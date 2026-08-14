Envetec Appoints Patrick S. Jones as Independent Director

Senior Thermo Fisher Scientific executive brings nearly 30 years of healthcare and commercial leadership to support Envetec's global expansion

BIRDHILL, Ireland, Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Envetec Sustainable Technologies Limited (Envetec), a leading sustainability innovator in clean technology for healthcare and life sciences, today announced the appointment of Patrick S. Jones, president of Thermo Fisher Scientific's Clinical Diagnostics Division, to its board as an independent director.

Jones brings nearly 30 years of commercial and general management experience spanning drug discovery, medical devices, healthcare distribution, and diagnostics. His appointment strengthens Envetec's global healthcare and commercial expertise as the company expands adoption of its GENERATIONS technology across hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, laboratories, and other life sciences organizations.

"Patrick brings a unique blend of healthcare market knowledge, commercial leadership and experience scaling complex businesses," said Malcolm Bell, founder and CEO of Envetec. "He understands the pharmaceutical and diagnostics industries, the hospital market and the distribution models required to reach customers at scale. His experience, judgment and strategic perspective will be invaluable as we expand adoption of GENERATIONS worldwide."

The appointment coincides with Envetec's expansion of its regulatory and commercial presence in the United States as the company partners with healthcare and life sciences organizations seeking alternatives to autoclaving, incineration and landfill for regulated medical and biological waste.

"Healthcare innovation has transformed lives, but the industry must also address the waste generated by its products and activities. Managing this waste should be the industry's responsibility, not that of patients or communities," said Patrick S. Jones, independent director, Envetec. "I believe Envetec can significantly improve regulated waste management across the healthcare and life sciences sectors, and I look forward to supporting broader adoption of GENERATIONS."

Previously, Jones led the healthcare market business at Thermo Fisher and served as vice president of the Nucleic Acid Therapeutics business.

Before joining Thermo Fisher Scientific in 2021, Jones spent more than a decade at BD, Becton, Dickinson and Co., in increasingly senior general management roles, including serving as vice president and general manager of the Advanced Drug Delivery Solutions platform within BD Pharmaceutical Systems and as vice president of global and strategic accounts. Earlier, he held commercial leadership roles at GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare and Abbott Laboratories.

Jones previously served on the Health Industry Distributors Association's board of directors. He holds a bachelor of science in biology and chemistry from the State University of New York at Albany. Jones serves on the Envetec board in an individual capacity; his views are his own and do not represent those of Thermo Fisher Scientific.

About Envetec Sustainable Technologies

Envetec Sustainable Technologies is a cleantech company pioneering safe, non-thermal treatment of regulated medical and biological waste for healthcare and life sciences organizations. Its patented GENERATIONS process enables facilities to disinfect and shred waste, producing treated material suitable for resource recovery. By providing an alternative to traditional thermal treatment methods, including autoclaving and incineration, Envetec helps organizations reduce emissions, support resource recovery, and comply with evolving waste regulations.

Media contact

Sunny Uberoi, Corporate Communications

+1 917 747 2018

sunny.uberoi@envetec.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/00726dbc-5240-4c4d-9303-1576391023bb