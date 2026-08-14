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WKN: A2PWGR | ISIN: FI4000410881 | Ticker-Symbol: 36U0
Frankfurt
14.08.26 | 08:11
1,678 Euro
-2,56 % -0,044
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.08.2026 08:00 Uhr
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Optomed Oyj: Half-year report January - June 2026

Optomed Plc Stock Exchange Release 14 August 2026 at 9.00, Helsinki


Optomed Plc: Half-year report January - June 2026

April - June 2026

  • Revenue decreased by 8.6 percent to EUR 3.5 (3.8) million.
  • Currency-adjusted revenue decrease was 7.3 percent.
  • Devices segment revenue decreased by 18.4 percent to EUR 1.2 (1.4) million.
  • Devices segment currency-adjusted revenue decrease was 15.0 percent.
  • Recurring revenue from the Devices segment continued to increase, supported by Aurora AEYE deployments in the US and Optomed Lumo software services, reflecting Optomed's ongoing transition from traditional device sales toward a recurring revenue model.
  • Software segment revenue decreased by 2.9 percent to EUR 2.4 (2.4) million.
  • EBITDA improved to EUR -0.5 (-0.9) million corresponding to -13.0 (-23.9) percent of revenue despite lower revenue, reflecting gross margin expansion, a higher share of recurring AI-related revenue and disciplined operating expense management.
  • Cash flow from operating activities improved significantly to EUR -259 (-1,647) thousand supported by lower operating losses and favorable working capital development.
  • Consolidated cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period amounted to EUR 6.7 (7.1) million.
  • Outlook unchanged: Optomed expects its full year 2026 revenue to grow compared to 2025.
  • Optomed received an order of approximately USD 2.1 million from a screening service provider and distributor in the US. The order is expected to have a positive effect on the Devices segment for the second half of the year.

January - June 2026

  • Revenue decreased by 12.7 percent to EUR 6.9 (7.9) million.
  • Currency-adjusted revenue decrease was 12.1 percent.
  • Devices segment revenue decreased by 24.5 percent to EUR 2.2 (2.9) million.
  • Devices segment currency-adjusted revenue decrease was 22.9 percent.
  • Software segment revenue decreased by 5.7 percent to EUR 4.7 (4.9) million.
  • EBITDA amounted to EUR -1.2 (-1.7) million corresponding to -16.9 (-21.1) percent of revenue.

Key figures

EUR, thousand

Q2/2026

Q2/2025

Change, %

H1/2026

H1/2025

Change, %

2025

Revenue

3,515

3,845

-8.6%

6,866

7,866

-12.7%

17,096

Gross profit *

2,505

2,496

0.3%

4,807

5,190

-7.4%

10,878

Gross margin % *

71.3%

64.9%

6.3%

70.0%

66.0%

63.6%

EBITDA

-457

-921

50.4%

-1,158

-1,658

30.2%

-3,526

EBITDA margin *, %

-13.0%

-23.9%

11.0%

-16.9%

-21.1%

-20.6%

Adjusted EBITDA *

-457

-921

50.4%

-1,158

-1,658

30.2%

-3,526

Adjusted EBITDA margin *, %

-13.0%

-23.9%

-16.9%

-21.1%

-20.6%

Operating result (EBIT)

-1,134

-1,544

26.5%

-2,504

-2,884

13.2%

-6,042

Operating margin (EBIT) *, %

-32.3%

-40.1%

-36.5%

-36.7%

-35.3%

Adjusted operating result (EBIT) *

-1,134

-1,544

26.5%

-2,504

-2,884

13.2%

-6,042

Adjusted operating margin (EBIT margin) *, %

-32.3%

-40.1%

-36.5%

-36.7%

-35.3%

Net profit/ loss

-935

-1,644

43.2%

-2,035

-3,225

36.9%

-6,640

Earnings per share

-0.05

-0.08

46.1%

-0.10

-0.16

40.2%

-0.34

Cash flow from operating activities

-259

-1,647

84.3%

-1,695

-1,308

-29.6%

-2,482

Net Debt

-5,422

-5,260

3.1%

-5,422

-5,260

3.1%

-8,475

Net debt/ EBITDA (LTM) *

1.8

1.6

1.8

1.6

2.4

Net debt/ Adjusted EBITDA (LTM) *

1.8

1.8

1.8

1.8

2.4

Equity ratio *

76.1%

74.9%

76.1%

74.9%

75.1%

R&D expenses personnel

366

395

-7.3%

750

661

13.5%

1,545

R&D expenses other costs

79

135

-41.0%

226

358

-36.9%

644

Total R&D expenses

446

530

-15.9%

976

1,019

-4.2%

2,190

*) Alternative performance measures, see section Alternative Performance Measures for definitions and calculations.

Optomed presents Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted operating result as alternative performance measures to enhance comparability of business performance between reporting periods.

CEO Review

Dear Shareholders,

During the second quarter, Optomed continued its transition toward a more recurring and AI-enabled business model. While revenue remained below the comparison period, the underlying quality of our business improved significantly. We delivered a record gross margin, substantially improved profitability, strengthened operating cash flow and continued to increase our recurring AI-related revenue. These achievements demonstrate that our strategic transition towards a more scalable and predictable business model is progressing well.

