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WKN: A42HLK | ISIN: US92859A1060 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
13.08.26 | 22:00
14,090 US-Dollar
+8,38 % +1,090
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VOGENX INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VOGENX INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
13.08.2026 22:38 Uhr
190 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Vogenx, Inc.: Vogenx Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2026 / Vogenx, Inc. (NASDAQ:VOGX) ("Vogenx"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases associated with dysfunctions in human metabolism, including post-bariatric hypoglycemia (PBH) and gastroparesis, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 6,250,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $13.00 per share. All of the shares were offered by Vogenx. The gross proceeds to Vogenx from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, were approximately $81.3 million.

Vogenx's common stock began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on August 12, 2026 under the ticker symbol "VOGX."

In addition, Vogenx has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 937,500 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Jones acted as sole book-running manager for the offering.

A registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-297487), as amended, relating to the offering was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and was declared effective on August 11, 2026. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus forming part of the registration statement relating to these securities. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, or from: JonesTrading Institutional Services LLC, Attention: Capital Markets, 325 Hudson Street, 6th Floor, New York, NY 10013, or by email at compliance@jonestrading.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any offer or sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Vogenx

Vogenx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases associated with dysfunctions in human metabolism, including PBH and gastroparesis. Vogenx's lead product candidate, mizagliflozin, is an orally administered, minimally absorbed small molecule drug candidate in development for the treatment of PBH, gastroparesis, and GIP-dependent Cushing's Syndrome. Vogenx licensed worldwide rights to mizagliflozin, excluding Japan, Korea and Taiwan, from Kissei Pharmaceutical in 2021.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the anticipated use of proceeds from the initial public offering. The words, without limitation, "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these or similar identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, but not limited to, the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the prospectus that forms a part of the registration statement, as amended, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission related to the initial public offering. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the current expectations of Vogenx's management team and speak only as of the date hereof, and Vogenx specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact

Harrison Seidner, PhD
WaterSeid Partners, Inc.
(516) 236-5988
harrison@waterseid.com

SOURCE: Vogenx, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/vogenx-announces-closing-of-initial-public-offering-1207153

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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