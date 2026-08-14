Tandem PV shipped its "first production-quality panel" two weeks ago and expects revenue-generating sales later this year, according to CEO Scott Wharton. To achieve bankability, Tandem will begin running paid pilot deployments with independent power producers (IPPs) later this year. Those paid deployments will begin the outdoor testing required for bankability, which Wharton said could be achieved after roughly 6 to 12 months of field data. The company expects to reach high-volume, gigawatt-scale manufacturing in 2028, with possibly a 34% solar panel if its technology curve stays steady. The ...

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