Our Devices business continued its transformation from traditional camera sales towards recurring AI-enabled screening solutions. Aurora AEYE deployments expanded further in the United States, while recurring revenue from Optomed Lumo and our AI-enabled services continued to grow. Although traditional camera sales remained below the comparison period, the increasing share of recurring revenue improved the quality of our revenue mix and supported a significant expansion in gross margin.

The financial impact of this transformation is becoming increasingly visible. Group gross margin improved to a record 71.3%, while EBITDA loss was reduced by approximately 50% despite lower revenue. Our Devices segment moved close to EBITDA breakeven during the quarter, demonstrating the operating leverage created by the growing contribution from recurring and AI-enabled revenue, an improving revenue mix and disciplined cost management. At the same time, our Software segment once again delivered strong profitability with an EBITDA margin of approximately 20%, providing a stable earnings base for the Group. Together with the continued growth in recurring revenue and the approximately USD 2.1 million U.S. order expected to be delivered in Q3, this provides a stronger profitability foundation for the second half of the year.

Another encouraging achievement during the quarter was the significant improvement in operating cash flow. Lower operating losses together with favorable working capital development substantially reduced cash consumption compared to the previous year. This demonstrates that our actions to improve operational efficiency are delivering tangible results while preserving our ability to invest in future growth.

The first half of the year was influenced by temporary uncertainty in the U.S. diabetic retinopathy screening market following reimbursement discussions. Nevertheless, customer engagement remained strong, Aurora AEYE deployments continued to increase and the long-term market opportunity remains highly attractive. Importantly, during the quarter we received an order worth approximately USD 2.1 million from a U.S. screening service provider and distributor. The order is expected to be delivered during the third quarter and provides a strong start for our Devices business in the second half of the year.

We maintain our full-year guidance. The approximately USD 2.1 million order supports the Devices business in the second half of the year, and we remain focused on commercial execution, recurring revenue growth and disciplined cost management.

The positive transformation of Optomed continues to gain momentum. We are building a company with a stronger recurring revenue base, structurally higher margins and improving profitability while addressing one of the world's fastest-growing healthcare needs through AI-enabled eye screening. While quarterly revenue may fluctuate during this transition, we believe the long-term earnings potential and value creation opportunity of our business continue to strengthen.

I would like to sincerely thank our customers, partners, shareholders and, above all, our employees for their continued trust, commitment and dedication. Together, we are building a stronger Optomed with an increasingly scalable business model and an exciting future ahead.

Sincerely,

Juho Himberg

CEO

Outlook 2026

Optomed expects its full year 2026 revenue to grow compared to 2025.

Telephone conference

A telephone conference for analysts, investors and media will be arranged on 14 August 2026 at 11.00 EET, (10.00 CET). The event will be held in English. The presentation material will be available at www.optomed.com/investors 10.00 EET at the latest.

The participants are requested to register for the call-in advance by email to sakari.knuutti@optomed.com.

Please see the call-in numbers below:

FI +358 9 856 263 00

SE +46 8 505 218 52

UK +44 20 3321 5273

US +1 646 838 1719

FR +33 1 70 99 53 92

The conference id is 562 147 442#

Please note that by dialing into the conference call, the participant agrees that personal information such as name and company name will be collected.

Group performance

April - June 2026

In April - June 2026, Group revenue decreased by 8.6 percent to EUR 3,515 (3,845) thousand. Currency-adjusted revenue decrease was 7.3 percent. Devices segment's revenue decreased by 18.4 percent to EUR 1,150 (1,409) thousand. Software segment's revenue decreased by 2.9 percent to EUR 2,365 (2,435) thousand. The revenue decline was mainly attributable to lower traditional devices sales, while recurring AI-related and other service revenue continued to increase.

The gross margin increased to 71.3 percent from 64.9 percent last year supported by a higher share of AI and recurring revenue as well as a supplier credit related to component purchases invoiced in previous periods. Excluding the credit, gross margin also improved compared to the corresponding period.

EBITDA improved to EUR -457 (-921) thousand driven by increased gross margin and lower operational expenses.

EBIT was EUR -1,134(-1,544) thousand.

Net financial items amounted to EUR 192 (-120) thousand and consisted mainly of interest income from credit institutions and exchange rate differences between the Chinese renminbi and the US dollar against the euro.

January - June 2026

In January - June 2026, Group revenue decreased by 12.7 percent to EUR 6,866 (7,866) thousand. Currency-adjusted revenue decrease was 12.1 percent. Devices segment's revenue decreased by 24.5 percent while the Software segment's revenue decreased by 5.7 percent.

The gross margin increased to 70.0 percent from 66.0 percent last year.

EBITDA amounted to EUR -1,158 (-1,658) thousand.

EBIT was EUR -2,504 (-2,884) thousand.

Net financial items amounted to EUR 441 (-378) thousand and consisted mainly of interest income from credit institutions exchange rate differences between the Chinese renminbi and the US dollar against the euro.

Cash flow and financial position

April - June 2026

In April - June 2026, the cash flow from operating activities amounted to EUR -259 (-1,647) thousand. Net cash used in investing activities was EUR -623 (-555) thousand and relates to capitalized development expenses. Net cash from financing activities amounted to EUR -186 (-366) thousand. The improvement in Q2 operating cash flow was supported by lower operating losses and more favourable working capital development compared to the comparison period.

Consolidated cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period amounted to EUR 6,687 (7,091) thousand. Interest-bearing net debt was EUR -5,422 (-5,260) thousand at the end of the period.

