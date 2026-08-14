HONG KONG, Aug 14, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - 2026 Interim Financial Highlights and 2H26 Outlook of IGG Inc:- The Group's revenue for the first half of 2026 reached approximately HK$2.9 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 6% and a half-on-half growth of 4%. Notably, the mid-generation title 'Doomsday: Last Survivors' achieved breakthrough results with record-breaking monthly and quarterly gross billings, contributing approximately HK$700 million in revenue-a remarkable 33% jump year-on-year. The Group's other mid-generation title, 'Viking Rise', contributed approximately HK$350 million to total revenue. Meanwhile, the APP Business also maintained its growth trajectory, generating approximately HK$570 million in revenue, up 7% year-on-year. 'Lords Mobile', IGG's flagship title launched a decade ago, demonstrated remarkable longevity by contributing HK$1.02 billion in revenue.- For the first half of 2026, the Group recorded a net profit of HK$310 million, with net profit from its core business (non-IFRS measure) reaching HK$320 million, and its investment business recording an unrealized loss of approximately HK$10 million arising from the fair-value changes of investees.- The Board of Directors declared an interim dividend of HK8.2 cents per ordinary share and a special dividend of HK8.2 cents per ordinary share, totalling HK16.4 cents per ordinary share, which represents approximately 60% of the interim profit.IGG Inc ('IGG' or the 'Group', stock code: 799.HK), a leading global developer and publisher of mobile games and applications, announces its unaudited consolidated interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2026.Capitalizing on its global and diversified business edge, the Group recorded a steady revenue of HK$2.9 billion, up 6% year-on-year and 4% half-on-half, despite intensified global geopolitical conflicts during the period. The Group's game business maintained steady growth, with the mid-generation title 'Doomsday: Last Survivors' hitting record highs in both monthly and quarterly gross billings, generating approximately HK$700 million in revenue-a notable 33% increase year-on-year. The Group's other mid-generation title, 'Viking Rise', contributed approximately HK$350 million to the total revenue. 'Lords Mobile', IGG's flagship title launched a decade ago, demonstrated remarkable longevity in a highly competitive market by contributing HK$1.02 billion in revenue, holding steady compared to the second half of 2025. Additionally, the APP Business also maintained its growth trajectory, generating approximately HK$570 million in revenue, up 7% year-on-year. During the period, revenue from Asia, Europe and North America accounted for 41%, 37% and 18%, respectively, of the Group's total revenue.For the first half of 2026, the Group recorded a net profit of HK$310 million, reflecting a slight year-on-year decrease of 4%, yet achieving a half-on-half growth of 20%. The Group's net profit for its core business (non-IFRS measure) reached HK$320 million, representing a mild decrease of 6% year-on-year, but a notable half-on-half increase of 45%. This overall resilience was achieved despite the investment business recording an unrealized loss of approximately HK$10 million arising from the fair-value changes of investees. As at 30 June 2026, the Group's mobile games were available in 23 different languages worldwide, with approximately 1.68 billion users in total and over 12 million monthly active users ('MAU') across more than 200 countries and regions.'Lords Mobile', IGG's flagship title, reached its 10-year milestone during the period. It is the Group's first cross-platform, multi-language game that integrates strategy, role-playing, and real-time competitive gameplay designed for a global audience. It has been lauded by Sensor Tower for its longevity and has received widespread acclaim from gamers, while consistently generating stable revenue for the Group. To mark this 10th anniversary milestone, the Group dedicated its efforts to creating a major update and exclusive celebrations. The festivities featured an initial onboarding simulation, a global online tournament, and a collaborative anniversary theme song co-created with players. Meanwhile, the game continued with more IP collaborations, partnering with 'tokidoki' co-founder and artist Simone Legno to introduce the classic UnicornoTM character, alongside a crossover with the popular 'Transformers' movie. These initiatives continue to inject fresh vitality into the game's enduring ecosystem. As the bedrock of the Group's operations, 'Lords Mobile' delivered revenue of HK$1.02 billion during the period, remaining stable compared to the second half of 2025 and demonstrating robust resilience.'Doomsday: Last Survivors', the Group's key growth driver, has consistently introduced innovative features and dynamic marketing initiatives since its debut four years ago, earning widespread acclaim from more than 100 million registered users. In 2026, 'Doomsday: Last Survivors' rolled out a series of strategic initiatives, including debuting its first-ever global online tournament, teaming up with hit anime titles 'Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045' and 'FAIRY TAIL' for special collaborations, and organizing global offline player meetups. These coordinated efforts successfully propelled the game's monthly and quarterly gross billings to consecutive record highs. During the period, the game generated revenue of approximately HK$700 million, up 33% year-on-year, further demonstrating its strong growth potential. 