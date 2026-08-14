Optomed Oyj: Half-year report January - June 2026

Optomed Plc Stock Exchange Release 14 August 2026 at 9.00, Helsinki



Optomed Plc: Half-year report January - June 2026

April - June 2026

Revenue decreased by 8.6 percent to EUR 3.5 (3.8) million.

Currency-adjusted revenue decrease was 7.3 percent.

Devices segment revenue decreased by 18.4 percent to EUR 1.2 (1.4) million.

Devices segment currency-adjusted revenue decrease was 15.0 percent.

Recurring revenue from the Devices segment continued to increase, supported by Aurora AEYE deployments in the US and Optomed Lumo software services, reflecting Optomed's ongoing transition from traditional device sales toward a recurring revenue model.

Software segment revenue decreased by 2.9 percent to EUR 2.4 (2.4) million.

EBITDA improved to EUR -0.5 (-0.9) million corresponding to -13.0 (-23.9) percent of revenue despite lower revenue, reflecting gross margin expansion, a higher share of recurring AI-related revenue and disciplined operating expense management.

Cash flow from operating activities improved significantly to EUR -259 (-1,647) thousand supported by lower operating losses and favorable working capital development.

Consolidated cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period amounted to EUR 6.7 (7.1) million.

Outlook unchanged: Optomed expects its full year 2026 revenue to grow compared to 2025.

Optomed received an order of approximately USD 2.1 million from a screening service provider and distributor in the US. The order is expected to have a positive effect on the Devices segment for the second half of the year.

January - June 2026

Revenue decreased by 12.7 percent to EUR 6.9 (7.9) million.

Currency-adjusted revenue decrease was 12.1 percent.

Devices segment revenue decreased by 24.5 percent to EUR 2.2 (2.9) million.

Devices segment currency-adjusted revenue decrease was 22.9 percent.

Software segment revenue decreased by 5.7 percent to EUR 4.7 (4.9) million.

EBITDA amounted to EUR -1.2 (-1.7) million corresponding to -16.9 (-21.1) percent of revenue.

Key figures

EUR, thousand Q2/2026 Q2/2025 Change, % H1/2026 H1/2025 Change, % 2025 Revenue 3,515 3,845 -8.6% 6,866 7,866 -12.7% 17,096 Gross profit * 2,505 2,496 0.3% 4,807 5,190 -7.4% 10,878 Gross margin % * 71.3% 64.9% 6.3% 70.0% 66.0% 63.6% EBITDA -457 -921 50.4% -1,158 -1,658 30.2% -3,526 EBITDA margin *, % -13.0% -23.9% 11.0% -16.9% -21.1% -20.6% Adjusted EBITDA * -457 -921 50.4% -1,158 -1,658 30.2% -3,526 Adjusted EBITDA margin *, % -13.0% -23.9% -16.9% -21.1% -20.6% Operating result (EBIT) -1,134 -1,544 26.5% -2,504 -2,884 13.2% -6,042 Operating margin (EBIT) *, % -32.3% -40.1% -36.5% -36.7% -35.3% Adjusted operating result (EBIT) * -1,134 -1,544 26.5% -2,504 -2,884 13.2% -6,042 Adjusted operating margin (EBIT margin) *, % -32.3% -40.1% -36.5% -36.7% -35.3% Net profit/ loss -935 -1,644 43.2% -2,035 -3,225 36.9% -6,640 Earnings per share -0.05 -0.08 46.1% -0.10 -0.16 40.2% -0.34 Cash flow from operating activities -259 -1,647 84.3% -1,695 -1,308 -29.6% -2,482 Net Debt -5,422 -5,260 3.1% -5,422 -5,260 3.1% -8,475 Net debt/ EBITDA (LTM) * 1.8 1.6 1.8 1.6 2.4 Net debt/ Adjusted EBITDA (LTM) * 1.8 1.8 1.8 1.8 2.4 Equity ratio * 76.1% 74.9% 76.1% 74.9% 75.1% R&D expenses personnel 366 395 -7.3% 750 661 13.5% 1,545 R&D expenses other costs 79 135 -41.0% 226 358 -36.9% 644 Total R&D expenses 446 530 -15.9% 976 1,019 -4.2% 2,190

*) Alternative performance measures, see section Alternative Performance Measures for definitions and calculations.

Optomed presents Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted operating result as alternative performance measures to enhance comparability of business performance between reporting periods.

CEO Review

Dear Shareholders,

During the second quarter, Optomed continued its transition toward a more recurring and AI-enabled business model. While revenue remained below the comparison period, the underlying quality of our business improved significantly. We delivered a record gross margin, substantially improved profitability, strengthened operating cash flow and continued to increase our recurring AI-related revenue. These achievements demonstrate that our strategic transition towards a more scalable and predictable business model is progressing well.

Our Devices business continued its transformation from traditional camera sales towards recurring AI-enabled screening solutions. Aurora AEYE deployments expanded further in the United States, while recurring revenue from Optomed Lumo and our AI-enabled services continued to grow. Although traditional camera sales remained below the comparison period, the increasing share of recurring revenue improved the quality of our revenue mix and supported a significant expansion in gross margin.