Net working capital was EUR 1,367 (1,192) thousand at the end of the period.

January - June 2026

In January - June 2026, the cash flow from operating activities amounted to EUR -1,695 (-1,308) thousand.

Net cash used in investing activities was EUR -1,128 (-1,322) thousand and relates to capitalized development expenses.

Net cash from financing activities amounted to EUR -430 (-724) thousand.

Devices segment

Optomed has two synergistic business segments: Devices and Software.

The Devices segment develops, commercializes, and manufactures easy-to-use, and affordable handheld fundus cameras, that are suitable for any clinic for screening of various eye diseases, such as diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma and AMD (Age Related Macular Degeneration).

EUR, thousand

Q2/2026

Q2/2025

Change, %

H1/2026

H1/2025

Change, %

2025

Revenue

1,150

1,409

-18.4%

2,216

2,935

-24.5%

7,620

Gross profit *

826

806

2.4%

1,494

1,704

-12.3%

4,255

Gross margin % *

71.8%

57.2%

67.4%

58.0%

55.8%

EBITDA

-49

-297

83.3%

-398

-594

33.1%

-610

EBITDA margin *, %

-4.3%

-21.1%

-17.9%

-20.2%

-8.0%

Operating result (EBIT)

-520

-711

27.0%

-1,330

-1,396

4.7%

-2,292

Operating margin (EBIT) *, %

-45.2%

-50.5%

-60.0%

-47.5%

-30.1%

*) Alternative performance measures, see section Alternative Performance Measures for definitions and calculations.

Comparative period figures have been changed. Certain costs in Software Segment staff expenses have been transferred from Software segment to Devices segment. During Q2 2025 the change is EUR 37 thousand. Whole year 2025 change is EUR 173 thousand. The change affects presentation only and has no impact on total numbers.

April - June 2026

In April - June 2026, the Devices segment revenue decreased by 18.4 percent to EUR 1,150 (1,409) thousand.

Devices segment currency-adjusted revenue decrease was 15.0 percent. The US and AI revenue increased but in the rest of the world the revenue was lower than during the comparison period.

The gross margin was 71.8 (57.2) percent supported by increased AI recurring revenue and the previously mentioned supplier credit. Excluding the credit, gross margin improved compared to the corresponding period.

EBITDA was EUR -49 (-297) thousand or -4.3 (-21.1) percent of revenue. The Devices segment moved close to EBITDA breakeven during the quarter, with EBITDA of EUR -49 (-297) thousand, supported by improved gross margin and recurring revenue.

January - June 2026

In January - June 2026, the Devices segment revenue decreased by 24.5 percent to EUR 2,216 (2,935) thousand.

The gross margin was 67.4 (58.0) percent.

EBITDA was EUR -398 (-594) thousand or -17.9 (-20.2) percent of revenue.

Software segment

Optomed has two synergistic business segments: Devices and Software.

The Software segment develops and commercializes screening software for diabetic retinopathy and cancer screening for healthcare organizations. The segment also distributes off-the-shelf products from selected partners to supplement its own solutions and expertise and provides software consultation to support the Devices segment screening solution projects.

EUR, thousand

Q2/2026

Q2/2025

Change, %

H1/2026

H1/2025

Change, %

2025

Revenue

2,365

2,435

-2.9%

4,650

4,931

-5.7%

9,475

Gross profit *

1,679

1,690

-0.7%

3,313

3,486

-4.9%

6,623

Gross margin % *

71.0%

69.4%

71.3%

70.7%

69.9%

EBITDA

462

392

18.0%

939

913

2.9%

1,453

EBITDA margin *, %

19.5%

16.1%

20.2%

18.5%

15.3%

Operating result (EBIT)

256

185

38.7%

529

490

7.9%

626

Operating margin (EBIT) *, %

10.8%

7.6%

11.4%

9.9%

6.6%

*) Alternative performance measures, see section Alternative Performance Measures for definitions and calculations.

Comparative period figures have been changed. Certain costs in Software Segment staff expenses have been transferred from Software segment to Devices segment. During Q2 2025 the change is EUR 37 thousand. Whole year 2025 change is EUR 173 thousand. The change affects presentation only and has no impact on total numbers.

April - June 2026

In April - June 2026 the Software segment revenue decreased by 2.9 percent to EUR 2,365 (2,435) thousand. Both consulting and healthcare services declined slightly.

Gross margin was 71.0 (69.4) percent.

EBITDA was EUR 462 (392) thousand or 19.5 (16.1) percent of revenue.

January - June 2026

In January - June 2026 the Software segment revenue decreased by 5.7 percent to EUR 4,650 (4,931) thousand.

Gross margin was 71.3 (70.7) percent.

EBITDA was EUR 939 (913) thousand or 20.2 (18.5) percent of revenue.

Group-wide expenses

Group-wide expenses relate to functions supporting the entire group such as treasury, group accounting, marketing, legal, HR, and IT.

April - June 2026

Group-wide operating expenses amounted to EUR 869 (1,016) thousand.

January - June 2026

Group-wide operating expenses amounted to EUR 1,699 (1,976) thousand.

Personnel

Number of personnel at the end of the reporting period.

