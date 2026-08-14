Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2026) - SALAZAR RESOURCES LIMITED (TSXV: SRL) (OTCQB: SRLZF) (FSE: CCG) ("Salazar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the filing of an independent National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") Technical Report for the Curipamba-El Domo polymetallic project ("El Domo" or the "Project"), located in the Bolívar and Los Ríos provinces of Ecuador, prepared by SRK Consulting (China) Ltd. for the Project operator, Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp"), with an effective date of December 31, 2025 and issued on May 31, 2026 (the "Technical Report"). Salazar retains a 25% carried interest in the Project, while Silvercorp holds the remaining 75% interest and serves as the operator.

The Technical Report supports the updated Mineral Resource estimate and the updated Mineral Reserve statement for El Domo, as announced in the Company's news release dated July 15, 2026 and can be found on the Company's website and SEDAR+.

About Salazar Resources Limited

Salazar Resources Limited is focused on creating value and driving positive change through mineral discovery, exploration, and development in Ecuador. The Company holds a 25% carried interest in the Curipamba-El Domo Project, together with a portfolio of 100%-owned copper-gold exploration projects in Ecuador and carried interests in additional projects.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309610

Source: Salazar Resources Limited