Optomed Oyj: Half-year report January - June 2026

Optomed Plc Stock Exchange Release 14 August 2026 at 9.00, Helsinki
Optomed Plc: Half-year report January - June 2026
April - June 2026
- Revenue decreased by 8.6 percent to EUR 3.5 (3.8) million.
- Currency-adjusted revenue decrease was 7.3 percent.
- Devices segment revenue decreased by 18.4 percent to EUR 1.2 (1.4) million.
- Devices segment currency-adjusted revenue decrease was 15.0 percent.
- Recurring revenue from the Devices segment continued to increase, supported by Aurora AEYE deployments in the US and Optomed Lumo software services, reflecting Optomed's ongoing transition from traditional device sales toward a recurring revenue model.
- Software segment revenue decreased by 2.9 percent to EUR 2.4 (2.4) million.
- EBITDA improved to EUR -0.5 (-0.9) million corresponding to -13.0 (-23.9) percent of revenue despite lower revenue, reflecting gross margin expansion, a higher share of recurring AI-related revenue and disciplined operating expense management.
- Cash flow from operating activities improved significantly to EUR -259 (-1,647) thousand supported by lower operating losses and favorable working capital development.
- Consolidated cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period amounted to EUR 6.7 (7.1) million.
- Outlook unchanged: Optomed expects its full year 2026 revenue to grow compared to 2025.
- Optomed received an order of approximately USD 2.1 million from a screening service provider and distributor in the US. The order is expected to have a positive effect on the Devices segment for the second half of the year.
January - June 2026
- Revenue decreased by 12.7 percent to EUR 6.9 (7.9) million.
- Currency-adjusted revenue decrease was 12.1 percent.
- Devices segment revenue decreased by 24.5 percent to EUR 2.2 (2.9) million.
- Devices segment currency-adjusted revenue decrease was 22.9 percent.
- Software segment revenue decreased by 5.7 percent to EUR 4.7 (4.9) million.
- EBITDA amounted to EUR -1.2 (-1.7) million corresponding to -16.9 (-21.1) percent of revenue.
Key figures
EUR, thousand
Q2/2026
Q2/2025
Change, %
H1/2026
H1/2025
Change, %
2025
Revenue
3,515
3,845
-8.6%
6,866
7,866
-12.7%
17,096
Gross profit *
2,505
2,496
0.3%
4,807
5,190
-7.4%
10,878
Gross margin % *
71.3%
64.9%
6.3%
70.0%
66.0%
63.6%
EBITDA
-457
-921
50.4%
-1,158
-1,658
30.2%
-3,526
EBITDA margin *, %
-13.0%
-23.9%
11.0%
-16.9%
-21.1%
-20.6%
Adjusted EBITDA *
-457
-921
50.4%
-1,158
-1,658
30.2%
-3,526
Adjusted EBITDA margin *, %
-13.0%
-23.9%
-16.9%
-21.1%
-20.6%
Operating result (EBIT)
-1,134
-1,544
26.5%
-2,504
-2,884
13.2%
-6,042
Operating margin (EBIT) *, %
-32.3%
-40.1%
-36.5%
-36.7%
-35.3%
Adjusted operating result (EBIT) *
-1,134
-1,544
26.5%
-2,504
-2,884
13.2%
-6,042
Adjusted operating margin (EBIT margin) *, %
-32.3%
-40.1%
-36.5%
-36.7%
-35.3%
Net profit/ loss
-935
-1,644
43.2%
-2,035
-3,225
36.9%
-6,640
Earnings per share
-0.05
-0.08
46.1%
-0.10
-0.16
40.2%
-0.34
Cash flow from operating activities
-259
-1,647
84.3%
-1,695
-1,308
-29.6%
-2,482
Net Debt
-5,422
-5,260
3.1%
-5,422
-5,260
3.1%
-8,475
Net debt/ EBITDA (LTM) *
1.8
1.6
1.8
1.6
2.4
Net debt/ Adjusted EBITDA (LTM) *
1.8
1.8
1.8
1.8
2.4
Equity ratio *
76.1%
74.9%
76.1%
74.9%
75.1%
R&D expenses personnel
366
395
-7.3%
750
661
13.5%
1,545
R&D expenses other costs
79
135
-41.0%
226
358
-36.9%
644
Total R&D expenses
446
530
-15.9%
976
1,019
-4.2%
2,190
*) Alternative performance measures, see section Alternative Performance Measures for definitions and calculations.
