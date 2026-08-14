Melbourne-headquartered battery tech company Relectrify has installed its first 250 kVA / 1,089 kWh usable AC1 battery energy storage system (BESS) in Renmark, South Australia in collaboration with YES Energy. Powered by its CellSwitch technology, the installation is a step toward commercialization of the AC1, supported by a $25 million fund from the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA), through the More Energy Project. The AC1 has nearly 4,000 individual battery cells in it, which Relectrify monitors and independently controls individually to maximize safety, daily performance and asset ...

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