Elliott Investment Management L.P.: Elliott Management Statement on Northern Star Resources Ltd

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elliott Investment Management L.P. ("Elliott"), which manages funds that together hold an investment of approximately 5.6% in Northern Star Resources Ltd ("Northern Star" or the "Company"), today issued the following statement in response to the Company's announcements on August 13:

Northern Star's August 13 letter asks investors to trust the very directors who presided over years of profound underperformance to oversee a Board "renewal" process on terms they alone control, consisting of directors appointed solely at their discretion. This is not renewal. It is entrenchment.

Elliott remains willing to work constructively with Northern Star toward a genuinely strengthened Board equipped to realize the Company's full potential - for investors, employees and all who depend on its success.

Elliott's full perspectives on Northern Star and its unique value-creation opportunity can be accessed at ElliottLetters.com/NST.

About Elliott

Elliott Investment Management L.P. (together with its affiliates, "Elliott") manages approximately $80.3 billion of assets as of June 30, 2026. Founded in 1977, it is one of the oldest funds under continuous management. The Elliott funds' investors include pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, funds-of-funds, high net worth individuals and families, and employees of the firm.

Media Contacts:

London

Stijn van de Grampel

Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited

T: +44 20 3009 1061

svdgrampel@elliottadvisors.co.uk

New York

Stephen Spruiell

Elliott Investment Management L.P.

T: +1 (212) 478-2017

sspruiell@elliottmgmt.com

Sydney

Annabel Clunies-Ross

Hanbury Strategy

T: +61 428 295 517

nst@hanburystrategy.com

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