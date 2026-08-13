Company Recognized for 776% Three-Year Revenue Growth, Earning a Place Among the Nation's Most Successful Independent Businesses

CFO Worx today announced it has been ranked No. 448 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia.

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Brian Alvarez, CEO of CFO Worx

"Earning a place on the list comes down to the trust our clients place in us and is a testament to the caliber of the team behind every engagement," said Brian Alvarez, CEO of CFO Worx.

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance-it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About CFO Worx

CFO Worx is an AI-native Fractional CFO services firm that offers tailored CFO, Controller, and strategic Mergers and Acquisitions preparation advisory to US private companies across industries. CFO Worx supports transactions up to $250M in enterprise value and helps leadership teams make faster, more informed decisions. CFO Worx is led by founder and CEO Brian Alvarez, a Harvard Business School MBA, West Point graduate, and U.S. Army veteran who was previously named 2022 CFO of the Year in Tampa. Learn more about CFO Worx at https://www.cfoworx.com.

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