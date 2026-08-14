Paris, France--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2026) - Revid, the AI video creation platform has expanded its platform to generate complete short films from a single written prompt, extending a system that previously focused on short-form clips. The workflow now covers scriptwriting, scene direction, character and voice generation, editing, and publishing in one continuous run, with no editing experience or technical background required from the person who starts it.

Revid Now Generates Complete Short Films From a Single Prompt Handling Script, Scenes, Voices, Editing and Publishing



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/309329_73f800a7c428588e_002full.jpg

The shift addresses a gap that has defined AI video tools since they arrived. Most generate a few seconds of footage and leave assembly, pacing, and narrative structure to the user. Revid's approach treats the prompt as a brief rather than a shot description, producing a structured piece with scenes, characters, and dialogue. The company has published examples on its site, including several films generated in a single pass and a full animated series produced episode after episode across two seasons.

"Creators do not want another clip generator, they want the finished piece," said Thibault, founder of Revid. "Someone can describe an idea in one sentence and get back something with a beginning, a middle, and an end, without touching an edit timeline."

The capability builds on a base of more than 240,000 videos created by over 14,000 users across 68 countries and 32 languages, with more than 400 creators reaching audiences above 100,000 views. The same pipeline is available to AI agents through the Revid MCP server, alongside a public API and a command line tool, so an agent connected to AI tools, or a custom runtime can commission a production directly and monitor it to completion.

Revid plans to release further films produced through the system and continues to expand its catalogue of agent skills, which package common workflows as drop-in instructions any MCP-capable assistant can run.

About Revid

Revid is an AI video creation platform that turns prompts, scripts, links, product pages, audio, and PDFs into finished videos, covering scriptwriting, visuals, voice, captions, editing, and publishing to TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309329

Source: Plentisoft