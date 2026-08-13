Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2026) - EGL Technology Inc. (TSXV: EGLT) ("EGL" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Wong Li Fong ("Ms. Wong") to the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board"), effective immediately.

Mr. Leung Ngai Man, Executive Chairman of the Company, commented, "We are delighted to welcome Ms. Wong to our Board of Directors, and we look forward to working with her."

Ms. Wong holds a Bachelor of Commerce from Curtin University of Technology Australia, with a major in Accounting and Commerce. She has over 20 years of experience in corporate and financial management. She has also held financial and administrative executive positions with a variety of leading companies. She is familiar with finance, banking, corporate governance, and human resources work. Ms. Wong is currently a Director of Easy Growth Holdings Pte Ltd., a subsidiary of the Company. She has served as a Director of Sino Prosper (Group) Holdings Ltd. since March 2015.

About EGL Technology Inc.

Through its subsidiary, Easy Growth Logtech Company Limited, EGL Technology Inc. provides smart locker solutions and related last-mile delivery services in Vietnam. EGL's business includes the ownership and operation of smart locker systems and related technology used in connection with parcel distribution, smart lockers and retail logistics. EGL Technology Inc. has also established EGL Smart Logitech (Canada) Inc. in connection with potential business opportunities in Canada.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the appointment of Ms. Wong to the Board and the anticipated benefits thereof, the acceptance of such appointment by the TSXV, and the business plans of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on the current expectations, estimates and assumptions of management as of the date of this news release and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, risks relating to the acceptance of the appointment by the TSXV, the Company's business plans and general economic, business and market conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: EGL Technology Inc.