Optomed presents Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted operating result as alternative performance measures to enhance comparability of business performance between reporting periods.
CEO Review
Dear Shareholders,
During the second quarter, Optomed continued its transition toward a more recurring and AI-enabled business model. While revenue remained below the comparison period, the underlying quality of our business improved significantly. We delivered a record gross margin, substantially improved profitability, strengthened operating cash flow and continued to increase our recurring AI-related revenue. These achievements demonstrate that our strategic transition towards a more scalable and predictable business model is progressing well.
Our Devices business continued its transformation from traditional camera sales towards recurring AI-enabled screening solutions. Aurora AEYE deployments expanded further in the United States, while recurring revenue from Optomed Lumo and our AI-enabled services continued to grow. Although traditional camera sales remained below the comparison period, the increasing share of recurring revenue improved the quality of our revenue mix and supported a significant expansion in gross margin.
The financial impact of this transformation is becoming increasingly visible. Group gross margin improved to a record 71.3%, while EBITDA loss was reduced by approximately 50% despite lower revenue. Our Devices segment moved close to EBITDA breakeven during the quarter, demonstrating the operating leverage created by the growing contribution from recurring and AI-enabled revenue, an improving revenue mix and disciplined cost management. At the same time, our Software segment once again delivered strong profitability with an EBITDA margin of approximately 20%, providing a stable earnings base for the Group. Together with the continued growth in recurring revenue and the approximately USD 2.1 million U.S. order expected to be delivered in Q3, this provides a stronger profitability foundation for the second half of the year.
Another encouraging achievement during the quarter was the significant improvement in operating cash flow. Lower operating losses together with favorable working capital development substantially reduced cash consumption compared to the previous year. This demonstrates that our actions to improve operational efficiency are delivering tangible results while preserving our ability to invest in future growth.
The first half of the year was influenced by temporary uncertainty in the U.S. diabetic retinopathy screening market following reimbursement discussions. Nevertheless, customer engagement remained strong, Aurora AEYE deployments continued to increase and the long-term market opportunity remains highly attractive. Importantly, during the quarter we received an order worth approximately USD 2.1 million from a U.S. screening service provider and distributor. The order is expected to be delivered during the third quarter and provides a strong start for our Devices business in the second half of the year.
We maintain our full-year guidance. The approximately USD 2.1 million order supports the Devices business in the second half of the year, and we remain focused on commercial execution, recurring revenue growth and disciplined cost management.
The positive transformation of Optomed continues to gain momentum. We are building a company with a stronger recurring revenue base, structurally higher margins and improving profitability while addressing one of the world's fastest-growing healthcare needs through AI-enabled eye screening. While quarterly revenue may fluctuate during this transition, we believe the long-term earnings potential and value creation opportunity of our business continue to strengthen.
I would like to sincerely thank our customers, partners, shareholders and, above all, our employees for their continued trust, commitment and dedication. Together, we are building a stronger Optomed with an increasingly scalable business model and an exciting future ahead.
Sincerely,
Juho Himberg
CEO
Outlook 2026
Optomed expects its full year 2026 revenue to grow compared to 2025.
Telephone conference
A telephone conference for analysts, investors and media will be arranged on 14 August 2026 at 11.00 EET, (10.00 CET). The event will be held in English. The presentation material will be available at www.optomed.com/investors 10.00 EET at the latest.
The participants are requested to register for the call-in advance by email to sakari.knuutti@optomed.com.
Please see the call-in numbers below:
FI +358 9 856 263 00
SE +46 8 505 218 52
UK +44 20 3321 5273
US +1 646 838 1719
FR +33 1 70 99 53 92
The conference id is 562 147 442#
Please note that by dialing into the conference call, the participant agrees that personal information such as name and company name will be collected.
