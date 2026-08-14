HONG KONG, Aug 14, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - FWD Group Holdings Limited ('FWD Group' or 'FWD') today marked its 13th anniversary by announcing charitable grants dedicated to supporting more than 13,000 people in communities across Asia.Established in 2013 with a mission to move the life insurance industry in a new direction, FWD Group has grown from its early operations in Hong Kong SAR, Macau SAR and Thailand into a pan-Asian life and health insurer serving millions of customers and their families across 10 markets. In July last year, FWD Group reached another milestone with its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, under the stock code 1828.Huynh Thanh Phong, Group Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of FWD Group, said, 'At FWD Group, changing the way people feel about insurance is about much more than looking after our customers ' it's also about supporting the communities where we operate. These 13 grants are a meaningful way to give back to the people and places that have been part of our journey. Together with trusted community partners, we hope to make a real difference in people's lives, while also bringing our caring value to life through employee volunteering.'The 13 grants will support initiatives across the region spanning financial literacy, career readiness, entrepreneurship, health and wellbeing, and community recovery:- Hong Kong SAR: Extending the JA SparktheDream Wellness Programme with Junior Achievement Hong Kong through interactive workshops and family activities to equip 2,600 primary school students with social, emotional and financial skills to build resilience and thrive.Strengthening the wellbeing, resilience and social-emotional skills of 200 children and 80 caregivers affected by the Tai Po fire through a football-based programme with Save the Children Hong Kong.Advancing the long-term recovery of Tai Po communities with psychosocial support and community-building initiatives led by Plan International Hong Kong for over 6,500 students, parents and teachers.- Cambodia: Equipping 200 young people with practical money management skills via financial education workshops, expert-led discussions and digital learning content with JCI Mekong.- Indonesia: Partnering with KUMPUL on InnovateHer Academy 4.0 to empower another 10 female entrepreneurs with mentorship, business and investment readiness skills.- Japan: Promoting inclusion, wellbeing and social connection through football clinics for over 15 visually impaired people with Hands On Tokyo.- Malaysia: Supporting GivingHub to provide 170 low-income families with health education and financial literacy workshops and 100 cancer screening and consultation sessions.- The Philippines: Helping 100 university students transition into the workforce with financial literacy, career readiness, and future-of-work skills with Junior Achievement Philippines.- Singapore: Supporting 50 children with chronic illnesses and their caregivers through a fun-filled carnival experience with Club Rainbow (Singapore), bringing together families, caregivers and volunteers to foster inclusion and community spirit.- Thailand: Extending career readiness support for seven disadvantaged Thai youth via hospitality training scholarships with Pimali Foundation.Expanding the JA SparktheDream programme with Junior Achievement Thailand to enable another 30 Thai educators to deliver engaging financial literacy education for students by equipping them with knowledge, tools, and teaching skills.- Vietnam: Empowering 800 students to make better financial decisions through workshops and debate competitions by Startup Vietnam Foundation and Dear Our Community to build financial literacy, critical thinking, and communication skills.Providing schools in Vietnam's Khanh Hoa Province with 76 computers through Little Roses Foundation to enable 1,800 students to continue learning after damages from severe flooding.About FWD GroupFWD Group (1828.HK) is a pan-Asian life and health insurance business that serves approximately 40 million customers across 10 markets, including BRI Life in Indonesia. FWD's customer-led and tech-enabled approach aims to deliver innovative propositions, easy-to-understand products and a simpler insurance experience. Established in 2013, the company operates in some of the fastest-growing insurance markets in the world with a vision of changing the way people feel about insurance. FWD Group is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 1828. For more information, please visit www.fwd.comFor media inquiries, please contact:?groupcommunications@fwd.comSource: FWD Group Holdings LimitedSource: FWD Group Holdings LtdCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.