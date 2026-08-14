Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2026) - EU Gold Mining Inc. reports the results of the maiden diamond drilling program completed at the Kimoukro Gold Project (PR0948) in Côte d'Ivoire by its 100% owned Ivorian subsidiary, K Mining SARL.

The 2026 program comprised 17 oriented diamond drill holes totalling 2,594.25 metres and was designed as a first-pass test of targets generated from geological mapping, soil and auger geochemistry, trenching, artisanal workings, ground magnetics, and induced-polarization/resistivity surveys.

The program successfully confirmed bedrock gold mineralization at Kimoukro, with mineralized structures intersected in metasedimentary rocks, granodiorite-tonalite intrusive rocks and locally favourable mafic dykes. Multiple holes returned locally high-grade gold intersections, and visible gold was observed in drill core from K26DD002 and K26DD016.

All intervals reported below represent downhole lengths. True widths have not yet been established.

Drilling Highlights

Hole From

(m) Downhole

Interval Au

(g/t) Included Interval K26DD011 21.00 2.20 m 9.72 - K26DD002 103.00 7.00 m 2.65 including 3.00 m @ 5.92 g/t Au from 107.00 m K26DD016 193.40 5.60 m 2.45 including 0.70 m @ 5.11 g/t Au from 194.30 m and 1.00 m @ 9.58 g/t Au from 196.00 m K26DD007 31.50 1.50 m 6.17 including 0.50 m @ 8.11 g/t Au K26DD007 121.85 2.15 m 4.40 including 0.62 m @ 9.69 g/t Au K26DD013 98.20 1.00 m 7.17 - K26DD014 46.00 3.00 m 1.17 including 1.00 m @ 3.12 g/t Au

Additional mineralized intervals were intersected in several holes, including repeated mineralization in K26DD004 and a second interval of 2.00 m @ 1.78 g/t Au from 98.00 m in K26DD011.

Emerging Geological Model

The maiden drilling program has materially refined the geological and structural interpretation of Kimoukro.

The previously recognized regional architecture is dominated by steep N- to NNW-trending shear zones and foliation developed within the volcano-sedimentary sequence and along intrusive contacts. Oriented drill core has confirmed an additional important family of approximately E-W to ESE-WNW mineralized structures, broadly striking N80°E to N110°E.

These structures occur as quartz-carbonate veins, brittle to brittle-ductile shear zones, sheeted vein arrays and locally en-echelon vein systems. Several of the stronger gold intersections occur where these structures interact with the regional N-NNW structural grain, intrusive contacts, altered granodiorite or mafic dykes.

The results currently support a model comprising multiple mineralized strands, lenses and locally high-grade shoots.

Three principal mineralization settings are recognized:

quartz-carbonate-sericite shear-vein systems hosted by metasedimentary rocks;

intrusive-hosted or intrusive-margin mineralization associated with altered and locally mylonitic granodiorite-tonalite; and

mineralized shear-vein zones developed along altered mafic-dyke contacts.

Visible gold was observed within quartz-carbonate veining in K26DD002 and within the deep mineralized interval in K26DD016.

Priority Follow-Up Areas

Integration of drilling with surface geochemistry, artisanal workings, structural interpretation and re-evaluated geophysical data has identified several priority areas for follow-up.

The highest-priority work will focus on:

Central intrusive-side and Point 393 corridor - an area containing extensive historical artisanal workings, high-grade surface samples, altered granodiorite, intersecting structural trends and drill-confirmed mineralization. Follow-up drilling will test the geometry and continuity of mineralized structures around K26DD008, K26DD011 and K26DD016 and their relationship to the shafts in the artisanal-mining area.

K26DD002 corridor - follow-up of the 7.00 m @ 2.65 g/t Au intersection, including visible gold, using oriented drilling from opposing directions to better constrain the orientation and true thickness of the mineralized vein package.

K26DD007 corridor - testing of the two separate high-grade intersections to determine whether they represent parallel shear zones, en-echelon segments or structural repetition within a broader mineralized corridor.

Northern intrusive corridor - follow-up of the discrete 1.00 m @ 7.17 g/t Au intersection in K26DD013 and adjacent structural and geophysical targets.

Additional targets remain within the broader deformation corridor and in currently undrilled geophysical anomalies east and west of the principal drilling area. The peripheral targets will require geological and geochemical validation before drill testing.