6/2026

6/2025

12/2025

Devices

43

47

42

Software

48

50

50

Group common

19

19

19

Total

110

116

111

Corporate Governance

Optomed complies with Finnish laws and regulations, Optomed's Articles of Association, the rules of Nasdaq Helsinki and the Finnish Corporate Governance Code 2026 issued by the Securities Market Association of Finland. The code is publicly available at http://cgfinland.fi/en/. Optomed's corporate governance statement 2025 is available on the company website www.optomed.com/investors/.

Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting held on 8 May 2026 adopted the financial statements for the financial period ended on 31 December 2025, discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability for the financial period ended on 31 December 2025 and adopted the Company's Remuneration Report.

The Annual General Meeting resolved in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors that no dividend will be paid for the year 2025.

The number of members of the Board of Directors was confirmed as eight. Sameer Badlani, Catherine Calarco, Ty Lee, Seppo Mäkinen, Petri Salonen, Reijo Tauriainen and Leana Wen were re-elected as Board members, and Kristiina Leppänen was elected as a new member.

The Annual General Meeting confirmed the annual Board remuneration as follows:

  • EUR 40,000 for the Chairman of the Board (increase of EUR 4,000); and
  • EUR 20,000 for each Board member (increase of EUR 2,000).

In addition, a meeting fee in the amount of EUR 300 is paid to the Chairpersons and EUR 200 to members of the Committees for each Committee meeting. 40 percent of the Board remuneration is paid in Optomed shares and 60 percent in cash. The part of the Board remuneration paid in Optomed shares will, if possible, be conveyed from the treasury shares of the Company in accordance with the authorization of the Board of Directors to resolve on the issuance of shares and special rights entitling to shares. The remuneration will be paid once a year in August, after Optomed's H1 report has been announced.

The Annual General Meeting decided to re-elect KPMG Oy Ab, a firm of authorized public accountants, as the Company's auditor. KPMG Oy Ab has informed the Company that Authorized Public Accountant Heidi Hyry acts as the auditor with principal responsibility. The auditor's remuneration will be paid in accordance with an invoice approved by the Company.

The Annual General Meeting approved the authorization for the Board of Directors to repurchase Optomed's own shares and to accept them as pledge. Altogether no more than 2,145,330 shares may be repurchased or accepted as pledge. The authorization will be valid until the earlier of the end of the next Annual General Meeting or 18 months from the resolution of the Annual General Meeting.

The Annual General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to decide on the issuance of shares and other special rights entitling to shares referred to in Chapter 10, Section 1 of the Finnish Companies Act. The number of shares to be issued based on this authorization may not exceed 2,145,330. The Board of Directors is authorized to resolve on all terms and conditions of the issuance of shares and special rights entitling to shares, including the right to derogate from the pre-emptive right of the shareholders. As a part of the Company's share-based incentive plans, the Board of Directors may issue a maximum of 350,000 shares, which corresponds to approximately 1.63 percent of all the shares in the Company. The authorization will be valid until the earlier of the end of the next Annual General Meeting or 18 months from the resolution of this Annual General Meeting.

At its meeting held after the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors elected from among its members Petri Salonen as its Chair. The committee members were elected as follows:

Audit Committee:

· Reijo Tauriainen (Chair)

· Kristiina Leppänen

· Catherine Calarco

· Sameer Badlani

Remuneration Committee:

· Ty Lee (Chair)

· Seppo Mäkinen

· Leana Wen

Shares and shareholders

The Company has one share series with all shares having the same rights. At the end of the review period Optomed Plc's share capital consisted of 21,453,297 shares and the Company held 22,042 shares in the treasury which approximately corresponds to 0.1 percent of the total amount of the shares and votes. Additional information with respect to the shares, shareholding and trading can be found on the Company's website www.optomed.com/investors/.

Risks and uncertainties

The key risks and uncertainties are described in the company's Annual Report 2025 which was published on 25 February 2026. The complete report is available at https://www.optomed.com/investors/.

Audit review

This financial report has not been audited by the company's auditors.

Financial reporting in 2026

  • Interim Report for 1 January - 30 September 2026, 6 November 2026

For more information, contact

Sakari Knuutti, CFO

E-mail: sakari.knuutti@optomed.com

Juho Himberg, CEO

E-mail: juho.himberg@optomed.com

About Optomed

Optomed is a Finnish medical technology company and one of the leading providers of handheld fundus cameras. Optomed combines handheld fundus cameras with software and artificial intelligence with the aim to transform the diagnostic process of various eye diseases, such as rapidly increasing diabetic retinopathy. In its business Optomed focuses on eye screening devices and software solutions related R&D in Finland and sales through different channels in over 60 countries.

www.optomed.com

Alternative Performance Measures

Optomed uses certain alternative performance measures (APMs) with the purpose to provide a better understanding of how the business develops. These APMs, as defined, cannot be fully compared with other companies' APMs.

Alternative Performance Measures

Definition

Gross profit

Revenue + Other operating income - Materials and services expenses

Gross margin, %

Gross profit / Revenue

EBITDA

Operating result before depreciation, amortization and impairment losses

EBITDA margin, %

EBITDA / Revenue

Operating result

Profit/loss after depreciation, amortization and impairment losses

Operating margin, %

Operating result / Revenue

Adjusted operating result

Operating result excluding items affecting comparability

Adjusted operating margin, %

Adjusted operating result / Revenue

Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA excluding items affecting comparability

Adjusted EBITDA margin, %

Adjusted EBITDA / Revenue

Items affecting comparability

Material items outside ordinary course of business including restructuring costs, net gains or losses from sale of business operations or other non-current assets, strategic development projects, external advisory costs related to capital reorganisation, impairment charges on non-current assets incurred in connection with restructurings, compensation for damages and transaction costs related to business acquisitions.