The financial impact of this transformation is becoming increasingly visible. Group gross margin improved to a record 71.3%, while EBITDA loss was reduced by approximately 50% despite lower revenue. Our Devices segment moved close to EBITDA breakeven during the quarter, demonstrating the operating leverage created by the growing contribution from recurring and AI-enabled revenue, an improving revenue mix and disciplined cost management. At the same time, our Software segment once again delivered strong profitability with an EBITDA margin of approximately 20%, providing a stable earnings base for the Group. Together with the continued growth in recurring revenue and the approximately USD 2.1 million U.S. order expected to be delivered in Q3, this provides a stronger profitability foundation for the second half of the year.

Another encouraging achievement during the quarter was the significant improvement in operating cash flow. Lower operating losses together with favorable working capital development substantially reduced cash consumption compared to the previous year. This demonstrates that our actions to improve operational efficiency are delivering tangible results while preserving our ability to invest in future growth.

The first half of the year was influenced by temporary uncertainty in the U.S. diabetic retinopathy screening market following reimbursement discussions. Nevertheless, customer engagement remained strong, Aurora AEYE deployments continued to increase and the long-term market opportunity remains highly attractive. Importantly, during the quarter we received an order worth approximately USD 2.1 million from a U.S. screening service provider and distributor. The order is expected to be delivered during the third quarter and provides a strong start for our Devices business in the second half of the year.

We maintain our full-year guidance. The approximately USD 2.1 million order supports the Devices business in the second half of the year, and we remain focused on commercial execution, recurring revenue growth and disciplined cost management.

The positive transformation of Optomed continues to gain momentum. We are building a company with a stronger recurring revenue base, structurally higher margins and improving profitability while addressing one of the world's fastest-growing healthcare needs through AI-enabled eye screening. While quarterly revenue may fluctuate during this transition, we believe the long-term earnings potential and value creation opportunity of our business continue to strengthen.

I would like to sincerely thank our customers, partners, shareholders and, above all, our employees for their continued trust, commitment and dedication. Together, we are building a stronger Optomed with an increasingly scalable business model and an exciting future ahead.

Sincerely,

Juho Himberg

CEO

Outlook 2026

Optomed expects its full year 2026 revenue to grow compared to 2025.

Telephone conference

A telephone conference for analysts, investors and media will be arranged on 14 August 2026 at 11.00 EET, (10.00 CET). The event will be held in English. The presentation material will be available at www.optomed.com/investors 10.00 EET at the latest.

The participants are requested to register for the call-in advance by email to sakari.knuutti@optomed.com.

Please see the call-in numbers below:

FI +358 9 856 263 00

SE +46 8 505 218 52

UK +44 20 3321 5273

US +1 646 838 1719

FR +33 1 70 99 53 92

The conference id is 562 147 442#

Please note that by dialing into the conference call, the participant agrees that personal information such as name and company name will be collected.

Group performance

April - June 2026

In April - June 2026, Group revenue decreased by 8.6 percent to EUR 3,515 (3,845) thousand. Currency-adjusted revenue decrease was 7.3 percent. Devices segment's revenue decreased by 18.4 percent to EUR 1,150 (1,409) thousand. Software segment's revenue decreased by 2.9 percent to EUR 2,365 (2,435) thousand. The revenue decline was mainly attributable to lower traditional devices sales, while recurring AI-related and other service revenue continued to increase.

The gross margin increased to 71.3 percent from 64.9 percent last year supported by a higher share of AI and recurring revenue as well as a supplier credit related to component purchases invoiced in previous periods. Excluding the credit, gross margin also improved compared to the corresponding period.

EBITDA improved to EUR -457 (-921) thousand driven by increased gross margin and lower operational expenses.

EBIT was EUR -1,134(-1,544) thousand.

Net financial items amounted to EUR 192 (-120) thousand and consisted mainly of interest income from credit institutions and exchange rate differences between the Chinese renminbi and the US dollar against the euro.

January - June 2026

In January - June 2026, Group revenue decreased by 12.7 percent to EUR 6,866 (7,866) thousand. Currency-adjusted revenue decrease was 12.1 percent. Devices segment's revenue decreased by 24.5 percent while the Software segment's revenue decreased by 5.7 percent.

The gross margin increased to 70.0 percent from 66.0 percent last year.

EBITDA amounted to EUR -1,158 (-1,658) thousand.

EBIT was EUR -2,504 (-2,884) thousand.

Net financial items amounted to EUR 441 (-378) thousand and consisted mainly of interest income from credit institutions exchange rate differences between the Chinese renminbi and the US dollar against the euro.

Cash flow and financial position

April - June 2026

In April - June 2026, the cash flow from operating activities amounted to EUR -259 (-1,647) thousand. Net cash used in investing activities was EUR -623 (-555) thousand and relates to capitalized development expenses. Net cash from financing activities amounted to EUR -186 (-366) thousand. The improvement in Q2 operating cash flow was supported by lower operating losses and more favourable working capital development compared to the comparison period.

Consolidated cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period amounted to EUR 6,687 (7,091) thousand. Interest-bearing net debt was EUR -5,422 (-5,260) thousand at the end of the period.

Net working capital was EUR 1,367 (1,192) thousand at the end of the period.

