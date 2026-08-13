Burton Awards: Humanoid Judge Tries Simulated Case

Sophia the Robot presides over a mock courtroom case during the 2026 Burton Awards, exploring the intersection of artificial intelligence, law, and legal innovation.

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2026 / The first-of-its-kind mock courtroom presentation featuring a humanoid as a judge was held at the 2026 Burton Awards program in Washington, D.C. The Burton Awards is a non-profit program dedicated to rewarding excellence in law.

The presentation featured 4-Time Pro Bowl NFL star Ken Harvey, who appeared as the plaintiff- appellant in a fictional courtroom case. In the case, the superstar linebacker sought to overturn a five-year jersey licensing agreement, arguing that the manufacturer failed to honor his request to print his teammates' names on the jersey. The company only printed his name on the jersey. After a trial, the Robot, Judge Sophia held for the plaintiff-appellant, Ken Harvey. During the trial Mr. Harvey testified about his plight.

The presentation combines law with humor, and facts with fiction.

The recording of AI Court is now available here.

For a short presentation here.

The Burton Awards extends its appreciation to Hanson Robotics for making Sophia the Robot's participation possible.

THE BURTON AWARDS

The Burton Awards, established in 1999, is funded by the Burton Foundation, a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization and academic effort devoted to recognizing and rewarding excellence in the legal profession. The Burton Awards were established to honor the finest accomplishments in law, including writing, reform, public service and interest, regulatory innovation, and lifetime achievements in the profession.

Find this year's winners here.

THE AMERICAN BAR ASSOCIATION, CO-SPONSOR

With nearly 400,000 members, the American Bar Association is one of the largest voluntary professional membership organizations in the world. As the national voice of the legal profession, the ABA works to improve the administration of justice, promotes programs that assist lawyers and judges in their work, accredits law schools, provides continuing legal education, and works to build public understanding around the world of the importance of the rule of law.

WILLIAM C. BURTON, ESQ., CHAIRMAN

William C. Burton is a partner at Sagat|Burton LLP, New York. He is the Founder and Chairman of the Burton Awards Program. He has served as a New York State Assistant Attorney General and an Assistant New York State Special Prosecutor. For fifteen years, he was the Director of Government Affairs for Continental Insurance, then one of the largest international insurance companies. He is the author of "Burton's Legal Thesaurus," the first and only reference book of its kind written for the legal profession. The book is now in its sixth edition. When it was published forty-one years ago, Mr. Burton was given a prestigious award by the Association of American Publishers which declared the book "One of the most Creative and Innovate Projects of the Year." In 1999, Mr. Burton created the Burton Foundation and established the non-profit Burton Awards Program with

the initial goal of encouraging clear and comprehensive legal writing and rewarding other monumental achievements in law. In 2010, Mr. Burton was awarded the prestigious Golden Pen Award by the Legal Writing Institute, the second largest organization of law professors in the United States with 3,000 members. The honor was given for his advocacy and impact on legal writing. Later in 2011, he was presented the "Blackstone Award" by the Friends of the Law Library of Congress for embodying and promoting the best ideals of the venerable institution. He was a Legal Reform Award recipient from the U.S. Chamber Institute for Legal Reform in the fall of 2017. In 2022, Mr. Burton was selected as a member of the Hofstra Law School Hall of Fame. The Law School selected its top 50 graduates on celebrating its 50th Anniversary. He is also the recipient of the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award from the American Society of Legal Writers comprised of more than 2,700 jurists, professors and practitioners. The award was previously presented to U.S. Supreme Court Justices Antonin Scalia, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Paul Stevens, and Stephen Breyer, and other prominent award winners. In 2024, Mr. Burton received the ABA Presidential Citation for visionary leadership and contributions significantly impacting the legal profession and society at large. Mr. Burton created "The Committee on Legal Terminology" which records annually, officially, new words and phrases in law.

Media Contact:

Halle Grotewold

hgrotewold@burtonawards.com

SOURCE: The Burton Awards

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