Net Debt

Interest-bearing liabilities (borrowings from financial institutions, government loans and subordinated loans) - cash and cash equivalents (excl. lease liabilities according to IFRS 16)

Net Debt / EBITDA (LTM), times

Net Debt / EBITDA (for the last twelve months, LTM)

Net Debt /
Adjusted EBITDA (LTM), times

Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA (for the last twelve months, LTM)

Earnings per share

Net result / Weighted average number of outstanding shares

Equity ratio, %

Total equity / Total assets

R&D expenses

Employee benefit expenses for R&D personnel and other operational expenses related to R&D activities including activations.

Consolidated income statement

In thousands of euro

Q2/2026

Q2/2025

H1/2026

H1/2025

2025

Revenue

3,515

3,845

6,866

7,866

17,096

Other operating income

2

2

4

2

5

Materials and services

-1,013

-1,350

-2,063

-2,679

-6,222

Employee benefit expenses

-2,306

-2,438

-4,559

-4,818

-9,950

Depreciation, amortization and Impairment losses

-678

-623

-1,346

-1,227

-2,516

Other operating expenses

-655

-979

-1,406

-2,029

-4,454

Operating result

-1,134

-1,544

-2,504

-2,884

-6,042

Finance income

293

249

620

318

580

Finance expenses

-101

-369

-179

-697

-1,256

Net finance expenses

192

-120

441

-378

-676

Profit (loss) before income taxes

-943

-1,664

-2,062

-3,263

-6,718

Income tax expense

8

19

27

38

77

Loss for the period

-935

-1,644

-2,035

-3,225

-6,640

Loss for the period attributable to

Owners of the parent company

-935

-1,644

-2,035

-3,225

-6,640

Weighted average number of shares

20,696,864

19,616,239

20,696,864

19,616,239

19,810,521

Basic loss per share (euro)