January - June 2026

In January - June 2026, the cash flow from operating activities amounted to EUR -1,695 (-1,308) thousand.

Net cash used in investing activities was EUR -1,128 (-1,322) thousand and relates to capitalized development expenses.

Net cash from financing activities amounted to EUR -430 (-724) thousand.

Devices segment

Optomed has two synergistic business segments: Devices and Software.

The Devices segment develops, commercializes, and manufactures easy-to-use, and affordable handheld fundus cameras, that are suitable for any clinic for screening of various eye diseases, such as diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma and AMD (Age Related Macular Degeneration).

EUR, thousand Q2/2026 Q2/2025 Change, % H1/2026 H1/2025 Change, % 2025 Revenue 1,150 1,409 -18.4% 2,216 2,935 -24.5% 7,620 Gross profit * 826 806 2.4% 1,494 1,704 -12.3% 4,255 Gross margin % * 71.8% 57.2% 67.4% 58.0% 55.8% EBITDA -49 -297 83.3% -398 -594 33.1% -610 EBITDA margin *, % -4.3% -21.1% -17.9% -20.2% -8.0% Operating result (EBIT) -520 -711 27.0% -1,330 -1,396 4.7% -2,292 Operating margin (EBIT) *, % -45.2% -50.5% -60.0% -47.5% -30.1%

*) Alternative performance measures, see section Alternative Performance Measures for definitions and calculations.

Comparative period figures have been changed. Certain costs in Software Segment staff expenses have been transferred from Software segment to Devices segment. During Q2 2025 the change is EUR 37 thousand. Whole year 2025 change is EUR 173 thousand. The change affects presentation only and has no impact on total numbers.

April - June 2026

In April - June 2026, the Devices segment revenue decreased by 18.4 percent to EUR 1,150 (1,409) thousand.

Devices segment currency-adjusted revenue decrease was 15.0 percent. The US and AI revenue increased but in the rest of the world the revenue was lower than during the comparison period.

The gross margin was 71.8 (57.2) percent supported by increased AI recurring revenue and the previously mentioned supplier credit. Excluding the credit, gross margin improved compared to the corresponding period.

EBITDA was EUR -49 (-297) thousand or -4.3 (-21.1) percent of revenue. The Devices segment moved close to EBITDA breakeven during the quarter, with EBITDA of EUR -49 (-297) thousand, supported by improved gross margin and recurring revenue.

January - June 2026

In January - June 2026, the Devices segment revenue decreased by 24.5 percent to EUR 2,216 (2,935) thousand.

The gross margin was 67.4 (58.0) percent.

EBITDA was EUR -398 (-594) thousand or -17.9 (-20.2) percent of revenue.

Software segment

Optomed has two synergistic business segments: Devices and Software.

The Software segment develops and commercializes screening software for diabetic retinopathy and cancer screening for healthcare organizations. The segment also distributes off-the-shelf products from selected partners to supplement its own solutions and expertise and provides software consultation to support the Devices segment screening solution projects.

EUR, thousand Q2/2026 Q2/2025 Change, % H1/2026 H1/2025 Change, % 2025 Revenue 2,365 2,435 -2.9% 4,650 4,931 -5.7% 9,475 Gross profit * 1,679 1,690 -0.7% 3,313 3,486 -4.9% 6,623 Gross margin % * 71.0% 69.4% 71.3% 70.7% 69.9% EBITDA 462 392 18.0% 939 913 2.9% 1,453 EBITDA margin *, % 19.5% 16.1% 20.2% 18.5% 15.3% Operating result (EBIT) 256 185 38.7% 529 490 7.9% 626 Operating margin (EBIT) *, % 10.8% 7.6% 11.4% 9.9% 6.6%

*) Alternative performance measures, see section Alternative Performance Measures for definitions and calculations.

Comparative period figures have been changed. Certain costs in Software Segment staff expenses have been transferred from Software segment to Devices segment. During Q2 2025 the change is EUR 37 thousand. Whole year 2025 change is EUR 173 thousand. The change affects presentation only and has no impact on total numbers.

April - June 2026

In April - June 2026 the Software segment revenue decreased by 2.9 percent to EUR 2,365 (2,435) thousand. Both consulting and healthcare services declined slightly.

Gross margin was 71.0 (69.4) percent.

EBITDA was EUR 462 (392) thousand or 19.5 (16.1) percent of revenue.

January - June 2026

In January - June 2026 the Software segment revenue decreased by 5.7 percent to EUR 4,650 (4,931) thousand.

Gross margin was 71.3 (70.7) percent.

EBITDA was EUR 939 (913) thousand or 20.2 (18.5) percent of revenue.

Group-wide expenses

Group-wide expenses relate to functions supporting the entire group such as treasury, group accounting, marketing, legal, HR, and IT.

April - June 2026

Group-wide operating expenses amounted to EUR 869 (1,016) thousand.

January - June 2026

Group-wide operating expenses amounted to EUR 1,699 (1,976) thousand.

Personnel

Number of personnel at the end of the reporting period.

