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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.08.2026 08:45 Uhr
45 Leser
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First Camp Group AB: First Camp sets new July record: all-time high in guest nights and revenue

First Camp Group, Northern Europe's leading company in camping and resorts, has closed July 2026 with the strongest month in the company's history. Total revenue amounted to SEK 692 million, an increase of 10 percent in local currency compared with the previous record month of July 2025, excluding acquisition effects. Including acquisitions, the increase was as much as 23 percent. In addition, First Camp Club has now reached 300,000 members.

Demand has been strong from both domestic and international guests in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Switzerland and Germany. In July 2026, accommodation revenue increased by 12 percent compared with July 2025, driven by continued strong development in both camping accommodation and cabins. On-site sales - such as food, beverages, activities and other experiences at the destinations - also developed positively, with growth of four percent. The comparisons are on a like-for-like basis and exclude acquisition effects.

Camping holidays remain strong - even when many choose with care

"More and more people are discovering what a good and affordable form of holiday camping is. In addition, our major investments in destinations, guest experience, product development and marketing have delivered clear results," says Johan Söör, CEO and Group CEO of First Camp, and continues:

"I would like to extend a big thank you to all our fantastic employees at our destinations and support offices, who have delivered strong holiday experiences for our guests even during a month with exceptionally high demand. And, of course, a big thank you to all the guests who have chosen to spend their holiday with us. Together with them, we create camping happiness."

Strong demand across several markets

The positive development in July is driven by broad demand from both domestic and international guests. First Camp continues to see strong interest in flexible forms of holiday where guests can combine nature, security, community and the freedom to holiday in their own way.

The development also shows that camping holidays continue to attract a broad target group - from families with children and couples to friends and guests looking for a simple, nature-based and experience-rich holiday.

Top destinations in July 2026

The top 5 First Camp destinations with the strongest growth in accommodation revenue in July 2026 compared with July 2025 were:

  1. Lunde-Telemark +58 percent
  2. Vadstena-Vättern +48 percent
  3. Frigård-Flensborg Fjord +38 percent
  4. City-Stockholm +38 percent
  5. Nora-Bergslagen +34 percent

First Camp's membership club, First Camp Club, also continues to grow and now has 300,000 members. First Camp Club is one of only a few points-based loyalty programs for camping worldwide, and the only one of its kind in Northern Europe.

For more information, please contact:

Johan Söör, CEO of First Camp, johan.soor@firstcamp.se

Ingela Lundkvist, CCO of First Camp, ingela.lundkvist@firstcamp.se

Om First Camp

First Camp Group is Northern Europe's leading operator within camping and resorts. The group comprises 92 destinations in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Germany and Switzerland, operated under the brands First Camp, Leksand Resort, Jesperhus, Apukka Resort, Kronocamping Lidköping, Via Claudia, Camp Ripan, Camping Lodge and Azur Camping. In total, the destinations offer more than 24,000 pitches for caravans and motorhomes, as well as more than 4,000 cabins. Since 2017, First Camp Group has acquired more than 70 destinations and focuses on growth through digitalisation, guest satisfaction and sustainability.

Read more about First Camp Group at corporate.firstcamp.se and find inspiration for your camping holiday at https://firstcamp.se

Find more high-quality press images here: https://app.skyfish.com/shared-link/slx1rigm'sortBy=name-asc

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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