Phase 2 Exploration Strategy

The first-pass program demonstrated that the principal remaining technical uncertainty is not the presence of bedrock gold mineralization, but the geometry, continuity, true width and repetition of the higher-grade mineralized shoots.

The Company is therefore evaluating a second phase beginning with approximately 2,500 metres of focused oriented diamond drilling.

The proposed program will use short drill fences, opposing or "scissor" hole orientations and targeted step-outs to:

constrain the strike and dip of the principal mineralized vein systems; determine true widths of the stronger intersections; test continuity along strike and down dip; evaluate structural intersections and intrusive contacts as controls on higher-grade shoots; and establish whether similar mineralized structures repeat beyond the currently drilled areas.

Subject to the results of this work, broader systematic drilling, including RC drilling where appropriate, may subsequently be used to evaluate the scale and continuity of the mineralized corridors.

Geophysical Interpretation

Post-drilling calibration has refined the interpretation of the ground magnetic and IP/resistivity surveys and their relationship to the geological and mineralized systems intersected by drilling.

The drilling confirms that chargeability responses are not uniquely associated with gold mineralization. Elevated chargeability may reflect sulphide-bearing alteration and mineralization, graphitic metasedimentary horizons, or combinations of these features. Conversely, some gold-bearing quartz-rich and silicified structures display relatively weak chargeability and are better expressed by resistivity contrasts and magnetic-gradient boundaries.

Integration of the drilling results with the geophysical models has identified distinct response patterns associated with specific structural, alteration and mineralization settings. These calibrated signatures provide improved exploration vectors for follow-up targeting and, importantly, a basis for evaluating analogous geophysical features in areas of the project that remain untested by drilling.

Sampling, Analytical Methods and Quality Control

Diamond core was geotechnically, geologically and structurally logged, photographed and marked for sampling at the Kimoukro core facility. NQ core was oriented where ground conditions permitted. Samples were sawn prior to analytical submission.

A total of 2,649 original drill-core samples and 138 QA/QC samples were submitted for analysis. The QA/QC program included certified reference materials, blanks and field duplicates.

Primary gold analyses were completed by MSA Labs using PhotonAssay and by SGS using 50 g fire assay, with selected samples submitted for check and umpire analysis. QA/QC results are considered adequate for the current exploration-stage interpretation. Certain QA/QC matters, including duplicate variability, one elevated blank and reconciliation of selected CRM records, remain under technical review and will continue to be addressed as the exploration database is advanced.

Exploration Status and Cautionary Statement

Kimoukro remains an exploration-stage project. The maiden drilling program confirms bedrock gold mineralization and locally high-grade gold-bearing structures, but drill spacing remains wide and irregular and the continuity, geometry and true widths of individual mineralized zones have not yet been established.

No Mineral Resource or Mineral Reserve has been estimated for the Kimoukro Project.

The results reported herein should therefore not be interpreted as demonstrating the existence of an economically mineable deposit. Additional drilling is required to determine the continuity, dimensions and grade distribution of the mineralized structures.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this document has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Riccardo Aquè, Ph.D., EurGeol, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Dr. Aquè has supervised the exploration activities at the Kimoukro Gold Project and has reviewed the geological, drilling, sampling, analytical and QA/QC information presented herein.

About EU Gold Mining Inc.

EU Gold Mining is engaged in the exploration and development of its mineral property interests in Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The Company recently acquired several gold permit and permit applications covering a total of 1,393 square kilometres, including the Kimoukro Gold Project consisting of 14.47 square kilometres. EU Gold mining is a reporting issuer with plans to list its common shares for trading on a Canadian stock exchange. Key company documents can be accessed on SEDAR+ and on the Company's website, www.eugoldmining.com.

ON BEHALF OF EU GOLD MINING INC.

(Signed) "Robert Eadie"

Robert Eadie, President & Chief Executive Officer

This news release contains "forward-looking" statements and information ("forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein, including, without limitation, management's expectations and the potential of the Company's projects, are forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of Company management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Company's management and reflect the beliefs, opinions, and projections on the date the statements are made. Forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties and accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements or beliefs, opinions, projections or other factors, except as required by law.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309600

Source: EU Gold Mining Inc.