6/2026 6/2025 12/2025 Devices 43 47 42 Software 48 50 50 Group common 19 19 19 Total 110 116 111

Corporate Governance

Optomed complies with Finnish laws and regulations, Optomed's Articles of Association, the rules of Nasdaq Helsinki and the Finnish Corporate Governance Code 2026 issued by the Securities Market Association of Finland. The code is publicly available at http://cgfinland.fi/en/. Optomed's corporate governance statement 2025 is available on the company website www.optomed.com/investors/.

Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting held on 8 May 2026 adopted the financial statements for the financial period ended on 31 December 2025, discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability for the financial period ended on 31 December 2025 and adopted the Company's Remuneration Report.

The Annual General Meeting resolved in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors that no dividend will be paid for the year 2025.

The number of members of the Board of Directors was confirmed as eight. Sameer Badlani, Catherine Calarco, Ty Lee, Seppo Mäkinen, Petri Salonen, Reijo Tauriainen and Leana Wen were re-elected as Board members, and Kristiina Leppänen was elected as a new member.

The Annual General Meeting confirmed the annual Board remuneration as follows:

EUR 40,000 for the Chairman of the Board (increase of EUR 4,000); and

EUR 20,000 for each Board member (increase of EUR 2,000).

In addition, a meeting fee in the amount of EUR 300 is paid to the Chairpersons and EUR 200 to members of the Committees for each Committee meeting. 40 percent of the Board remuneration is paid in Optomed shares and 60 percent in cash. The part of the Board remuneration paid in Optomed shares will, if possible, be conveyed from the treasury shares of the Company in accordance with the authorization of the Board of Directors to resolve on the issuance of shares and special rights entitling to shares. The remuneration will be paid once a year in August, after Optomed's H1 report has been announced.

The Annual General Meeting decided to re-elect KPMG Oy Ab, a firm of authorized public accountants, as the Company's auditor. KPMG Oy Ab has informed the Company that Authorized Public Accountant Heidi Hyry acts as the auditor with principal responsibility. The auditor's remuneration will be paid in accordance with an invoice approved by the Company.

The Annual General Meeting approved the authorization for the Board of Directors to repurchase Optomed's own shares and to accept them as pledge. Altogether no more than 2,145,330 shares may be repurchased or accepted as pledge. The authorization will be valid until the earlier of the end of the next Annual General Meeting or 18 months from the resolution of the Annual General Meeting.

The Annual General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to decide on the issuance of shares and other special rights entitling to shares referred to in Chapter 10, Section 1 of the Finnish Companies Act. The number of shares to be issued based on this authorization may not exceed 2,145,330. The Board of Directors is authorized to resolve on all terms and conditions of the issuance of shares and special rights entitling to shares, including the right to derogate from the pre-emptive right of the shareholders. As a part of the Company's share-based incentive plans, the Board of Directors may issue a maximum of 350,000 shares, which corresponds to approximately 1.63 percent of all the shares in the Company. The authorization will be valid until the earlier of the end of the next Annual General Meeting or 18 months from the resolution of this Annual General Meeting.

At its meeting held after the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors elected from among its members Petri Salonen as its Chair. The committee members were elected as follows:

Audit Committee:

· Reijo Tauriainen (Chair)

· Kristiina Leppänen

· Catherine Calarco

· Sameer Badlani

Remuneration Committee:

· Ty Lee (Chair)

· Seppo Mäkinen

· Leana Wen

Shares and shareholders

The Company has one share series with all shares having the same rights. At the end of the review period Optomed Plc's share capital consisted of 21,453,297 shares and the Company held 22,042 shares in the treasury which approximately corresponds to 0.1 percent of the total amount of the shares and votes. Additional information with respect to the shares, shareholding and trading can be found on the Company's website www.optomed.com/investors/.

Risks and uncertainties

The key risks and uncertainties are described in the company's Annual Report 2025 which was published on 25 February 2026. The complete report is available at https://www.optomed.com/investors/.

Audit review

This financial report has not been audited by the company's auditors.

Financial reporting in 2026

Interim Report for 1 January - 30 September 2026, 6 November 2026

For more information, contact

Sakari Knuutti, CFO

E-mail: sakari.knuutti@optomed.com

Juho Himberg, CEO

E-mail: juho.himberg@optomed.com

About Optomed

Optomed is a Finnish medical technology company and one of the leading providers of handheld fundus cameras. Optomed combines handheld fundus cameras with software and artificial intelligence with the aim to transform the diagnostic process of various eye diseases, such as rapidly increasing diabetic retinopathy. In its business Optomed focuses on eye screening devices and software solutions related R&D in Finland and sales through different channels in over 60 countries.

www.optomed.com

Alternative Performance Measures

Optomed uses certain alternative performance measures (APMs) with the purpose to provide a better understanding of how the business develops. These APMs, as defined, cannot be fully compared with other companies' APMs.