Group performance
April - June 2026
In April - June 2026, Group revenue decreased by 8.6 percent to EUR 3,515 (3,845) thousand. Currency-adjusted revenue decrease was 7.3 percent. Devices segment's revenue decreased by 18.4 percent to EUR 1,150 (1,409) thousand. Software segment's revenue decreased by 2.9 percent to EUR 2,365 (2,435) thousand. The revenue decline was mainly attributable to lower traditional devices sales, while recurring AI-related and other service revenue continued to increase.
The gross margin increased to 71.3 percent from 64.9 percent last year supported by a higher share of AI and recurring revenue as well as a supplier credit related to component purchases invoiced in previous periods. Excluding the credit, gross margin also improved compared to the corresponding period.
EBITDA improved to EUR -457 (-921) thousand driven by increased gross margin and lower operational expenses.
EBIT was EUR -1,134(-1,544) thousand.
Net financial items amounted to EUR 192 (-120) thousand and consisted mainly of interest income from credit institutions and exchange rate differences between the Chinese renminbi and the US dollar against the euro.
January - June 2026
In January - June 2026, Group revenue decreased by 12.7 percent to EUR 6,866 (7,866) thousand. Currency-adjusted revenue decrease was 12.1 percent. Devices segment's revenue decreased by 24.5 percent while the Software segment's revenue decreased by 5.7 percent.
The gross margin increased to 70.0 percent from 66.0 percent last year.
EBITDA amounted to EUR -1,158 (-1,658) thousand.
EBIT was EUR -2,504 (-2,884) thousand.
Net financial items amounted to EUR 441 (-378) thousand and consisted mainly of interest income from credit institutions exchange rate differences between the Chinese renminbi and the US dollar against the euro.
Cash flow and financial position
April - June 2026
In April - June 2026, the cash flow from operating activities amounted to EUR -259 (-1,647) thousand. Net cash used in investing activities was EUR -623 (-555) thousand and relates to capitalized development expenses. Net cash from financing activities amounted to EUR -186 (-366) thousand. The improvement in Q2 operating cash flow was supported by lower operating losses and more favourable working capital development compared to the comparison period.
Consolidated cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period amounted to EUR 6,687 (7,091) thousand. Interest-bearing net debt was EUR -5,422 (-5,260) thousand at the end of the period.
Net working capital was EUR 1,367 (1,192) thousand at the end of the period.
January - June 2026
In January - June 2026, the cash flow from operating activities amounted to EUR -1,695 (-1,308) thousand.
Net cash used in investing activities was EUR -1,128 (-1,322) thousand and relates to capitalized development expenses.
Net cash from financing activities amounted to EUR -430 (-724) thousand.
Devices segment
Optomed has two synergistic business segments: Devices and Software.
The Devices segment develops, commercializes, and manufactures easy-to-use, and affordable handheld fundus cameras, that are suitable for any clinic for screening of various eye diseases, such as diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma and AMD (Age Related Macular Degeneration).
EUR, thousand
Q2/2026
Q2/2025
Change, %
H1/2026
H1/2025
Change, %
2025
Revenue
1,150
1,409
-18.4%
2,216
2,935
-24.5%
7,620
Gross profit *
826
806
2.4%
1,494
1,704
-12.3%
4,255
Gross margin % *
71.8%
57.2%
67.4%
58.0%
55.8%
EBITDA
-49
-297
83.3%
-398
-594
33.1%
-610
EBITDA margin *, %
-4.3%
-21.1%
-17.9%
-20.2%
-8.0%
Operating result (EBIT)
-520
-711
27.0%
-1,330
-1,396
4.7%
-2,292
Operating margin (EBIT) *, %
-45.2%
-50.5%
-60.0%
-47.5%
-30.1%
*) Alternative performance measures, see section Alternative Performance Measures for definitions and calculations.
Comparative period figures have been changed. Certain costs in Software Segment staff expenses have been transferred from Software segment to Devices segment. During Q2 2025 the change is EUR 37 thousand. Whole year 2025 change is EUR 173 thousand. The change affects presentation only and has no impact on total numbers.
