Wheatley, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2026) - Sunny Creek Modulars, a modular home builder based in Wheatley, has received CSA Group certification for its manufactured homes, allowing the company to apply the CSA mark to single-section homes built for year-round residential occupancy.

Sunny Creek Modulars - Modular Home Builder

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CSA Group issued Certificate 80181911 to Kyse Enterprises Inc., operating as Sunny Creek Modulars, on January 30, 2026. The certificate covers manufactured homes certified to CSA Z240 MH Series-16 under the CSA A277-16 program. A277 is the procedure used to certify prefabricated buildings, modules and panels, and Z240 MH sets the requirements manufactured homes must meet. The certification is issued under CSA Group's ISO/IEC 17065 accreditation with the Standards Council of Canada.

In plain terms, the homes covered are single-section, one-storey, single-family dwellings designed and constructed for year-round occupancy. They are built in a factory, transported to the installation site, and ready for occupancy once set-up is complete. The year-round designation is the detail buyers most often need to confirm, because it is what separates a home that can be lived in through an Ontario winter from a unit built to a seasonal standard.

The certificate applies to manufactured homes. It does not cover park models or accessory dwelling units, which are built to the Ontario Building Code and the municipal regulations that apply where the unit will sit. The certification also excludes homes destined for Alberta, which fall under a separate class, and units marketed as tiny homes or tiny cabins that do not meet CSA Z240 MH Series-16.

Sunny Creek Modulars builds accessory dwelling units in Chatham-Kent from several layout options, and treats each as a starting point rather than a fixed plan. Every ADU project begins with a feasibility review covering lot size, the number of structures already on the property, and local zoning, so homeowners learn what their lot permits before paying for a design. A building permit and full Ontario Building Code compliance remain required in every case.

Interior of One of Sunny Creek's ADUs

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Alongside manufactured homes and ADUs, the company builds four park model layouts ranging from 552 to 910.80 square feet for seasonal and recreational properties along the Lake Erie shoreline. All three product lines run through the same team, so property owners unsure which product suits their lot can compare them in one conversation.

The Lookout - Park Model Floor Plan

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Typical construction runs 8 to 16 weeks depending on size and level of customization. Property owners considering a build can speak with a designer about lot feasibility and layout options.

"Certification is not a sticker. It means an outside body reviewed how we build and what we build to, and it means a homeowner can confirm what they are getting instead of taking our word for it. It covers our manufactured homes. It does not cover everything we build, and we are not going to pretend otherwise."

- Jamie Kaiser, Owner, Sunny Creek Modulars

"The grant is real money, but it is not automatic. Before a homeowner spends a dollar on a design, we walk the lot and check what the zoning allows. If the property does not work, we say so early."

- Jamie Kaiser, Owner, Sunny Creek Modulars

About Sunny Creek Modulars

Sunny Creek Modulars, the operating name of Kyse Enterprises Inc., designs and builds custom manufactured homes, park models, and accessory dwelling units for property owners across Chatham-Kent, Essex County, and Southwestern Ontario. Its manufactured homes are certified by CSA Group to CSA Z240 MH Series-16 under the CSA A277-16 program. Operating from Wheatley, the company works with clients from the first design conversation through final completion.

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Source: Jeff Social Marketing