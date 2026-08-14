Fortress Credit Europe BSL 2026-3 DAC further expands Fortress's performing credit platform in the European markets

Fortress Investment Group ("Fortress") today announced the pricing of Fortress Credit Europe BSL 2026-3 DAC, its third European Collateralized Loan Obligation ("CLO") vehicle. BSL 2026-3 raised €406 million to invest in loan securities.

"The pricing of our third European CLO reflects the momentum we've built in the European performing credit market and the depth of investor confidence in our platform," said Niccolò Biancheri, Head of European Corporate Credit. "Each successive transaction has allowed us to broaden our investor base and refine our approach, from collateral selection through to structure, and we're excited to continue scaling this franchise."

Fortress Credit Europe BSL 2026-3 is managed by Fortress affiliates. The CLO is primarily invested in senior secured, first lien, broadly syndicated loans, with underlying diversity from issuer geography and industry sector. BSL 2026-3's reinvestment period runs until April 2031.

Regang Ou, Managing Director, added, "Bringing our third European CLO to market underscores the consistency and reliability investors have come to expect from Fortress. We again saw strong demand for this transaction, which speaks to the strength of our reputation and the quality of our execution. We're grateful to our returning investors and pleased to welcome new participants as we continue to grow the platform."

Fortress launched its European CLO platform with the pricing of its first European CLO, Fortress Credit Europe BSL 2024-1, in November 2024, which raised €450 million. The second Fortress European CLO, Fortress Credit Europe BSL 2025-2, priced in July 2025 and raised €408 million.

In total, Fortress has issued approximately $41.5 billion of CLOs since 2004 across its US-dollar and Euro-denominated CLOs.

About Fortress Investment Group

Fortress Investment Group LLC is a leading, highly diversified global investment manager. Founded in 1998, Fortress manages $54 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2026, on behalf of approximately 2,000 institutional clients and private investors worldwide across a range of credit and real estate, private equity and permanent capital investment strategies. AUM refers to assets Fortress manages, including capital that Fortress has the right to call from investors, or investors are otherwise required to contribute, pursuant to their capital commitments to various funds or managed accounts. For more information, please visit www.fortress.com.

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Contacts:

Mark Lane, media@fortress.com