The French government has decided to extend the tax credit for cleantech industry for another 3 years. Introduced by the 2023 Green Industry Act, the green industry investment tax credit (C3IV) forms part of France's long-term strategy to accelerate reindustrialization and establish the country as a European leader in cleantech industry. The C3IV enables companies to develop new industrial projects across four key sectors supporting electrification: batteries, wind power, solar panels and heat pumps. The scheme covers the full value chain, including the manufacture of equipment, components and ...

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