April - June 2026
In April - June 2026, the Devices segment revenue decreased by 18.4 percent to EUR 1,150 (1,409) thousand.
Devices segment currency-adjusted revenue decrease was 15.0 percent. The US and AI revenue increased but in the rest of the world the revenue was lower than during the comparison period.
The gross margin was 71.8 (57.2) percent supported by increased AI recurring revenue and the previously mentioned supplier credit. Excluding the credit, gross margin improved compared to the corresponding period.
EBITDA was EUR -49 (-297) thousand or -4.3 (-21.1) percent of revenue. The Devices segment moved close to EBITDA breakeven during the quarter, with EBITDA of EUR -49 (-297) thousand, supported by improved gross margin and recurring revenue.
January - June 2026
In January - June 2026, the Devices segment revenue decreased by 24.5 percent to EUR 2,216 (2,935) thousand.
The gross margin was 67.4 (58.0) percent.
EBITDA was EUR -398 (-594) thousand or -17.9 (-20.2) percent of revenue.
Software segment
Optomed has two synergistic business segments: Devices and Software.
The Software segment develops and commercializes screening software for diabetic retinopathy and cancer screening for healthcare organizations. The segment also distributes off-the-shelf products from selected partners to supplement its own solutions and expertise and provides software consultation to support the Devices segment screening solution projects.
EUR, thousand
Q2/2026
Q2/2025
Change, %
H1/2026
H1/2025
Change, %
2025
Revenue
2,365
2,435
-2.9%
4,650
4,931
-5.7%
9,475
Gross profit *
1,679
1,690
-0.7%
3,313
3,486
-4.9%
6,623
Gross margin % *
71.0%
69.4%
71.3%
70.7%
69.9%
EBITDA
462
392
18.0%
939
913
2.9%
1,453
EBITDA margin *, %
19.5%
16.1%
20.2%
18.5%
15.3%
Operating result (EBIT)
256
185
38.7%
529
490
7.9%
626
Operating margin (EBIT) *, %
10.8%
7.6%
11.4%
9.9%
6.6%
*) Alternative performance measures, see section Alternative Performance Measures for definitions and calculations.
Comparative period figures have been changed. Certain costs in Software Segment staff expenses have been transferred from Software segment to Devices segment. During Q2 2025 the change is EUR 37 thousand. Whole year 2025 change is EUR 173 thousand. The change affects presentation only and has no impact on total numbers.
April - June 2026
In April - June 2026 the Software segment revenue decreased by 2.9 percent to EUR 2,365 (2,435) thousand. Both consulting and healthcare services declined slightly.
Gross margin was 71.0 (69.4) percent.
EBITDA was EUR 462 (392) thousand or 19.5 (16.1) percent of revenue.
January - June 2026
In January - June 2026 the Software segment revenue decreased by 5.7 percent to EUR 4,650 (4,931) thousand.
Gross margin was 71.3 (70.7) percent.
EBITDA was EUR 939 (913) thousand or 20.2 (18.5) percent of revenue.
Group-wide expenses
Group-wide expenses relate to functions supporting the entire group such as treasury, group accounting, marketing, legal, HR, and IT.
April - June 2026
Group-wide operating expenses amounted to EUR 869 (1,016) thousand.
January - June 2026
Group-wide operating expenses amounted to EUR 1,699 (1,976) thousand.
Personnel
Number of personnel at the end of the reporting period.
6/2026
6/2025
12/2025
Devices
43
47
42
Software
48
50
50
Group common
19
19
19
Total
110
116
111
Corporate Governance
Optomed complies with Finnish laws and regulations, Optomed's Articles of Association, the rules of Nasdaq Helsinki and the Finnish Corporate Governance Code 2026 issued by the Securities Market Association of Finland. The code is publicly available at http://cgfinland.fi/en/. Optomed's corporate governance statement 2025 is available on the company website www.optomed.com/investors/.
