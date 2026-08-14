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WKN: A0BLDY | ISIN: AU000000NST8 | Ticker-Symbol: NS7
Tradegate
13.08.26 | 21:45
13,990 Euro
-0,57 % -0,080
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
DAXglobal Gold Miners
S&P/ASX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,78614,12013.08.
13,92414,07613.08.
PR Newswire
14.08.2026 00:48 Uhr
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Elliott Investment Management L.P.: Elliott Management Statement on Northern Star Resources Ltd

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elliott Investment Management L.P. ("Elliott"), which manages funds that together hold an investment of approximately 5.6% in Northern Star Resources Ltd ("Northern Star" or the "Company"), today issued the following statement in response to the Company's announcements on August 13:

Northern Star's August 13 letter asks investors to trust the very directors who presided over years of profound underperformance to oversee a Board "renewal" process on terms they alone control, consisting of directors appointed solely at their discretion. This is not renewal. It is entrenchment.

Elliott remains willing to work constructively with Northern Star toward a genuinely strengthened Board equipped to realize the Company's full potential - for investors, employees and all who depend on its success.

Elliott's full perspectives on Northern Star and its unique value-creation opportunity can be accessed at ElliottLetters.com/NST.

About Elliott

Elliott Investment Management L.P. (together with its affiliates, "Elliott") manages approximately $80.3 billion of assets as of June 30, 2026. Founded in 1977, it is one of the oldest funds under continuous management. The Elliott funds' investors include pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, funds-of-funds, high net worth individuals and families, and employees of the firm.

Media Contacts:

London
Stijn van de Grampel
Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited
T: +44 20 3009 1061
svdgrampel@elliottadvisors.co.uk

New York
Stephen Spruiell
Elliott Investment Management L.P.
T: +1 (212) 478-2017
sspruiell@elliottmgmt.com

Sydney
Annabel Clunies-Ross
Hanbury Strategy
T: +61 428 295 517
nst@hanburystrategy.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/elliott-management-statement-on-northern-star-resources-ltd-302851456.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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