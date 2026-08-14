Nordic Investment Bank: NIB half-year report: The Bank marks 50 years with highest-ever quarterly disbursement

During the first six months of 2026, NIB disbursed EUR 2,595 million (EUR 2,008 million in the same period last year) in new financing.

NIB's core earnings, represented by the net interest income, were stable at EUR 174 million (EUR 173 million) and net profit was EUR 141 million (EUR 134 million).

NIB delivered stable financial results during the first half of the year. New disbursed financing was EUR 2.6 billion, up 29% compared to the same period last year. The Bank's mandate fulfilment rate was 100%.

André Küüsvek, NIB President and CEO: "In the first half of 2026, NIB maintained strong business activity. The second quarter saw the highest disbursement volume in the Bank's history. Our financing supported a broad range of investments, from pharmaceuticals and defence to municipal infrastructure, delivering positive impact for our customers and the Nordic-Baltic region."

To meet the demand for financing, NIB raised EUR 5.7 billion in new funding during the first half of the year. This included NIB's largest ever Environmental Bond of EUR 1 billion, issued in May.

"As we approach the 50th anniversary of NIB's operations on 1 September, we will gather with stakeholders to reflect on our achievements and look ahead. As part of NIB 50, we are introducing an updated strategy and mission, setting the direction for how we serve our region even better in the years to come," says Küüsvek.

The Bank is in a strong financial position, which is also reflected in our AAA/Aaa credit ratings, which was reaffirmed by S&P Global Ratings earlier this spring and by Moody's in July.

Key figures and ratios

In millions of euro, unless otherwise specified Jan-Jun 2026 Jan-Jun 2025 YoY change Jan-Dec 2025 Net interest income 174 173 0.5% 349 Profit before net loan losses 147 140 5.3% 299 Net profit 141 134 5.2% 287 New financing 1 2,595 2,008 29.2% 3,891 New financing committed 2 2,929 3,025 -3.2% 4,753 % of loans achieving good or above mandate 3 100.0% 99.3% 0.7pp 98.1% New debt issuance 5,692 6,344 -10.3% 9,162 Financing outstanding 4 25,218 24,398 3.4% 24,089 Total assets 43,776 44,047 -0.6% 42,639 Debts evidenced by certificates 37,145 37,214 -0.2% 35,883 Total equity 4,792 4,600 4.2% 4,741 Equity/total assets 5 10.9% 10.4% 0.5pp 11.1% Return on equity 5 6.0% 5.9% 0.1pp 6.2% Cost/income 5 17.8% 18.2% -0.3pp 17.0% Number of employees at period end 271 261 3.8% 272

1 Including loan disbursements and investments in Lending bonds. Lending bonds are investments in labelled (green, social, sustainability and sustainability-linked), MREL (minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities) and other bonds initiated by Lending organisation.

2 Including new loans signed and commitments to investments in Lending bonds.

3 See report page 9 for mandate fulfilment explanation.

4 Including loans outstanding and investments in Lending bonds.

5 See report page 26 for ratio definitions.

NIB is the international financial institution of Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, and Sweden. The Bank finances projects that improve productivity and benefit the environment of the Nordic-Baltic region. The Bank is headquartered in Helsinki with a regional hub in Riga. NIB has the highest possible credit rating, AAA/Aaa, with S&P Global Ratings and Moody's.

For further information, please contact

André Küüsvek, President & CEO, at +358 10 618 001, info@nib.int

Kim Skov Jensen, Vice President & CFO, at +358 50 473 4347, kim.jensen@nib.int

Jukka Ahonen, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, at +358 10 618 0295, jukka.ahonen@nib.int