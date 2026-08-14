Avarda Bank AB: Monthly Statistics July 2026

The total loan portfolio amounted to SEK 26,741 million at the end of July 2026. Compared to July 2025, the loan portfolio has increased by 21% in local currencies. The number of app-users amounted to 552,260* at the end of July, representing an increase of 28% compared with July 2025.
|As of 31 July 2026
|As of 31 July 2026
|26,741 +21%
|552 +28%
|Loan portfolio, SEK million
|App-users, thousand
|Month
|July 2026
|July 2025
|Change
|Everyday Finance
|Transaction volume**, SEK million
|4,519
|3,464
|+30%
|Consumer Lending
|New lending, SEK million
|526
|505
|+4%
|Cumulative for the year
|Jan-Jul 2026
|Jan-Jul 2025
|Change
|Everyday Finance
|Transaction volume**, SEK million
|27,968
|20,473
|+37%
|Consumer Lending
|New lending, SEK million
|3,104
|3,267
|-5%
* Number of app-users is equated with the number of active credit cards.
** The sum of all purchases made through Avarda Group's platform.
All figures for July 2026 are preliminary.
For further information, please contact:
Mikael Meomuttel, Group CFO
Email: ir@avarda.com
The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 14 August 2026 at 8:30 CEST.
About Avarda Group
Avarda Group simplifies how customers across Europe manage their personal finances. We have been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2016. Rooted in our Swedish heritage, we combine a pragmatic and disciplined business mindset, with cutting-edge technology and innovation, always with a strong focus on cost-efficiency and profitability. Our proprietary, scalable platform and infrastructure enable efficient expansion across multiple markets. We move customers, partners and ourselves forward - towards new opportunities and evolving needs.