Apex Critical Metals Corp.: Apex Announces Filing of Final Base Shelf Prospectus

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VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2026 / Apex Critical Metals Corp. ("Apex" or the "Company") (CSE:APXC)(OTCQX:APXCF)(FWB:KL9)(Euronext Access Paris:MLAPX), a mineral exploration company focused on advancing its strategic 100%-controlled Rift Rare Earth Project within the Elk Creek Carbonatite Complex in southeastern Nebraska, U.S.A., is pleased to announce that it has filed and obtained a receipt for its final short form base shelf prospectus dated August 10, 2026 (the "Shelf Prospectus") with the securities commissions in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, except Québec. A corresponding registration statement on Form F-10 has been filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the U.S./Canada Multijurisdictional Disclosure System (the "Registration Statement"), which automatically became effective as of August 13, 2026 under the U.S./Canada Multijurisdictional Disclosure System.

The Shelf Prospectus and Registration Statement will allow the Company to offer and issue up to C$100,000,000 of common shares, warrants, subscription receipts, units, debt securities, common shares represented by depositary shares, and share purchase contracts, or any combination of such securities (collectively, the "Securities") during the 25-month period that the Shelf Prospectus remains effective.

Securities may be offered under the Shelf Prospectus (and corresponding Registration Statement) separately or together, offered in amounts, at prices and on terms to be determined based on market conditions at the time of sale and, subject to applicable regulations, may include public offerings, strategic investments or "at-the-market distributions" (as defined in NI 44-102 Shelf Distributions and Rule 415 of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended). The specific terms of any offering of Securities, if any, including the use of proceeds from such offering, will be set forth in a prospectus supplement to the Shelf Prospectus pertaining to such offering to be filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities.

Copies of the Shelf Prospectus and Registration Statement may be obtained on request without charge from the Company at Suite 400 - 570 Granville Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 3P1, Canada (Telephone: (604) 681-1568) (Attn: Jody Bellefleur, Corporate Secretary), and can be found under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov, respectively.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. No securities may be offered or sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful absent registration or qualification under the securities law of that jurisdiction or an exemption therefrom. Any offers, solicitations of offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws, and the applicable laws of any jurisdiction where such securities are sold.

About Apex Critical Metals Corp. (CSE:APXC)(OTCQX:APXCF)(FWB:KL9)(Euronext Access Paris:MLAPX)

Apex Critical Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on advancing rare earth element (REE) and niobium projects that support the growing demand for critical and strategic metals across the United States and Canada. The Company's flagship Rift Rare Earth Project, located within the highly prospective Elk Creek Carbonatite Complex in Nebraska, U.S.A., hosts extensive rare earth rights surrounding one of North America's most advanced niobium deposits.

In Canada, Apex continues to advance its 100%-owned Cap Project, located 85 kilometres northeast of Prince George, British Columbia.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

APEX CRITICAL METALS CORP.,

Sean Charland

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 604.681.1568

Email: info@apexcriticalmetals.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable United States securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the continued effectiveness of the Shelf Prospectus and Registration Statement; the ability of the Company to offer and issue Securities under the Shelf Prospectus and Registration Statement during the period that the Shelf Prospectus remains effective; the types, amounts, prices and terms of any Securities that may be offered, if any; the filing of one or more prospectus supplements in connection with any such offering; the potential completion of public offerings, strategic investments or at-the-market distributions; the Company's ability to access capital markets if and when required; the expected flexibility and efficiency provided by the Shelf Prospectus and Registration Statement; the Company's business plans, exploration plans and objectives; the advancement of the Rift Project and Cap Project; the growing demand for REE, niobium and other critical and strategic minerals; and, the Company's role in supporting critical mineral supply chains.

Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words or phrases such as "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "potential", "predict", "project", "seek", "should", "target", "will", "would" and similar words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "will" occur or be achieved. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, forecasts, assumptions and beliefs as of the date of this news release, including, without limitation, assumptions regarding: the continued effectiveness of the Shelf Prospectus and Registration Statement; the Company's ability to complete one or more future offerings of Securities on acceptable terms or at all; the availability of capital and market conditions at the time of any potential offering; the Company's intended use of proceeds from any future offering; the Company's ability to obtain and maintain all required regulatory, stock exchange and other approvals; the Company's ability to carry out current and future exploration programs as currently contemplated; the accuracy of geological interpretations, sampling, assay and drilling results, and other technical information; the continuity and extent of mineralization; the availability of personnel, contractors, equipment, supplies and services; the price of REE, niobium and other minerals; foreign exchange rates; general business, economic, financial market, regulatory and political conditions; and the absence of material adverse changes affecting the Company, its properties or the jurisdictions and/or markets in which it operates.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, achievements or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: no assurance that any Securities will be offered or sold under the Shelf Prospectus or Registration Statement; the possibility that the Company may not be able to raise additional capital on acceptable terms or at all; dilution and other risks associated with future financings; risks related to changes in market conditions, investor demand, commodity prices, equity prices, interest rates, currency exchange rates and general economic conditions; risks related to the Company's early stage of development; the absence of current mineral resources or mineral reserves on the Company's properties; risks inherent in mineral exploration and development; uncertainty regarding the accuracy, reliability and interpretation of drilling, sampling, assay, metallurgical, geological and other technical results; the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; the possibility that mineralization may not be continuous, economic or capable of being developed; risks related to permitting, environmental matters, title, access, surface rights, community relations, regulatory approvals and changes in laws; risks related to the availability and cost of labour, contractors, equipment, supplies and services; operational, health, safety and environmental risks; geopolitical, trade, tariff, supply chain and national security-related risks; risks related to competition for critical mineral projects and financing; risks related to the Company's reliance on key personnel; and the other risks described in the Company's public disclosure documents filed under its issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and, as applicable, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable as of the date hereof, undue reliance should not be placed on such statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results, events or developments may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, express or implied, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Apex Critical Metals Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/apex-announces-filing-of-final-base-shelf-prospectus-1207261