Alternative Performance Measures Definition Gross profit Revenue + Other operating income - Materials and services expenses Gross margin, % Gross profit / Revenue EBITDA Operating result before depreciation, amortization and impairment losses EBITDA margin, % EBITDA / Revenue Operating result Profit/loss after depreciation, amortization and impairment losses Operating margin, % Operating result / Revenue Adjusted operating result Operating result excluding items affecting comparability Adjusted operating margin, % Adjusted operating result / Revenue Adjusted EBITDA EBITDA excluding items affecting comparability Adjusted EBITDA margin, % Adjusted EBITDA / Revenue Items affecting comparability Material items outside ordinary course of business including restructuring costs, net gains or losses from sale of business operations or other non-current assets, strategic development projects, external advisory costs related to capital reorganisation, impairment charges on non-current assets incurred in connection with restructurings, compensation for damages and transaction costs related to business acquisitions. Net Debt Interest-bearing liabilities (borrowings from financial institutions, government loans and subordinated loans) - cash and cash equivalents (excl. lease liabilities according to IFRS 16) Net Debt / EBITDA (LTM), times Net Debt / EBITDA (for the last twelve months, LTM) Net Debt /

Adjusted EBITDA (LTM), times Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA (for the last twelve months, LTM) Earnings per share Net result / Weighted average number of outstanding shares Equity ratio, % Total equity / Total assets R&D expenses Employee benefit expenses for R&D personnel and other operational expenses related to R&D activities including activations.

Consolidated income statement

In thousands of euro Q2/2026 Q2/2025 H1/2026 H1/2025 2025 Revenue 3,515 3,845 6,866 7,866 17,096 Other operating income 2 2 4 2 5 Materials and services -1,013 -1,350 -2,063 -2,679 -6,222 Employee benefit expenses -2,306 -2,438 -4,559 -4,818 -9,950 Depreciation, amortization and Impairment losses -678 -623 -1,346 -1,227 -2,516 Other operating expenses -655 -979 -1,406 -2,029 -4,454 Operating result -1,134 -1,544 -2,504 -2,884 -6,042 Finance income 293 249 620 318 580 Finance expenses -101 -369 -179 -697 -1,256 Net finance expenses 192 -120 441 -378 -676 Profit (loss) before income taxes -943 -1,664 -2,062 -3,263 -6,718 Income tax expense 8 19 27 38 77 Loss for the period -935 -1,644 -2,035 -3,225 -6,640 Loss for the period attributable to Owners of the parent company -935 -1,644 -2,035 -3,225 -6,640 Weighted average number of shares 20,696,864 19,616,239 20,696,864 19,616,239 19,810,521 Basic loss per share (euro) -0.05 -0.08 -0.10 -0.16 -0.34



Consolidated condensed comprehensive income statement

In thousands of euro Q2/2026 Q2/2025 H1/2026 H1/2025 2025 Loss for the period -935 -1,644 -2,035 -3,225 -6,640 Other comprehensive income Foreign currency translation difference -132 224 -359 510 855 Other comprehensive income, net of tax -132 224 -359 510 855 Total comprehensive loss attributable to Owners of the parent company -1,067 -1,420 -2,395 -2,715 -5,785

Consolidated balance sheet

In thousands of euro June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 December 31, 2025 ASSETS Non-current assets Goodwill 4,256 4,256 4,256 Development costs 8,701 8,687 8,739 Customer relationships 388 610 499 Technology 178 280 229 Other intangible assets 360 354 365 Total intangible assets 13,883 14,187 14,089 Tangible assets 1,166 783 894 Right-of-use assets 1,031 1,250 1,212 Deferred tax assets 13 12 13 Total non-current assets 16,094 16,233 16,208 Current assets Inventories 2,913 2,423 2,382 Trade and other receivables 2,775 2,508 3,474 Cash and cash equivalents 6,687 7,091 9,909 Total current assets 12,375 12,022 15,765 Total assets 28,469 28,255 31,973

In thousands of euro June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 December 31, 2025 EQUITY Share capital 80 80 80 Share premium 504 504 504 Reserve for invested non-restricted equity 65,224 59,608 65,224 Translation differences 502 516 861 Retained earnings -42,595 -36,306 -36,012 Profit (loss) for the financial year -2,035 -3,225 -6,640 Total equity 21,679 21,177 24,016 LIABILITIES Non-current liabilities Borrowings from financial institutions 275 392 0 Government loans 375 452 371 Lease liabilities 667 826 835 Deferred tax liabilities 119 196 157 Total Non-current liabilities 1,436 1,866 1,363 Current liabilities Borrowings from financial institutions 473 794 789 Government loans 142 193 274 Lease liabilities 418 486 442 Trade and other payables 4,321 3,739 5,088 Total current liabilities 5,354 5,212 6,593 Total liabilities 6,790 7,078 7,956 Total equity and liabilities 28,469 28,255 31,973

Consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity

Equity attributable to owners of the parent company

In thousands of euro Share capital Share premium Reserve for invested non-restricted equity Translation differences Retained earnings Total Balance at January 1, 2026 80 504 65,224 861 -42,652 24,016 Comprehensive income Loss for the period -2,035 -2,035 Other comprehensive income Translation differences -359 -359 Total comprehensive income for the period -359 -2,035 -2,395 Share issue Share based payments Share options 57 57 Total transactions with owners of the company 57 57 Balance at June 30, 2026 80 504 65,224 502 -44,630 21,679

Equity attributable to owners of the parent company

In thousands of euro Share capital Share premium Reserve for invested non-restricted equity Translation differences Retained earnings Total Balance at January 1, 2025 80 504 59,608 6 -36,560 23,637 Comprehensive income Loss for the period -3,225 -3,225 Other comprehensive income Translation differences 510 510 Total comprehensive income for the period 510 -3,225 -2,715 Transactions with owners of the company Share issue Share based payments Share options 255 255 Total transactions with owners of the company 255 255 Balance at June 30, 2025 80 504 59,608 516 -39,530 21,177