-0.05

-0.08

-0.10

-0.16

-0.34


Consolidated condensed comprehensive income statement

In thousands of euro

Q2/2026

Q2/2025

H1/2026

H1/2025

2025

Loss for the period

-935

-1,644

-2,035

-3,225

-6,640

Other comprehensive income

Foreign currency translation difference

-132

224

-359

510

855

Other comprehensive income, net of tax

-132

224

-359

510

855

Total comprehensive loss attributable to Owners of the parent company

-1,067

-1,420

-2,395

-2,715

-5,785

Consolidated balance sheet

In thousands of euro

June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025

December 31, 2025

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Goodwill

4,256

4,256

4,256

Development costs

8,701

8,687

8,739

Customer relationships

388

610

499

Technology

178

280

229

Other intangible assets

360

354

365

Total intangible assets

13,883

14,187

14,089

Tangible assets

1,166

783

894

Right-of-use assets

1,031

1,250

1,212

Deferred tax assets

13

12

13

Total non-current assets

16,094

16,233

16,208

Current assets

Inventories

2,913

2,423

2,382

Trade and other receivables

2,775

2,508

3,474

Cash and cash equivalents

6,687

7,091

9,909

Total current assets

12,375

12,022

15,765

Total assets

28,469

28,255

31,973

In thousands of euro

June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025

December 31, 2025

EQUITY

Share capital

80

80

80

Share premium

504

504

504

Reserve for invested non-restricted equity

65,224

59,608

65,224

Translation differences

502

516

861

Retained earnings

-42,595

-36,306

-36,012

Profit (loss) for the financial year

-2,035

-3,225

-6,640

Total equity

21,679

21,177

24,016

LIABILITIES

Non-current liabilities

Borrowings from financial institutions

275

392

0

Government loans

375

452

371

Lease liabilities

667

826

835

Deferred tax liabilities

119

196

157

Total Non-current liabilities

1,436

1,866

1,363

Current liabilities

Borrowings from financial institutions

473

794

789

Government loans

142

193

274

Lease liabilities

418

486

442

Trade and other payables

4,321

3,739

5,088

Total current liabilities

5,354

5,212

6,593

Total liabilities

6,790

7,078

7,956

Total equity and liabilities

28,469

28,255

31,973

Consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity

Equity attributable to owners of the parent company

In thousands of euro

Share capital

Share premium

Reserve for invested non-restricted equity

Translation differences

Retained earnings

Total

Balance at January 1, 2026

80

504

65,224

861

-42,652

24,016

Comprehensive income

Loss for the period

-2,035

-2,035

Other comprehensive income

Translation differences

-359

-359

Total comprehensive income for the period

-359

-2,035

-2,395

Share issue

Share based payments

Share options

57

57

Total transactions with owners of the company

57

57

Balance at June 30, 2026

80

504

65,224

502

-44,630

21,679

Equity attributable to owners of the parent company

In thousands of euro

Share capital

Share premium

Reserve for invested non-restricted equity

Translation differences

Retained earnings

Total

Balance at January 1, 2025

80

504

59,608

6

-36,560

23,637

Comprehensive income

Loss for the period

-3,225

-3,225

Other comprehensive income

Translation differences

510

510

Total comprehensive income for the period

510

-3,225

-2,715

Transactions with owners of the company

Share issue

Share based payments

Share options

255

255

Total transactions with owners of the company

255

255

Balance at June 30, 2025

80

504

59,608

516

-39,530

21,177

Equity attributable to owners of the parent company

In thousands of euro

Share capital

Share premium

Reserve for invested non-restricted equity

Translation differences

Retained earnings

Total

Balance at January 1, 2025

80

504

59,608

6

-36,560

23,637

Comprehensive income

Loss for the period

-6,640

-6,640

Other comprehensive income

Translation differences

855

855

Total comprehensive income for the period

855

-6,640

-5,785

Transactions with owners of the company

Share issue

5,565

5,565

Share based payments

51

51

Share options

549

549

Total transactions with owners of the company

5,616

549

6,165

Balance at December 31, 2025

80

504

65,224

861

-42,652

24,016

Consolidated cash flow statement

In thousands of euro

Q2/2026

Q2/2025

H1/2026

H1/2025

2025

Cash flows from operating activities

Loss for the financial year

-935

-1,644

-2,035

-3,225

-6,640

Adjustments:

Depreciation, amortization and impairment

losses

678

623

1,346

1,227

2,516

Finance income and finance expenses

-71

137

-222

287

430

Other adjustments

-7

115

36

222

537

Cash flows before change in net working capital

-335

-770

-876

-1,489

-3,158

Change in net working capital:

Change in trade and other receivables

(increase

613

482

759

546

-483

Change in inventories

(increase

-141

-709

-548

-490

-492

Change in trade and other payables

(increase

-382

-658

-1,013

128

1,701

Cash flows before finance items

-245

-1 655

-1,678

-1,305

-2,431

Interest paid

-7

-12

-18

-31

-54

Other finance expenses paid

-24

-22

-49

-57

-112

Interest received

18

42

50

85

115

Net cash from operating activities (A)

-259

-1,647

-1,695

-1,308

-2,482

Cash flows from investing activities

Capitalization of development expenses

-413

-528

-718

-1,022

-1,796

Acquisition of tangible assets

-210

-26

-411

-300

-561

Net cash used in investing activities (B)

-623

-555

-1,128

-1,322

-2,357

Cash flows from financing activities

Proceeds from share subscriptions

0

0

0

0

5,984

Share issue transaction costs

0

0

0

0

-419

Repayment of loans and borrowings

-57

-235

-169

-465

-863

Repayment of lease liabilities

-129

-131

-261

-259

-517

Net cash from financing activities (C)

-186

-366

-430

-724

4,186

Net cash from (used in) operating, investing and financing activities (A+B+C)

-1,068

-2,568

-3,253

-3,354

-653

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

7,752

9,688

9,909

10,467

10,467

Effect of movements in exchange rate on cash held

3

-28

31

-22

95

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

6,687

7,091

6,687

7,091

9,909

Selected notes

Corporate information and basis of accounting

Corporate information

Optomed is a Finnish medical technology group (hereafter 'Optomed' or 'Group') that specialises in handheld fundus cameras and solutions for screening of blinding eye diseases, established in 2004.

The Group's parent company, Optomed Plc (hereafter the 'Company'), is a Finnish public limited liability company established under the laws of Finland, and its business ID is 1936446-1. It is domiciled in Oulu, Finland and the Company's registered address is Yrttipellontie 1, 90230 Oulu, Finland.

Basis of accounting

Optomed's consolidated financial statements has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the European Union. The preparation of this interim report also takes into account the amendments to IFRS standards that have become effective by January 1, 2026.

These Half-year financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting and should be read in conjunction with Group's last annual consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2025 These Half-year financial statements do not include all of the information required by IAS 34: selected explanatory notes are included to explain events and transactions that are significant to an understanding of the changes in the Group's financial position and performance since the last annual financial statements.

All presented figures have been rounded so the sum of the individual figures may differ from the presented total figure.

Financial ratios have been calculated using exact figures.

Use of judgment and estimates

Judgements that management has made in the process of applying accounting policies and that have the most significant effect on the amounts recognized in the financial statements, relate to the following areas:

- capitalization of development costs: determination of development expenditure eligible for capitalization

