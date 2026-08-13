EQS-News: Martial Arts History Museum / Key word(s): Ent/Sports

Martial Arts Museum Becomes a Blue Star Museum



13.08.2026 / 22:11 CET/CEST

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GLENDALE, CA - August 13, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - The Martial Arts History Museum is immensely proud to announce its official acceptance this week into the prestigious Blue Star Museums program - a national initiative spearheaded by the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense, and thousands of premier cultural venues across America. While the standard nationwide program provides free summer admission to active-duty military personnel and their loved ones, the Martial Arts History Museum is taking this mission of gratitude a major step further by extending free, unlimited year-round admission to these extraordinary service members and their families. This extraordinary program welcomes active-duty individuals and up to five family members for free admittance throughout the entire year. Eligible service members include all active-duty personnel across every branch of service: the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, Space Force, National Guard, and Reserves, as well as the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps and NOAA Commissioned Corps. By breaking down barriers to cultural and historical education, the museum aims to create an inviting, inspiring sanctuary where military families can build lasting memories together. For Museum President Michael Matsuda, this initiative is deeply personal and rooted in a family legacy of service. "These amazing people continue to put their lives on the line every single day for all of us," says Matsuda, whose father served in the military and whose father-in-law served in the legendary, highly decorated 442nd Regimental Combat Team during World War II. "They sacrifice so much for our freedom, and providing this year-round opportunity is truly the least we can do to give back and honor our military families." Through this passionate commitment, the Martial Arts History Museum invites our nation's heroes to step through its doors, explore the rich history, art, and cultural heritage of the martial arts, and feel the profound appreciation of a grateful community every day of the year. The Martial Arts History Museum is located at 201 N. Brand Blvd., B100, Glendale, CA 91203 or visit MAmuseum.com . Donations are encouraged. View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Martial Arts History Museum





13.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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