Equity attributable to owners of the parent company

In thousands of euro Share capital Share premium Reserve for invested non-restricted equity Translation differences Retained earnings Total Balance at January 1, 2025 80 504 59,608 6 -36,560 23,637 Comprehensive income Loss for the period -6,640 -6,640 Other comprehensive income Translation differences 855 855 Total comprehensive income for the period 855 -6,640 -5,785 Transactions with owners of the company Share issue 5,565 5,565 Share based payments 51 51 Share options 549 549 Total transactions with owners of the company 5,616 549 6,165 Balance at December 31, 2025 80 504 65,224 861 -42,652 24,016

Consolidated cash flow statement

In thousands of euro Q2/2026 Q2/2025 H1/2026 H1/2025 2025 Cash flows from operating activities Loss for the financial year -935 -1,644 -2,035 -3,225 -6,640 Adjustments: Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses 678 623 1,346 1,227 2,516 Finance income and finance expenses -71 137 -222 287 430 Other adjustments -7 115 36 222 537 Cash flows before change in net working capital -335 -770 -876 -1,489 -3,158 Change in net working capital: Change in trade and other receivables (increase 613 482 759 546 -483 Change in inventories (increase -141 -709 -548 -490 -492 Change in trade and other payables (increase -382 -658 -1,013 128 1,701 Cash flows before finance items -245 -1 655 -1,678 -1,305 -2,431 Interest paid -7 -12 -18 -31 -54 Other finance expenses paid -24 -22 -49 -57 -112 Interest received 18 42 50 85 115 Net cash from operating activities (A) -259 -1,647 -1,695 -1,308 -2,482 Cash flows from investing activities Capitalization of development expenses -413 -528 -718 -1,022 -1,796 Acquisition of tangible assets -210 -26 -411 -300 -561 Net cash used in investing activities (B) -623 -555 -1,128 -1,322 -2,357 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from share subscriptions 0 0 0 0 5,984 Share issue transaction costs 0 0 0 0 -419 Repayment of loans and borrowings -57 -235 -169 -465 -863 Repayment of lease liabilities -129 -131 -261 -259 -517 Net cash from financing activities (C) -186 -366 -430 -724 4,186 Net cash from (used in) operating, investing and financing activities (A+B+C) -1,068 -2,568 -3,253 -3,354 -653 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 7,752 9,688 9,909 10,467 10,467 Effect of movements in exchange rate on cash held 3 -28 31 -22 95 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 6,687 7,091 6,687 7,091 9,909

Selected notes

Corporate information and basis of accounting

Corporate information

Optomed is a Finnish medical technology group (hereafter 'Optomed' or 'Group') that specialises in handheld fundus cameras and solutions for screening of blinding eye diseases, established in 2004.

The Group's parent company, Optomed Plc (hereafter the 'Company'), is a Finnish public limited liability company established under the laws of Finland, and its business ID is 1936446-1. It is domiciled in Oulu, Finland and the Company's registered address is Yrttipellontie 1, 90230 Oulu, Finland.

Basis of accounting

Optomed's consolidated financial statements has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the European Union. The preparation of this interim report also takes into account the amendments to IFRS standards that have become effective by January 1, 2026.

These Half-year financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting and should be read in conjunction with Group's last annual consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2025 These Half-year financial statements do not include all of the information required by IAS 34: selected explanatory notes are included to explain events and transactions that are significant to an understanding of the changes in the Group's financial position and performance since the last annual financial statements.

All presented figures have been rounded so the sum of the individual figures may differ from the presented total figure.

Financial ratios have been calculated using exact figures.

Use of judgment and estimates

Judgements that management has made in the process of applying accounting policies and that have the most significant effect on the amounts recognized in the financial statements, relate to the following areas:

- capitalization of development costs: determination of development expenditure eligible for capitalization

- impairment testing of development expenditures

Reportable segments

Q2/2026

In thousands of euro Devices Software Group Admin Total External revenue 1,150 2,365 0 3,515 Net operating expenses -325 -686 0 -1,011 Margin 826 1,679 0 2,505 Depreciation and amortization -470 -206 -2 -678 Other expenses -875 -1,217 -869 -2,961 Operating result -520 256 -871 -1,134 Finance items 0 0 192 192 Profit/Loss before tax expense -520 256 -679 -943

Q2/2025

In thousands of euro Devices Software Group Admin Total External revenue 1,409 2,435 0 3,845 Net operating expenses -603 -745 0 -1,349 Margin 806 1,690 0 2,496 Depreciation and amortization -415 -207 -2 -623 Other expenses -1,103 -1,298 -1,016 -3,417 Operating result -711 185 -1,017 -1,544 Finance items 0 0 -120 -120 Profit/Loss before tax expense -711 185 -1,137 -1,664

