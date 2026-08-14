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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.08.2026 09:00 Uhr
78 Leser
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Nordic Investment Bank: NIB half-year report: The Bank marks 50 years with highest-ever quarterly disbursement

  • During the first six months of 2026, NIB disbursed EUR 2,595 million (EUR 2,008 million in the same period last year) in new financing.
  • NIB's core earnings, represented by the net interest income, were stable at EUR 174 million (EUR 173 million) and net profit was EUR 141 million (EUR 134 million).

NIB delivered stable financial results during the first half of the year. New disbursed financing was EUR 2.6 billion, up 29% compared to the same period last year. The Bank's mandate fulfilment rate was 100%.

André Küüsvek, NIB President and CEO: "In the first half of 2026, NIB maintained strong business activity. The second quarter saw the highest disbursement volume in the Bank's history. Our financing supported a broad range of investments, from pharmaceuticals and defence to municipal infrastructure, delivering positive impact for our customers and the Nordic-Baltic region."

To meet the demand for financing, NIB raised EUR 5.7 billion in new funding during the first half of the year. This included NIB's largest ever Environmental Bond of EUR 1 billion, issued in May.

"As we approach the 50th anniversary of NIB's operations on 1 September, we will gather with stakeholders to reflect on our achievements and look ahead. As part of NIB 50, we are introducing an updated strategy and mission, setting the direction for how we serve our region even better in the years to come," says Küüsvek.

The Bank is in a strong financial position, which is also reflected in our AAA/Aaa credit ratings, which was reaffirmed by S&P Global Ratings earlier this spring and by Moody's in July.

Key figures and ratios

In millions of euro, unless otherwise specifiedJan-Jun 2026Jan-Jun 2025YoY changeJan-Dec 2025
Net interest income1741730.5%349
Profit before net loan losses1471405.3%299
Net profit1411345.2%287
New financing 12,5952,00829.2%3,891
New financing committed 22,9293,025-3.2%4,753
% of loans achieving good or above mandate 3100.0%99.3%0.7pp98.1%
New debt issuance5,6926,344-10.3%9,162
Financing outstanding 425,21824,3983.4%24,089
Total assets43,77644,047-0.6%42,639
Debts evidenced by certificates37,14537,214-0.2%35,883
Total equity4,7924,6004.2%4,741
Equity/total assets 510.9%10.4%0.5pp11.1%
Return on equity 56.0%5.9%0.1pp6.2%
Cost/income 517.8%18.2%-0.3pp17.0%
Number of employees at period end2712613.8%272

1 Including loan disbursements and investments in Lending bonds. Lending bonds are investments in labelled (green, social, sustainability and sustainability-linked), MREL (minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities) and other bonds initiated by Lending organisation.

2 Including new loans signed and commitments to investments in Lending bonds.

3 See report page 9 for mandate fulfilment explanation.

4 Including loans outstanding and investments in Lending bonds.

5 See report page 26 for ratio definitions.

NIB is the international financial institution of Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, and Sweden. The Bank finances projects that improve productivity and benefit the environment of the Nordic-Baltic region. The Bank is headquartered in Helsinki with a regional hub in Riga. NIB has the highest possible credit rating, AAA/Aaa, with S&P Global Ratings and Moody's.

For further information, please contact

André Küüsvek, President & CEO, at +358 10 618 001, info@nib.int

Kim Skov Jensen, Vice President & CFO, at +358 50 473 4347, kim.jensen@nib.int

Jukka Ahonen, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, at +358 10 618 0295, jukka.ahonen@nib.int


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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