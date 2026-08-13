Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 14.08.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Bohrungen sind fast abgeschlossen. Was jetzt kommt, könnte noch wichtiger sein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PH0N | ISIN: CA2524423068 | Ticker-Symbol: 4D4A
Frankfurt
14.08.26 | 08:02
0,238 Euro
+5,31 % +0,012
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DIAGNOS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DIAGNOS INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.08.2026 20:24 Uhr
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DIAGNOS Inc.: DIAGNOS Receives Saudi FDA Medical Device License for CARA System, Bringing AI-Assisted Retinal Image Analysis to Saudi Arabia

BROSSARD, Quebec, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diagnos Inc. ("DIAGNOS" or the "Corporation") (TSX Venture: ADK, OTCQB: DGNOF, FWB: 4D4A), a Corporation dedicated to the early detection of eye-related health using Artificial Intelligence (AI) techniques, is pleased to announce that today, August 13, 2026, it has received Medical Device Marketing Authorization for the CARA System (CARA) from the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA).

The version of CARA licensed in Saudi Arabia includes detection algorithms for Diabetic Retinopathy (DR) and Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD). CARA provides, in a short period of time and at an affordable unit cost, valuable insights to the healthcare provider, ultimately improving quality of life for the patient.

According to the International Diabetes Federation (link), the adult population in Saudi Arabia was 25 million people in 2024 with a prevalence of diabetes of 23%, representing an addressable market of over 5 million adults to be screened regularly for DR and AMD.

"Registering and receiving the authorization to market the CARA platform in Saudi Arabia from the SFDA represents a milestone in our commercialization efforts for Saudi Arabia" said Yves-Stephane Couture, COO of DIAGNOS.

"For more than a decade, DIAGNOS has been developing retinal image analysis using AI technologies through collaborations with clinicians and healthcare organizations worldwide, driven by one mission - help prevent avoidable blindness," said André Larente, President and Chief Executive Officer of DIAGNOS." "Following our recent approval from Health Canada announced on July 27, 2026, this additional approval opens new sales opportunities beyond North America".

"The SFDA authorization of CARA is an important achievement not only for DIAGNOS, but also for Quebec's innovation ecosystem," said Philippe Couillard, Chairman of the Board of DIAGNOS.

DIAGNOS main strategy to address the Saudi Arabia market is to rely on local agents and distributors. As such, DIAGNOS works with a local distributor, Kanhoor Medical, a company providing telemedicine and remote patient treatment.

About DIAGNOS
DIAGNOS is a public Canadian corporation dedicated to the early detection of critical eye-related health problems. By developing innovative products based on AI technologies, DIAGNOS' solutions provide healthcare clinicians with valuable information that refines diagnostic accuracy, streamlines workflows, and improves patient outcome.

Additional information is available at www.diagnos.com and www.sedarplus.com.

This news release contains forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in these statements. DIAGNOS disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.