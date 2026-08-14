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WKN: A3H220 | ISIN: DE000A3H2200 | Ticker-Symbol: NA9
Xetra
14.08.26 | 09:08
78,25 Euro
+0,32 % +0,25
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IT-Dienstleistungen
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Deutschland Small Cap 70
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NAGARRO SE Chart 1 Jahr
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NAGARRO SE 5-Tage-Chart
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78,0578,3509:29
78,1578,2509:27
PR Newswire
14.08.2026 09:12 Uhr
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Nagarro presents Q2 and H1 2026 numbers, posts 2.0% and 4.2% YoY revenue growth in constant currency in Q2 and H1 2026, respectively

MUNICH, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nagarro, a global AI transformation and engineering leader, presented its unaudited financial numbers for Q2 2026 and H1 2026, and released its half-yearly financial report.

Q2 results

In Q2 2026, revenue grew to €252.4 million, up from €252.0 million in Q2 2025. On a constant-currency basis, YoY revenue growth was 2.0%, which translated to growth of 0.2% in Euro terms. Organic YoY revenue growth for the quarter was 0.6% in constant currency, which translated to negative 1.1% in Euro terms. Gross profit declined to €81.8 million (32.4% of revenues) in Q2 2026 from €83.7 million (33.2% of revenues) in Q2 2025. Adjusted EBITDA increased to €37.8 million (15.0% of revenue) in Q2 2026, up from €30.5 million (12.1% of revenue) in Q2 2025.

EBITDA declined to €27.7 million in Q2 2026, from €32.0 million in Q2 2025. While adjusted EBITDA grew by €7.3 million year-on-year, EBITDA decreased by €4.3 million, primarily due to YoY increase in share-based payment arrangements cost of €12.0 million (expense of €8.1 million in Q2 2026, against an income of €3.9 million in Q2 2025). For the same reason, EBIT declined to €19.2 million in Q2 2026 from €23.4 million in Q2 2025. Net profit increased to €10.6 million in Q2 2026, up from €8.3 million in Q2 2025 mainly due to absence of withholding tax expense on intra-group dividends. The number of clients generating more than €1 million revenue in last 12-month period was 184 as of June 30, 2026, up from 179 as of March 31, 2026.

Operating cash inflow in Q2 2026 increased to €29.8 million from €4.9 million in Q2 2025 primarily due to higher collections from trade receivables and lower taxes paid.

At the Annual General Meeting held on June 29, 2026, a dividend of €1.00 per share, amounting to €12.4 million and representing 14.9% of 2025 EBIT, was declared. This compares with a dividend of €1.00 per share, amounting to €12.6 million and representing 13.1% of 2024 EBIT, declared at the AGM held on June 30, 2025.

H1 results

In H1 2026, Nagarro's revenues increased to €500.5 million in H1 2026, up from €498.9 million in H1 2025. On a constant-currency basis, YoY revenue growth was 4.2%, which translated into growth of 0.3% in Euro terms. Organic YoY revenue growth was 2.7% in constant currency, which translated into negative 1.1% in Euro terms. Gross profit and gross margin remained broadly stable at €159.2 million (31.8% of revenues) in H1 2026, compared with €159.3 million (31.9% of revenues) in H1 2025. Adjusted EBITDA increased to €69.1 million (13.8% of revenue) in H1 2026, up from €60.8 million (12.2% of revenue) in H1 2025.

EBITDA increased to €66.5 million in H1 2026 from €65.0 million in H1 2025. EBIT increased to €49.2 million in H1 2026 from €47.5 million in H1 2025. Net profit increased to €29.8 million in H1 2026, up from €19.6 million in H1 2025.

Operating cash inflow in H1 2026 declined to €29.5 million from €42.4 million in H1 2025 due to pending collections from some clients, which are being collected in Q3 2026. Days of sales outstanding (DSO), calculated based on the quarterly revenue, and including both contract assets and trade receivables, has stayed flat at 86 days on June 30, 2026 from March 31, 2026.

Nagarro's cash balance as of June 30, 2026 was €131.3 million, up from €124.6 million at the end of December 31, 2025. Nagarro's loans and borrowings remained broadly stable at €310.5 million as of June 30, 2026, compared with €310.1 million as of December 31, 2025. The company reported 18,711 professionals as of June 30, 2026.

The summarized table for the three-month period ended June 30, 2026 is as follows:



Q2 2026


Q2 2025


Growth



mEUR


mEUR



Revenue


252.4


252.0


0.2% YoY in Euro
2.0% YoY in constant currency

Gross profit


81.8


83.7


Negative 2.3% YoY

Gross margin


32.4 %


33.2 %



Adjusted EBITDA


37.8


30.5


23.9% YoY

Adjusted EBITDA margin


15.0 %


12.1 %



EBITDA


27.7


32.0


Negative 13.4% YoY

EBIT


19.2


23.4


Negative 17.9% YoY

Net profit


10.6


8.3


27.7% YoY








The summarized table for the six-month period ended June 30, 2026 is as follows:



H1 2026


H1 2025


Growth



mEUR


mEUR



Revenue


500.5


498.9


0.3% YoY in Euro
4.2% YoY in constant currency

Gross profit


159.2


159.3


Negative 0.1% YoY

Gross margin


31.8 %


31.9 %



Adjusted EBITDA


69.1


60.8


13.7% YoY

Adjusted EBITDA margin


13.8 %


12.2 %



EBITDA


66.5


65.0


2.3% YoY

EBIT


49.2


47.5


3.6% YoY

Net profit


29.8


19.6


52.0% YoY








Nagarro SE will hold its earnings call to discuss half-yearly financial report 2026 on August 14, 2026, at 01:00 pm CEST (04:00 am PT / 06:00 am CT / 07:00 am ET / 12:00 pm BST / 03:00 pm GST / 04:30 pm IST / 07:00 pm SGT / 08:00 pm JST).

To attend, please register in advance at https://www.nagarro.com/en/investor-relations/half-yearly-q2-statements-call-2026.

About Nagarro

Nagarro is a global AI-native engineering and transformation company that engineers intelligence into enterprises securely, responsibly, and at scale. Distinguished by its entrepreneurial, agile, and global character, Nagarro is guided by its CARING values. The company employs around 18,700 people across 39 countries. For more information, visit www.nagarro.com.

(FRA: NA9) (SDAX) (ISIN: DE000A3H2200) (WKN: A3H220)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nagarro-presents-q2-and-h1-2026-numbers-posts-2-0-and-4-2-yoy-revenue-growth-in-constant-currency-in-q2-and-h1-2026--respectively-302851671.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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