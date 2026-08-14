Avarda Bank AB: Monthly Statistics July 2026

The total loan portfolio amounted to SEK 26,741 million at the end of July 2026. Compared to July 2025, the loan portfolio has increased by 21% in local currencies. The number of app-users amounted to 552,260* at the end of July, representing an increase of 28% compared with July 2025.

As of 31 July 2026 As of 31 July 2026 26,741 +21% 552 +28% Loan portfolio, SEK million App-users, thousand

Month July 2026 July 2025 Change Everyday Finance Transaction volume**, SEK million 4,519 3,464 +30% Consumer Lending New lending, SEK million 526 505 +4%

Cumulative for the year Jan-Jul 2026 Jan-Jul 2025 Change Everyday Finance Transaction volume**, SEK million 27,968 20,473 +37% Consumer Lending New lending, SEK million 3,104 3,267 -5%

* Number of app-users is equated with the number of active credit cards.

** The sum of all purchases made through Avarda Group's platform.

All figures for July 2026 are preliminary.

For further information, please contact:

Mikael Meomuttel, Group CFO

Email: ir@avarda.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 14 August 2026 at 8:30 CEST.

About Avarda Group

Avarda Group simplifies how customers across Europe manage their personal finances. We have been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2016. Rooted in our Swedish heritage, we combine a pragmatic and disciplined business mindset, with cutting-edge technology and innovation, always with a strong focus on cost-efficiency and profitability. Our proprietary, scalable platform and infrastructure enable efficient expansion across multiple markets. We move customers, partners and ourselves forward - towards new opportunities and evolving needs.