- impairment testing of development expenditures

Reportable segments

Q2/2026

In thousands of euro

Devices

Software

Group Admin

Total

External revenue

1,150

2,365

0

3,515

Net operating expenses

-325

-686

0

-1,011

Margin

826

1,679

0

2,505

Depreciation and amortization

-470

-206

-2

-678

Other expenses

-875

-1,217

-869

-2,961

Operating result

-520

256

-871

-1,134

Finance items

0

0

192

192

Profit/Loss before tax expense

-520

256

-679

-943

Q2/2025

In thousands of euro

Devices

Software

Group Admin

Total

External revenue

1,409

2,435

0

3,845

Net operating expenses

-603

-745

0

-1,349

Margin

806

1,690

0

2,496

Depreciation and amortization

-415

-207

-2

-623

Other expenses

-1,103

-1,298

-1,016

-3,417

Operating result

-711

185

-1,017

-1,544

Finance items

0

0

-120

-120

Profit/Loss before tax expense

-711

185

-1,137

-1,664

H1/2026

In thousands of euro

Devices

Software

Group Admin

Total

External revenue

2,216

4,650

0

6,866

Net operating expenses

-722

-1,337

0

-2,059

Margin

1,494

3,313

0

4,807

Depreciation and amortization

-933

-410

-4

-1,346

Other expenses

-1,891

-2,374

-1,699

-5,965

Operating result

-1,330

529

-1,703

-2,504

Finance items

0

0

441

441

Loss before tax expense

-1,330

529

-1,261

-2,062

H1/2025

In thousands of euro

Devices

Software

Group Admin

Total

External revenue

2,935

4,931

0

7,866

Net operating expenses

-1,231

-1,445

0

-2,677

Margin

1,704

3,486

0

5,190

Depreciation and amortization

-801

-422

-3

-1,227

Other expenses

-2,298

-2,573

-1,976

-6,847

Operating result

-1,396

490

-1,979

-2,884

Finance items

0

0

-378

-378

Loss before tax expense

-1,396

490

-2,358

-3,263

2025

In thousands of euro

Devices

Software

Group Admin

Total

External revenue

7,620

9,475

0

17,096

Net operating expenses

-3,365

-2,853

0

-6,217

Margin

4,255

6,623

0

10,878

Depreciation and amortization

-1,682

-828

-6

-2,516

Other expenses

-4,866

-5,170

-4,369

-14,404

Operating result

-2,292

626

-4,375

-6,042

Finance items

0

0

-676

-676

Profit/Loss before tax expense

-2,292

626

-5,051

-6,718

Disaggregation of revenue

Geographical distribution

In thousands of euro

Q2/2026

Q2/2025

H1/2026

H1/2025

2025

Finland

2,276

2,340

4,477

4,756

9,149

Rest of the Europe

330

381

629

748

1,406

Rest of the World

909

1,124

1,760

2,362

6,540

Total

3,515

3,845

6,866

7,866

17,096

Distribution by revenue recognition date

In thousands of euro

Q2/2026

Q2/2025

H1/2026

H1/2025

2025

Products and services transferred at a point in time

2,146

61%

2,658

69%

4,168

61%

5,595

71%

12,401

73%

Services transferred over time

1,370

39%

1,187

31%

2,698

39%

2,272

29%

4,694

27%

Total

3,515

3,845

6,866

7 866

17,096

Effective Q1 2026, certain Software Segment revenue items have been reclassified from 'Services transferred over time' to 'Products and services transferred at a point in time'. The change affects presentation only and has no impact on total revenue. Comparative information has been adjusted accordingly. For reference, Services transferred over time for Q4 2025 would have been EUR 1,294 thousand, Q3 2025 EUR 1,128 thousand, Q2 2025 EUR 1,187 thousand and Q1 2025 EUR 1,084 thousand. Products and services transferred at a point in time would have been EUR 3,517 thousand for Q4 2025, EUR 3,289 thousand for Q3 2025, EUR 2,658 thousand for Q2 2025 thousand and EUR 2,937 thousand for Q1 2025.

Advances Received and Deferred Revenue

In thousands of euro

June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025

December 31, 2025

Trade receivables

2,081

1,714

2,756

Assets related to customer contracts

2,081

1,714

2,756

Advances received

159

29

133

Deferred Revenue

587

270

545

Liabilities related to customer contracts

745

299

678

Other operating expenses

Other operating expenses

Q2/2026

Q2/2025

H1/2026

H1/2025

2025

Sales and marketing

-145

-197

-273

-375

-874

Research and development

5

-56

-95

-212

-413

General and administration

-515

-726

-1,038

-1,442

-3,167

Total operating expenses

-655

-979

-1,406

-2,029

-4,454

Other operating expenses also comprise changes in expected credit losses and realized credit losses.

Tangible assets

Machinery and equipment

Machinery and equipment

Machinery and

equipment

In thousands of euro

30.6.2026

30.6.2025

31.12.2025

Cost

Balance at January 1

4,632

4,010

4,016

Additions

510

309

616

Balance at End of Period

5,142

4,318

4,632

Accumulated depreciation and impairment losses

Balance at January 1

-3,738

-3,357

-3,364

Depreciation

-238

-178

-374

Balance at end of period

-3,976

-3,535

-3,738

Carrying amount at January 1

894

652

652

Carrying amount at June 30/ December 31

1,166

783

894

Leases

Leased tangible assets

In thousands of euro

Business premises

Cars

Total

1.1.2026

1,201

11

1,212

Additions to right-of-use assets

81

0

81

Depreciation charge for right-of-use assets

-254

-7

-261

30.6.2026

1,027

4

1,031

In thousands of euro

Business premises

Cars

Total

1.1.2025

1,424

32

1,456

Additions to right-of-use assets

57

0

57

Depreciation charge for right-of-use assets

-252

-11

-263

30.6.2025

1,229

21

1,250

In thousands of euro

Business premises

Cars

Total

1.1.2025

1,424

32

1,456

Additions to right-of-use assets

282

0

282

Depreciation charge for right-of-use assets

-505

-21

-526

31.12.2025

1,201

11

1,212

Lease liabilities

In thousands of euro

30.6.2026

30.6.2025

2025

Current

418

486

442

Non-current

667

826

835

Total

1,085

1,312

1,277

The above liabilities are presented on the line item Lease liabilities (non-current / current) in the consolidated balance sheet, based on their maturity.

