor relations and promotional services agreement (the "Agreement") with NAI Interactive Ltd. ("NAI") to increase awareness of the Company and its exploration activities among the investment community.

Under the terms of the Agreement, NAI will provide the Company with investor relations and promotional services consisting of two CEO video interviews to be conducted and broadcast through NAI500.com and NAI's official YouTube channel. In addition, 1844 will participate in the GCFF Annual Wealth Conference in Toronto, Ontario, on October 17, 2026, where the Company will have a display table and an opportunity to present its corporate and exploration activities to conference participants.

The services under the Agreement will commence on August 15, 2026 and has a term of six months, ending February 15, 2027. In consideration for the services, the Company will pay NAI a one-time cash fee of $6,000, plus applicable taxes. No securities, stock options or other equity-based compensation will be issued to NAI under the Agreement. The compensation payable to NAI is not dependent upon any financing transaction, trading volume, share price or other market-oriented performance criteria.

NAI is based out of Vancouver, British Columbia. The principal of NAI is Gilbert Chan. To the knowledge of the Company, NAI is expected to acquire a direct or indirect interest in 600,000 common shares of 1844 Resources Inc. The securities expected to be acquired by NAI will be fully paid for and not issued as compensation in connection with the investor relations and promotional services provided under the Agreement. Both NAI and Gilbert Chan operate at arm's length to the Company.

The Agreement and the engagement of NAI remain subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About NAI Interactive Ltd.

NAI Interactive Ltd. is a Vancouver-based investor communications and event company that operates NAI500.com and organizes investment conferences and other investor-focused events. Through its media platforms and events, NAI provides public companies with opportunities to communicate their corporate activities to investment audiences.

About 1844 Resources Inc.

1844 Resources Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing copper and critical mineral projects in Québec's Gaspé Peninsula. The Company's flagship SV2 Project includes the Sullipek East, Sullipek and Vallières project areas and is supported by extensive historical drilling, geological work and modern geophysical data. With drilling permits in place, 1844 is advancing a focused exploration program designed to evaluate the continuity and scale of the broader copper system.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, TSX Venture Exchange approval of the Agreement. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

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Source: 1844 Resources Inc.