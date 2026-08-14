Chromalloy Receives Indonesia DGCA Approval for CFM56-5B/7B PMA Parts

Approval expands access to Chromalloy's FAA-approved PMA solutions to the Indonesian aviation market.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2026 / Chromalloy, a global leader in turbine engine alternative aftermarket parts, repairs, and solutions, today announced that Indonesia's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has approved the company's Parts Manufacturer Approval (PMA) solutions for CFM56-5B/7B engines. The authorization expands the availability of Chromalloy's proven PMA solutions within Indonesia, one of Southeast Asia's largest commercial aviation markets.

"This approval represents an important milestone for Chromalloy's alternate parts business and reflects the confidence that aviation authorities continue to place in the quality, reliability, and performance of our aftermarket solutions," said Russ Shelton, Chromalloy's Executive Vice President of Business Development. "As airlines around the world seek dependable, high-performing solutions for their fleets, we are pleased to expand access to our alternate parts portfolio to engine owners, operators, and repair stations working in the Indonesian market."

Chromalloy's suite of alternate parts offers operators high-value, OEM-equivalent engine hot-section restoration options, supported by the company's ongoing investment in engineering and manufacturing excellence and collaborative engagement with the FAA and aviation regulatory authorities worldwide.

Chromalloy has a long history of innovation for the turbine engine aftermarket, with over sixty FAA-approved gas path alternate parts developed and an impressive record of safety and reliability, including over six billion flight hours worldwide.

About Chromalloy

Chromalloy is a leading provider of engineering, manufacturing, and repair services for the aerospace, military, aero-derivative, and energy/industrial gas turbine aftermarket. For 75 years, Chromalloy has been a trusted partner of airlines, aero-engine asset owners, and engine repair facilities.

Chromalloy is a leader in Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)-certified, third-party Parts Manufacturer Approval (PMA) and Designated Engineering Representative (DER) solutions to enable customer value during engine restoration and maintenance. The combination of alternative PMA new parts, DER part repairs, and inventory of used serviceable material (USM) enables each engine overhaul to achieve expected performance and achieve best value. Operating from over twenty locations worldwide, Chromalloy remains committed to having the right global team, available inventory, and a bias for addressing service needs for legacy and midlife engines. Our investments in design engineering, testing, and component manufacturing ensure that all regulatory and performance criteria are met or exceeded.

Chromalloy has developed and received FAA approval on over sixty gas path PMA parts, which have safely flown more than 6-billion-part flight hours. Chromalloy's PMA parts are certified by the FAA to be equivalent to the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) part.

For additional information, please visit www.chromalloy.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Chromalloy: marketing@chromalloy.com

SOURCE: Chromalloy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/chromalloy-receives-indonesia-dgca-approval-for-cfm56-5b%2f7b-pma-parts-1207220