Oriflame appoints Kenneth Benaim Campbell as Chief Executive Officer

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oriflame today announced the appointment of Kenneth Benaim Campbell as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Kenneth joins Oriflame with more than 30 years of international leadership experience and a distinguished career in the beauty industry. He spent 27 years with L'Oréal, where he held senior leadership positions across Europe, Asia and Latin America, leading businesses in both mature and high-growth markets including Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Taiwan, China and India.

Most recently, Kenneth served as President for Europe and North America of Lipton Teas & Infusions, where he led one of the world's largest branded beverage businesses through a period of transformation and growth.

Kenneth is recognised for his strong people leadership, international experience, consumer focus and track record of driving growth and transformation in global organisations.

Robert Bensoussan, Chairman of the Oriflame Board, commented: "Kenneth is an exceptional international leader with deep beauty industry expertise, extensive global experience and a strong track record of building brands, developing people and delivering results. The Board unanimously believes he is the right leader to guide Oriflame through its next phase of development and growth."

Kenneth succeeds Anna Malmhake who has decided to step down following her three-year tenure as CEO and President during which time she oversaw the completion of Oriflame's recapitalisation and launched the company's transformation strategy.

Robert Bensoussan added: "I would also like to thank Anna for her leadership and commitment during an important period in Oriflame's history. Under her leadership, the company successfully completed its refinancing and made significant progress in strengthening the business and advancing its transformation."

Kenneth Benaim Campbell said: "I am honoured to join Oriflame. What attracted me most is the company's unique entrepreneurial model, strong beauty heritage, talented people and global community of Beauty Entrepreneurs. I look forward working closely with teams around the world to build on the progress already achieved and unlock the significant opportunities ahead."

As Oriflame approaches its 60th anniversary, the company remains focused on strengthening its business, supporting its Beauty Entrepreneurs, accelerating its transformation plans and delivering sustainable long-term growth.

About?Oriflame

Oriflame?is a global beauty and wellbeing company founded in Sweden in 1967. Operating in over 60 markets, the company offers a wide portfolio of innovative, high quality and sustainable beauty and wellbeing products.?

Built on a social selling model,?Oriflame?supports a global community of approximately 3 million Beauty Entrepreneurs and members, empowering people to build businesses, develop skills and express individuality through beauty.?

In 2025, Oriflame?was recognised as a European Climate Leader by the Financial Times and Statista for five consecutive years.?

Find out more at oriflame.com

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