Intangible assets and goodwill

June 30, 2026

In thousands of euro

Goodwill

Development costs

Customer relationships

Technology

Other intangible assets

Total

Cost

Balance at January 1

4,256

19,538

2,222

1,023

1,270

28,309

Additions

0

611

0

0

31

642

Balance at June 30

4,256

20,149

2,222

1,023

1,301

28,951

Accumulated amortisation and impairment losses

Balance at January 1

0

-10,798

-1,723

-794

-905

-14,220

Amortization

0

-649

-111

-51

-36

-847

Balance at June 30

0

-11,448

-1,834

-845

-941

-15,067

Carrying amount at January 1

4,256

8,739

499

229

365

14,089

Carrying amount at
June 30

4,256

8,701

388

178

360

13,883

June 30, 2025

In thousands of euro

Goodwill

Development costs

Customer relationships

Technology

Other intangible assets

Total

Cost

Balance at January 1

4,256

17,864

2,222

1,023

1,205

26,570

Additions

0

989

0

0

19

1,008

Balance at June 30

4,256

18,853

2,222

1,023

1,223

27,578

Accumulated amortisation and impairment losses

Balance at January 1

0

-9,576

-1,501

-692

-835

-12,605

Amortization

0

-590

-111

-51

-34

-786

Balance at June 30

0

-10,167

-1,612

-743

-869

-13,391

Carrying amount at January 1

4,256

8,288

721

331

370

13,965

Carrying amount at
June 30

4,256

8,687

610

280

354

14,187

December 31, 2025

In thousands of euro

Goodwill

Development costs

Customer relationships

Technology

Other intangible assets

Total

Cost

Balance at January 1

4,256

17,864

2,222

1,023

1,205

26,570

Additions

0

1,674

0

0

66

1,740

Balance at December 31

4,256

19,538

2,222

1,023

1,270

28,309

Accumulated amortisation and impairment losses

-

Balance at January 1

0

-9,576

-1,501

-692

-835

-12,605

Amortization

0

-1,222

-222

-102

-70

-1,616

Balance at December 31

0

-10,798

-1,723

-794

-905

-14,220

Carrying amount at January 1

4,256

8,288

721

331

370

13,965

Carrying amount at December 31

4,256

8,739

499

229

365

14,089

Financial assets

In thousands of euro

30.6.2026

30.6.2025

31.12.2025

Trade receivables

Other trade receivables

2,081

1,714

2,756

Total trade receivables

2,081

1,714

2,756

Cash and cash equivalents

6,687

7,091

9,909

Total

8,767

8,805

12,665

Exposure to credit risk and loss allowance

In thousands of euro

Gross carrying amount

Weighted av. loss rate%

Loss allowance

At June 30, 2026

Current (not past due)

1,555

0.5%

8

Past due

1-30 days

90

1.5%

1

31-60 days

41

4%

2

61-90 days

429

9%

39

More than 90 days past due

17

12%

2

Total

2,132

51

In thousands of euro

Gross carrying amount

Weighted av. loss rate%

Loss allowance

At June 30, 2025

Current (not past due)

1,412

0.5%

7

Past due

1-30 days

90

1.5%

1

31-60 days

97

4%

4

61-90 days

58

9%

5

More than 90 days past due

108

12%

13

Total

1,765

30

In thousands of euro

Gross carrying amount

Weighted av. loss rate%

Loss allowance

At December 31, 2025

Current (not past due)

2,200

0.5%

11

Past due

1-30 days

78

1.5%

1

31-60 days

71

4%

3

61-90 days

272

9%

24

More than 90 days past due

199

12%

24

Total

2,819

63

Financial liabilities

In thousands of euro

June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025

December 31, 2025

Non-current financial liabilities

Borrowings from financial institutions

275

392

0

Government loans

375

452

371

Lease liabilities

667

826

835

Total

1,317

1,670

1,206

Current financial liabilities

Borrowings from financial institutions

473

794

789

Government loans

142

193

274

Lease liabilities

418

486

442

Trade payables

838

584

1,159

Total

1,871

2,057

2,664

Total financial liabilities

3,187

3,727

3,870

Fair values - financial liabilities measured at amortized cost.

Optomed considers that the carrying amounts of the financial liabilities measured at amortized cost substantially equal to their fair values.

Financial covenants

Optomed's borrowings from financial institutions contain a financial covenant (equity ratio).

Optomed has to comply with the financial covenant terms specified in the loan agreement terms at the financial year-end. Equity ratio is calculated using the agreed formula. The table below summarizes the Group's financial covenant term and compliance during the reporting period.

Covenant term

Actual ratio

Applicable level

OP loan equity ratio

At June 30, 2026

35%

92.4%

Optomed Group

At June 30, 2025

35%

89.4%

Optomed Group

At December 31, 2025

35%

88.8%

Optomed Group

Company's Equity ratio is calculated as follows.

OP loan equity ratio calculation formula: Adjusted equity/(Balance sheet total- received advances-goodwill)

Optomed was in compliance with the covenant as at June 30. 2026.

Related party transactions

In thousands of euro

Revenues

Trade receivables

Other expenses

Jan 1 - Jun 30 2026

0

0

-39

Jan 1 - Jun 30 2025

0

0

-89

Jan 1 - Dec 31 2025

0

0

-128

Revenue and trade receivables and some of the other expenses relate to the major shareholders of Optomed Ltd considered to be related parties to the parent company.

Other expenses consist of consulting fees paid to the Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Events after the review period

Deliveries related to the significant U.S. device order announced in June started after the reporting period.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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