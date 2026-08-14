India is on track to add a record amount of solar capacity in 2026, even as the policy driving the surge creates a supply crunch that will push system prices significantly higher, according to new analysis from Wood Mackenzie. India added 34 GW DC of solar capacity in the first half of 2026, 38% above H1 2025 levels, as developers raced to commission projects ahead of the June deadline for the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers-II (ALMM-II). Full-year additions are forecast to exceed 50 GW DC, surpassing the previous record of 49 GW DC set in 2025, according to Wood Mackenzie's 'From ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...