H1/2026

In thousands of euro Devices Software Group Admin Total External revenue 2,216 4,650 0 6,866 Net operating expenses -722 -1,337 0 -2,059 Margin 1,494 3,313 0 4,807 Depreciation and amortization -933 -410 -4 -1,346 Other expenses -1,891 -2,374 -1,699 -5,965 Operating result -1,330 529 -1,703 -2,504 Finance items 0 0 441 441 Loss before tax expense -1,330 529 -1,261 -2,062

H1/2025

In thousands of euro Devices Software Group Admin Total External revenue 2,935 4,931 0 7,866 Net operating expenses -1,231 -1,445 0 -2,677 Margin 1,704 3,486 0 5,190 Depreciation and amortization -801 -422 -3 -1,227 Other expenses -2,298 -2,573 -1,976 -6,847 Operating result -1,396 490 -1,979 -2,884 Finance items 0 0 -378 -378 Loss before tax expense -1,396 490 -2,358 -3,263

2025

In thousands of euro Devices Software Group Admin Total External revenue 7,620 9,475 0 17,096 Net operating expenses -3,365 -2,853 0 -6,217 Margin 4,255 6,623 0 10,878 Depreciation and amortization -1,682 -828 -6 -2,516 Other expenses -4,866 -5,170 -4,369 -14,404 Operating result -2,292 626 -4,375 -6,042 Finance items 0 0 -676 -676 Profit/Loss before tax expense -2,292 626 -5,051 -6,718

Disaggregation of revenue

Geographical distribution

In thousands of euro Q2/2026 Q2/2025 H1/2026 H1/2025 2025 Finland 2,276 2,340 4,477 4,756 9,149 Rest of the Europe 330 381 629 748 1,406 Rest of the World 909 1,124 1,760 2,362 6,540 Total 3,515 3,845 6,866 7,866 17,096

Distribution by revenue recognition date

In thousands of euro Q2/2026 Q2/2025 H1/2026 H1/2025 2025 Products and services transferred at a point in time 2,146 61% 2,658 69% 4,168 61% 5,595 71% 12,401 73% Services transferred over time 1,370 39% 1,187 31% 2,698 39% 2,272 29% 4,694 27% Total 3,515 3,845 6,866 7 866 17,096

Effective Q1 2026, certain Software Segment revenue items have been reclassified from 'Services transferred over time' to 'Products and services transferred at a point in time'. The change affects presentation only and has no impact on total revenue. Comparative information has been adjusted accordingly. For reference, Services transferred over time for Q4 2025 would have been EUR 1,294 thousand, Q3 2025 EUR 1,128 thousand, Q2 2025 EUR 1,187 thousand and Q1 2025 EUR 1,084 thousand. Products and services transferred at a point in time would have been EUR 3,517 thousand for Q4 2025, EUR 3,289 thousand for Q3 2025, EUR 2,658 thousand for Q2 2025 thousand and EUR 2,937 thousand for Q1 2025.

Advances Received and Deferred Revenue

In thousands of euro June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 December 31, 2025 Trade receivables 2,081 1,714 2,756 Assets related to customer contracts 2,081 1,714 2,756 Advances received 159 29 133 Deferred Revenue 587 270 545 Liabilities related to customer contracts 745 299 678

Other operating expenses

Other operating expenses Q2/2026 Q2/2025 H1/2026 H1/2025 2025 Sales and marketing -145 -197 -273 -375 -874 Research and development 5 -56 -95 -212 -413 General and administration -515 -726 -1,038 -1,442 -3,167 Total operating expenses -655 -979 -1,406 -2,029 -4,454

Other operating expenses also comprise changes in expected credit losses and realized credit losses.

Tangible assets

Machinery and equipment Machinery and equipment Machinery and equipment In thousands of euro 30.6.2026 30.6.2025 31.12.2025 Cost Balance at January 1 4,632 4,010 4,016 Additions 510 309 616 Balance at End of Period 5,142 4,318 4,632 Accumulated depreciation and impairment losses Balance at January 1 -3,738 -3,357 -3,364 Depreciation -238 -178 -374 Balance at end of period -3,976 -3,535 -3,738 Carrying amount at January 1 894 652 652 Carrying amount at June 30/ December 31 1,166 783 894

Leases

Leased tangible assets

In thousands of euro Business premises Cars Total 1.1.2026 1,201 11 1,212 Additions to right-of-use assets 81 0 81 Depreciation charge for right-of-use assets -254 -7 -261 30.6.2026 1,027 4 1,031

In thousands of euro Business premises Cars Total 1.1.2025 1,424 32 1,456 Additions to right-of-use assets 57 0 57 Depreciation charge for right-of-use assets -252 -11 -263 30.6.2025 1,229 21 1,250

In thousands of euro Business premises Cars Total 1.1.2025 1,424 32 1,456 Additions to right-of-use assets 282 0 282 Depreciation charge for right-of-use assets -505 -21 -526 31.12.2025 1,201 11 1,212

Lease liabilities In thousands of euro 30.6.2026 30.6.2025 2025 Current 418 486 442 Non-current 667 826 835 Total 1,085 1,312 1,277

The above liabilities are presented on the line item Lease liabilities (non-current / current) in the consolidated balance sheet, based on their maturity.

