Dominion Harbor Group: Edison Innovations Licenses Portfolio of KSF Phosphor Technology Patents to Leading U.S. LED Technology Developer and Manufacturer Bridgelux

Edison Innovations-Bridgelux Licensing Agreement Becomes First U.S. Deal for the Manufacturing of KSF LED Displays for the Global Market

DALLAS, TX AND FREMONT, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2026 / Edison Innovations, a Dominion Harbor Enterprises (DHE) (www.DominionHarbor.com) company, has licensed its portfolio of Potassium Fluorosilicate (PFS/KSF) phosphor technology patents to the leading American LED industry developer-manufacturer Bridgelux (www.Bridgelux.com), which is affiliated with the world's largest LED manufacturer, MLS Co., Ltd. The agreement was jointly announced by David Pridham, Chief Executive Officer of Dominion Harbor Enterprises, and Dr. Yi-Qun Li, CEO of Bridgelux.

Bridgelux will apply Edison Innovations' PFS/KSF patents toward the design and supply of industry-standard, high-performance LEDs to its customers in premium display markets. The long-term agreement provides Bridgelux with the IP foundation to invest confidently in the next-generation KSF-based LED ecosystem, while reinforcing Edison Innovations' position as the industry's leading licensor of KSF display technology.

The Edison Innovations PFS/KSF phosphor LED patent portfolio represents the display industry's largest collection, as part of the 2,500 patent assets acquired by Dominion Harbor in 2025 from Dolby Laboratories, Inc., after their acquisition of GE Licensing. Following this acquisition, Edison Innovations has actively engaged with technology innovators across various high-growth sectors, including display technology, hybrid and electric vehicles, semiconductors, electronics, batteries, wireless power, wireless networking, and healthcare.

LED technology continues to dominate US display and lighting markets by delivering highly saturated colors and exceptional energy efficiency. Grounded in breakthroughs pioneered by companies like Bridgelux, LEDs bring significant benefits to consumers and professionals alike, including unmatched color realism, superior energy efficiency, and enhanced commercial reliability.

"Adding Bridgelux to our KSF licensing program is a milestone in two respects: they're our first U.S. licensee, and they're a flagship partner for the program. As a vertically integrated, engineering-driven LED company, they understand better than anyone how essential KSF has become to the next generation of displays," said Mr. Pridham.

"Bridgelux was an early licensee of GE's PFS patents for general lighting, and today Bridgelux is a leader in the high-CRI LED (SMD, filament, and COB) market due to our innovations in applying KSF phosphor in LED packages for high efficacy and reliable performance in moisture environments. KSF has become essential to the color quality our customers expect in residential lamps and retail downlights. Pairing Edison Innovations' KSF portfolio with Bridgelux's own solutions gives us long-term certainty as we build the next generation of high-performance platforms for display markets," said Dr. Li.

The licensed patent portfolio includes the following US Patent Nos.: 7,497,973; 7,648,649; 7,358,542; 7,847,309; 7,453,195; 9,455,381; 9,184,353; 8,981,639; 8,829,781; 8,362,685; 8,237,348; 9,680,067; 9,698,314; 10,230,022; 11,098,246; 10,615,316; 9,512,357; 10,131,835; 9,938,457; 9,929,319; 10,249,801; 8,436,369; 8,742,449; 9,018,669; 10,424,697; 8,592,232; 8,916,898; and 9,741,907.

For more information about the KSF patent portfolio, please contact Robert Kelly via email at bob@dominionharbor.com or call 214-414-1164.

About Bridgelux

Bridgelux is a leading developer and manufacturer of energy-efficient LED lighting solutions with more than 20 years of driving industry transformation. Focused on innovations from Full Spectrum Sunlight (Thrive), High Efficacy CRI 90 (F90), to RGBW smart lighting, Bridgelux empowers industries and communities worldwide to enhance lighting experiences. Headquartered in Fremont, California, Bridgelux is a pioneer in solid-state lighting (SSL), with more than 1,000 patents and patents pending. As one of only two vertically integrated LED manufacturers delivering complete solutions from epitaxial wafers to light engines, Bridgelux drives mainstream adoption of high-performance LED applications. Visit www.bridgelux.com for more information.

About Dominion Harbor Enterprises, LLC:

Dominion Harbor Enterprises (DHE) is a premier intellectual property transaction and advisory firm, recognized for its unmatched expertise in IP transactions. DHE provides clients with unparalleled access to targeted and credentialed licensees, supported by its proprietary IPedia patent intelligence solution. The firm is committed to fostering innovation and growth in the intellectual property landscape.

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CONTACT:

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SOURCE: Dominion Harbor Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/edison-innovations-licenses-portfolio-of-ksf-phosphor-technology-1207147