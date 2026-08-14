In December 2025, MCA switched on what it described as Africa's largest off-grid renewable energy system. The Cazombo photovoltaic park is a 25.4 MW off-grid solar array tied to a 75.26 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS). Then in May 2026, the company announced it had broken its own record for the continent's largest off-grid solar-plus-storage site, when it commissioned the Luau photovoltaic park, a project that combines 31.85 MW of solar with another 75.26 MWh BESS. The Cazombo and Luau projects are both located in eastern Angola, where access to stable electricity is severely limited ...

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