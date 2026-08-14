Garo AB: Interim report January - June 2026

Growth and efficiency measures at GARO Electrification inspire confidence, while GARO E-mobility remains under evaluation.

APRIL - JUNE 2026

Net sales amounted to MSEK 272.3 (266.5).

Net sales increased 2% (-13).

Operating EBIT amounted to MSEK -17.1 (1.0).

Operating EBIT margin amounted to -6.3% (0.4).

EBIT amounted to MSEK -23.5 (1.0).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK 13.3 (9.4).

Net income was MSEK -20.3 (-8.6).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.41 (-0.17).

JANUARY - JUNE 2026

Net sales amounted to MSEK 518.5 (531.2).

Net sales declined 2% (-11).

Operating EBIT amounted to MSEK -30.4 (1.4).

Operating EBIT margin amounted to -5.9% (0.3).

EBIT amounted to MSEK -36.8 (-1.5).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK 5.8 (9.9).

Net income was MSEK -37.4 (-8.5).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.75 (-0.17).

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING AND AFTER THE QUARTER

GARO implemented a corporate consolidation to integrate the GARO Elflex AB and GARO Montage AB subsidiaries into GARO AB. This means a clearer, more cohesive business partner for customers (see the separate press release).

GARO decided to relocate production from Poland to Gnosjö/Hillerstorp to consolidate and streamline operations (see the separate press release).

GARO carried out organizational changes in Sweden to enhance efficiency and strengthen customer focus (see the separate press release).

Two new apps and a new web interface were launched for GARO E-mobility during the quarter. These initiatives enhance the company's digital offering and improve the user experience, with increased functionality and availability.

Tobias Byfeldt assumed the role of President and CEO and acquired 400,000 warrants in GARO at the beginning of July.

For more information, please contact:

Tobias Byfeldt, CEO: +46 (0) 70 161 17 00

Helena Claesson, CFO +46 (0) 70 676 07 50

About GARO

GARO AB (publ) Corp. Reg. No. 556071-7772 is a company that develops, manufactures and markets innovative products and systems for the electrical installations market under its own brand. GARO's customer offering is to provide complete solutions in the product areas of Electrical distribution products, E-mobility, Project business & Temporary Power with a focus on electrical safety, user-friendliness and sustainability. GARO was founded in 1939, has its head office in Gnosjö and is today an international company with operations in several countries. GARO is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker name GARO. For more information, see www.garo.se.

This information is information that GARO is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-14 08:30 CEST.