Annual General Meeting
The Annual General Meeting held on 8 May 2026 adopted the financial statements for the financial period ended on 31 December 2025, discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability for the financial period ended on 31 December 2025 and adopted the Company's Remuneration Report.
The Annual General Meeting resolved in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors that no dividend will be paid for the year 2025.
The number of members of the Board of Directors was confirmed as eight. Sameer Badlani, Catherine Calarco, Ty Lee, Seppo Mäkinen, Petri Salonen, Reijo Tauriainen and Leana Wen were re-elected as Board members, and Kristiina Leppänen was elected as a new member.
The Annual General Meeting confirmed the annual Board remuneration as follows:
- EUR 40,000 for the Chairman of the Board (increase of EUR 4,000); and
- EUR 20,000 for each Board member (increase of EUR 2,000).
In addition, a meeting fee in the amount of EUR 300 is paid to the Chairpersons and EUR 200 to members of the Committees for each Committee meeting. 40 percent of the Board remuneration is paid in Optomed shares and 60 percent in cash. The part of the Board remuneration paid in Optomed shares will, if possible, be conveyed from the treasury shares of the Company in accordance with the authorization of the Board of Directors to resolve on the issuance of shares and special rights entitling to shares. The remuneration will be paid once a year in August, after Optomed's H1 report has been announced.
The Annual General Meeting decided to re-elect KPMG Oy Ab, a firm of authorized public accountants, as the Company's auditor. KPMG Oy Ab has informed the Company that Authorized Public Accountant Heidi Hyry acts as the auditor with principal responsibility. The auditor's remuneration will be paid in accordance with an invoice approved by the Company.
The Annual General Meeting approved the authorization for the Board of Directors to repurchase Optomed's own shares and to accept them as pledge. Altogether no more than 2,145,330 shares may be repurchased or accepted as pledge. The authorization will be valid until the earlier of the end of the next Annual General Meeting or 18 months from the resolution of the Annual General Meeting.
The Annual General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to decide on the issuance of shares and other special rights entitling to shares referred to in Chapter 10, Section 1 of the Finnish Companies Act. The number of shares to be issued based on this authorization may not exceed 2,145,330. The Board of Directors is authorized to resolve on all terms and conditions of the issuance of shares and special rights entitling to shares, including the right to derogate from the pre-emptive right of the shareholders. As a part of the Company's share-based incentive plans, the Board of Directors may issue a maximum of 350,000 shares, which corresponds to approximately 1.63 percent of all the shares in the Company. The authorization will be valid until the earlier of the end of the next Annual General Meeting or 18 months from the resolution of this Annual General Meeting.
At its meeting held after the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors elected from among its members Petri Salonen as its Chair. The committee members were elected as follows:
Audit Committee:
· Reijo Tauriainen (Chair)
· Kristiina Leppänen
· Catherine Calarco
· Sameer Badlani
Remuneration Committee:
· Ty Lee (Chair)
· Seppo Mäkinen
· Leana Wen
Shares and shareholders
The Company has one share series with all shares having the same rights. At the end of the review period Optomed Plc's share capital consisted of 21,453,297 shares and the Company held 22,042 shares in the treasury which approximately corresponds to 0.1 percent of the total amount of the shares and votes. Additional information with respect to the shares, shareholding and trading can be found on the Company's website www.optomed.com/investors/.
Risks and uncertainties
The key risks and uncertainties are described in the company's Annual Report 2025 which was published on 25 February 2026. The complete report is available at https://www.optomed.com/investors/.
Audit review
This financial report has not been audited by the company's auditors.
Financial reporting in 2026
- Interim Report for 1 January - 30 September 2026, 6 November 2026
For more information, contact
Sakari Knuutti, CFO
E-mail: sakari.knuutti@optomed.com
Juho Himberg, CEO
E-mail: juho.himberg@optomed.com
About Optomed
Optomed is a Finnish medical technology company and one of the leading providers of handheld fundus cameras. Optomed combines handheld fundus cameras with software and artificial intelligence with the aim to transform the diagnostic process of various eye diseases, such as rapidly increasing diabetic retinopathy. In its business Optomed focuses on eye screening devices and software solutions related R&D in Finland and sales through different channels in over 60 countries.
www.optomed.com
Alternative Performance Measures
Optomed uses certain alternative performance measures (APMs) with the purpose to provide a better understanding of how the business develops. These APMs, as defined, cannot be fully compared with other companies' APMs.