Intangible assets and goodwill

June 30, 2026

In thousands of euro Goodwill Development costs Customer relationships Technology Other intangible assets Total Cost Balance at January 1 4,256 19,538 2,222 1,023 1,270 28,309 Additions 0 611 0 0 31 642 Balance at June 30 4,256 20,149 2,222 1,023 1,301 28,951 Accumulated amortisation and impairment losses Balance at January 1 0 -10,798 -1,723 -794 -905 -14,220 Amortization 0 -649 -111 -51 -36 -847 Balance at June 30 0 -11,448 -1,834 -845 -941 -15,067 Carrying amount at January 1 4,256 8,739 499 229 365 14,089 Carrying amount at

June 30 4,256 8,701 388 178 360 13,883

June 30, 2025

In thousands of euro Goodwill Development costs Customer relationships Technology Other intangible assets Total Cost Balance at January 1 4,256 17,864 2,222 1,023 1,205 26,570 Additions 0 989 0 0 19 1,008 Balance at June 30 4,256 18,853 2,222 1,023 1,223 27,578 Accumulated amortisation and impairment losses Balance at January 1 0 -9,576 -1,501 -692 -835 -12,605 Amortization 0 -590 -111 -51 -34 -786 Balance at June 30 0 -10,167 -1,612 -743 -869 -13,391 Carrying amount at January 1 4,256 8,288 721 331 370 13,965 Carrying amount at

June 30 4,256 8,687 610 280 354 14,187

December 31, 2025

In thousands of euro Goodwill Development costs Customer relationships Technology Other intangible assets Total Cost Balance at January 1 4,256 17,864 2,222 1,023 1,205 26,570 Additions 0 1,674 0 0 66 1,740 Balance at December 31 4,256 19,538 2,222 1,023 1,270 28,309 Accumulated amortisation and impairment losses - Balance at January 1 0 -9,576 -1,501 -692 -835 -12,605 Amortization 0 -1,222 -222 -102 -70 -1,616 Balance at December 31 0 -10,798 -1,723 -794 -905 -14,220 Carrying amount at January 1 4,256 8,288 721 331 370 13,965 Carrying amount at December 31 4,256 8,739 499 229 365 14,089

Financial assets

In thousands of euro 30.6.2026 30.6.2025 31.12.2025 Trade receivables Other trade receivables 2,081 1,714 2,756 Total trade receivables 2,081 1,714 2,756 Cash and cash equivalents 6,687 7,091 9,909 Total 8,767 8,805 12,665

Exposure to credit risk and loss allowance

In thousands of euro Gross carrying amount Weighted av. loss rate% Loss allowance At June 30, 2026 Current (not past due) 1,555 0.5% 8 Past due 1-30 days 90 1.5% 1 31-60 days 41 4% 2 61-90 days 429 9% 39 More than 90 days past due 17 12% 2 Total 2,132 51

In thousands of euro Gross carrying amount Weighted av. loss rate% Loss allowance At June 30, 2025 Current (not past due) 1,412 0.5% 7 Past due 1-30 days 90 1.5% 1 31-60 days 97 4% 4 61-90 days 58 9% 5 More than 90 days past due 108 12% 13 Total 1,765 30

In thousands of euro Gross carrying amount Weighted av. loss rate% Loss allowance At December 31, 2025 Current (not past due) 2,200 0.5% 11 Past due 1-30 days 78 1.5% 1 31-60 days 71 4% 3 61-90 days 272 9% 24 More than 90 days past due 199 12% 24 Total 2,819 63

Financial liabilities

In thousands of euro June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 December 31, 2025 Non-current financial liabilities Borrowings from financial institutions 275 392 0 Government loans 375 452 371 Lease liabilities 667 826 835 Total 1,317 1,670 1,206 Current financial liabilities Borrowings from financial institutions 473 794 789 Government loans 142 193 274 Lease liabilities 418 486 442 Trade payables 838 584 1,159 Total 1,871 2,057 2,664 Total financial liabilities 3,187 3,727 3,870

Fair values - financial liabilities measured at amortized cost.

Optomed considers that the carrying amounts of the financial liabilities measured at amortized cost substantially equal to their fair values.

Financial covenants

Optomed's borrowings from financial institutions contain a financial covenant (equity ratio).

Optomed has to comply with the financial covenant terms specified in the loan agreement terms at the financial year-end. Equity ratio is calculated using the agreed formula. The table below summarizes the Group's financial covenant term and compliance during the reporting period.

Covenant term Actual ratio Applicable level OP loan equity ratio At June 30, 2026 35% 92.4% Optomed Group At June 30, 2025 35% 89.4% Optomed Group At December 31, 2025 35% 88.8% Optomed Group

Company's Equity ratio is calculated as follows.

OP loan equity ratio calculation formula: Adjusted equity/(Balance sheet total- received advances-goodwill)

Optomed was in compliance with the covenant as at June 30. 2026.

Related party transactions

In thousands of euro Revenues Trade receivables Other expenses Jan 1 - Jun 30 2026 0 0 -39 Jan 1 - Jun 30 2025 0 0 -89 Jan 1 - Dec 31 2025 0 0 -128

Revenue and trade receivables and some of the other expenses relate to the major shareholders of Optomed Ltd considered to be related parties to the parent company.



Other expenses consist of consulting fees paid to the Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Events after the review period

Deliveries related to the significant U.S. device order announced in June started after the reporting period.