Fountain Asset Corp. Announces its Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2026

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2026 / Fountain Asset Corp. (TSXV:FA) ("Fountain" or the "Company") would like to announce its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 ("Q2/26").

Highlights from three months ended June 30, 2026:

Net asset Value (" NAV ") of $6.17 million ($0.10/share) at June 30, 2026 compared to $6.65 million ($0.10/share) at March 31, 2026. NAV is calculated as the value of total assets less the value of total liabilities;

Net comprehensive losses of $0.50 million compared to net comprehensive income of $3.01 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 (" Q2/25 ");

Total losses from investment activity was $0.44 million compared to gains of $3.26 million for Q2/25;

Net realized losses on the sale of portfolio investments of $0.53 million compared to net realized gains of $0.47 million for Q2/25;

Net unrealized gains on portfolio investments of $0.06 million compared to net unrealized gains of $2.78 million for Q2/25;

Total expenses of $0.06 million compared to $0.23 million for Q2/25; and

Operating expenses of $0.14 million compared to $0.14 million for Q2/25.

Highlights from six months ended June 30, 2026:

NAV of $6.17 million ($0.10/share) at June 30, 2026 compared to 7.46 million ($0.12/share) at December 31, 2025, representing a 16.7% decrease year to date on a per share basis. NAV is calculated as the value of total assets less the value of total liabilities;

Net comprehensive loss of $1.31 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to net comprehensive income of $3.06 million for six months ended June 30, 2025;

Total losses from investment activity was $0.87 million compared to total income of $3.65 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025;

Net realized gains on the sale of portfolio investments of $1.02 million compared to net realized gains of $1.76 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025;

Net unrealized losses on portfolio investments of $1.92 million compared to net unrealized gains of $1.82 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025;

Total expenses of $0.44 million, which included $0.02 million of stock-based compensation, compared to $0.58 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 which included $0.01 of stock-based compensation; and

Operating expenses of $0.33 million compared to $0.29 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

During the six months ended June 30, 2026, the Company realized $1.02 million in gains on the sale of certain portfolio investments. The company saw a decrease in its portfolio of publicly traded companies as a result of the disposition of its holdings of certain investments.

Geoff Barratt, CEO of Fountain stated, "It is an exciting time to be a shareholder of Fountain. Following recent changes to key management personnel, the Company has refocused its strategy toward becoming a larger and more predictable investment vehicle. During the six months ended June 30, 2026, Fountain successfully maintained realized gains and is now positioned to strategically exit some legacy portfolio positions in the near term. Fountain continues to seek out investments that diversify its portfolio and provide stable returns to the Company."

A full set of the Q2 2026 unaudited financial statements and the management discussion & analysis are available on SEDAR+.

About Fountain Asset Corp.

Fountain Asset Corp. is a merchant bank which provides equity financing, bridge loan services (asset back/collateralized financing) and strategic financial consulting services to companies across many industries such as marijuana, oil & gas, mining, real estate, manufacturing, retail, financial services, and biotechnology.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities laws including, without limitation, statements with respect to future investments by the Company. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, these forward looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "believe", "believes", "estimate", "estimates", "estimated", "potential", "open", "future", "assumed", "projected", "used", "detailed", "has been", "reflecting", "containing", "remaining", "to be", "periodically", or statements that events, "could" or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.

Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are inherently uncertain, are based on estimates and assumptions, and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties (both general and specific) that may cause actual results to differ materially from any estimates or projections expressed or implied by such statements. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance they will prove accurate.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: please contact Matt Davis at mdavis@fountainassetcorp.com or visit Fountain Asset Corp.'s website at www.fountainassetcorp.com.

SOURCE: Fountain Asset Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/fountain-asset-corp.-announces-its-financial-results-for-the-quarter-1207233