'Viking Rise', the Group's other mid-generation Viking-themed title, also delivered solid results. In the first half of 2026, the game introduced innovative combat mechanics and diverse themed events, enriching its in-game social ecosystem and strengthening its long-term foundation. As at 30 June 2026, the game had over 76 million registered users and generated approximately HK$350 million in revenue.'Fate War', a new strategy game released in 2025, was prominently featured on Apple's App Store and Google Play Store worldwide. Since its launch, the game has been continuously enhancing its onboarding experience while enriching its social and combat ecosystems. During the period, 'Fate War' generated over HK$18 million in average monthly gross billing. Meanwhile, several of the Group's meticulously crafted new strategy titles are poised for release. These games blend classic core gameplay with trending features, striving to bring players a refreshing tactical experience.Leveraging its global operational expertise and a base of more than 1.6 billion users, the Group established a second growth curve through its APP Business. In the first half of 2026, the APP Business maintained approximately 71 million MAU, delivering stable performance year-on-year while growing 6% compared to the second half of 2025, further solidifying its platform development. During the period, the APP Business generated approximately HK$570 million in revenue, accounting for 20% of the Group's total revenue and representing a 7% increase year-on-year. Additionally, it contributed a noteworthy net profit, accounting for 15% of the Group's total profit and driving its diversified growth trajectory.The Group consistently prioritizes shareholder returns. The Board of Directors declared an interim dividend of HK8.2 cents per ordinary share, and a special dividend of HK8.2 cents per ordinary share. Total dividends declared for the period amounted to HK16.4 cents per ordinary share, representing approximately 60% of interim profit. In the first half of 2026, the Group allocated approximately HK$2.4 million for share buy-backs. Together with the dividends declared, this represents approximately 61% of interim profit, consistently delivering high-ratio shareholder returns.Looking ahead to the second half, the Group has established a solid foundation to unleash long-term potential: the core game 'Doomsday: Last Survivors' is expected to sustain its strong momentum; a pipeline of new titles is set for launch to unlock growth potential; and the APP Business continues to deliver steady performance. Embracing the corporate spirit of 'Innovators at Work, Gamers at Heart', the Group will continue to deepen its global operational excellence and push ahead with the coordinated development of its diversified product matrix, to generate enduring, sustainable value for shareholders.About IGG IncEstablished in 2006, IGG Inc is a leading global developer and operator of mobile games and applications, with headquarters in Singapore and local offices in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, Brazil, T'rkiye, Italy and Spain. IGG offers multi-language and multifarious games and mobile applications to users around the world. The Group has established long-term partnerships with over 100 business partners, including global platforms, advertising channels, and vendors such as Apple, Google and Meta. IGG's most popular games include 'Lords Mobile', 'Doomsday: Last Survivors', 'Viking Rise', 'Fate War', along with a diverse range of mobile applications.[1] APP Business: development and operations of the Group's mobile applications.[2] Net profit for core business (non-IFRS measure): net profit excluding gain/loss on investments. Gain/loss on investments including: (1) fair value change and gain/loss on disposal of other financial assets or liabilities and dividend income; and (2) share of results of associates and joint ventures, impairment loss on interest in associates and joint ventures and net gain/loss on disposal and deemed disposal of associates and joint ventures.[3] 'Lords Mobile' was awarded 'Best Evergreen Strategy Game' at the Sensor Tower APAC Awards 2025.[4] User data as at June 30, 2026Source: IGG IncCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.