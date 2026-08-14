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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.08.2026 09:00 Uhr
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Avonova Bidco AB (publ): Avonova reports net sales growth of 7.4 per cent in the second quarter of 2026

Avonova Bidco AB (publ) today publishes its interim report for the second quarter and first half year of 2026. Net sales grew 7.4 per cent in the quarter, cash increased to SEK 208.5 million and both bond covenants were met with headroom. This is the group's first report prepared in accordance with IFRS, following admission of its bond to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm on June 2, 2026.

Second quarter 2026

  • Net sales increased 7.4 per cent to SEK 482.0 million (448.7), with Solutions up 13.9 per cent and Health up 5.4 per cent.
  • EBITDA was SEK 45.0 million (49.0), a margin of 9.3 per cent (10.9). Adjusted EBITDA was SEK 61.7 million (60.5), a margin of 12.8 per cent (13.5).
  • Cash flow from operating activities was SEK 69.6 million (-297.7) and cash and cash equivalents amounted to SEK 208.5 million (176.1).
  • Annual recurring revenue in Solutions rose 26.3 per cent to SEK 507.8 million (402.1).
  • Leverage was 3.63x against a covenant of below 5.00x, and liquidity was SEK 258.5 million against a covenant of minimum SEK 50.0 million.

First half year 2026

  • Net sales increased 5.0 per cent to SEK 953.3 million (907.6).
  • Adjusted EBITDA was SEK 140.1 million (127.7), a margin of 14.7 per cent (14.1), and operating profit rose 33.4 per cent to SEK 35.1 million (26.3).
  • Cash flow from operating activities was SEK 160.6 million (-85.9).

"The bond listing and IFRS transition reflect the maturity and transparency that this business now operates with. Solutions is scaling and we enter the second half with a rapidly growing recurring revenue base," says Jonas Arlebäck, Chief Executive Officer.

The interim report is available at www.avonova.com.

Contact
Björn Tjälldin, Chief Financial Officer
bjorn.tjalldin@avonova.se

About Us
Avonova is Nordic's leading provider of occupational health services and is the only Nordic occupational health services provider with a fully integrated hybrid digital/physical delivery model.

Avonova offers a comprehensive range of services to promote well-being and reduce absence, among employees of companies and institutions of all sizes and in all industries. It is leading in preventive evidence based occupational health services in highest impact areas, such as presenteeism, vaccination, and drug testing and rehab.

Avonova has its main offices in Larvik, Norway and Stockholm, Sweden and delivers its services digitally and from 166 locations in Norway and Sweden, by about 1 100 employees - mainly physicians, psychiatrists, nurses, and workplace engineers. For more information, visit www.avonova.com.

This information is information that Avonova is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-14 09:00 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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