Alternative Performance Measures
Definition
Gross profit
Revenue + Other operating income - Materials and services expenses
Gross margin, %
Gross profit / Revenue
EBITDA
Operating result before depreciation, amortization and impairment losses
EBITDA margin, %
EBITDA / Revenue
Operating result
Profit/loss after depreciation, amortization and impairment losses
Operating margin, %
Operating result / Revenue
Adjusted operating result
Operating result excluding items affecting comparability
Adjusted operating margin, %
Adjusted operating result / Revenue
Adjusted EBITDA
EBITDA excluding items affecting comparability
Adjusted EBITDA margin, %
Adjusted EBITDA / Revenue
Items affecting comparability
Material items outside ordinary course of business including restructuring costs, net gains or losses from sale of business operations or other non-current assets, strategic development projects, external advisory costs related to capital reorganisation, impairment charges on non-current assets incurred in connection with restructurings, compensation for damages and transaction costs related to business acquisitions.
Net Debt
Interest-bearing liabilities (borrowings from financial institutions, government loans and subordinated loans) - cash and cash equivalents (excl. lease liabilities according to IFRS 16)
Net Debt / EBITDA (LTM), times
Net Debt / EBITDA (for the last twelve months, LTM)
Net Debt /
Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA (for the last twelve months, LTM)
Earnings per share
Net result / Weighted average number of outstanding shares
Equity ratio, %
Total equity / Total assets
R&D expenses
Employee benefit expenses for R&D personnel and other operational expenses related to R&D activities including activations.
Consolidated income statement
In thousands of euro
Q2/2026
Q2/2025
H1/2026
H1/2025
2025
Revenue
3,515
3,845
6,866
7,866
17,096
Other operating income
2
2
4
2
5
Materials and services
-1,013
-1,350
-2,063
-2,679
-6,222
Employee benefit expenses
-2,306
-2,438
-4,559
-4,818
-9,950
Depreciation, amortization and Impairment losses
-678
-623
-1,346
-1,227
-2,516
Other operating expenses
-655
-979
-1,406
-2,029
-4,454
Operating result
-1,134
-1,544
-2,504
-2,884
-6,042
Finance income
293
249
620
318
580
Finance expenses
-101
-369
-179
-697
-1,256
Net finance expenses
192
-120
441
-378
-676
Profit (loss) before income taxes
-943
-1,664
-2,062
-3,263
-6,718
Income tax expense
8
19
27
38
77
Loss for the period
-935
-1,644
-2,035
-3,225
-6,640
Loss for the period attributable to
Owners of the parent company
-935
-1,644
-2,035
-3,225
-6,640
Weighted average number of shares
20,696,864
19,616,239
20,696,864
19,616,239
19,810,521
Basic loss per share (euro)
-0.05
-0.08
-0.10
-0.16
-0.34
Consolidated condensed comprehensive income statement
In thousands of euro
Q2/2026
Q2/2025
H1/2026
H1/2025
2025
Loss for the period
-935
-1,644
-2,035
-3,225
-6,640
Other comprehensive income
Foreign currency translation difference
-132
224
-359
510
855
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
-132
224
-359
510
855
Total comprehensive loss attributable to Owners of the parent company
-1,067
-1,420
-2,395
-2,715
-5,785
Consolidated balance sheet
In thousands of euro
June 30, 2026
June 30, 2025
December 31, 2025
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Goodwill
4,256
4,256
4,256
Development costs
8,701
8,687
8,739
Customer relationships
388
610
499
Technology
178
280
229
Other intangible assets
360
354
365
Total intangible assets
13,883
14,187
14,089
Tangible assets
1,166
783
894
Right-of-use assets
1,031
1,250
1,212
Deferred tax assets
13
12
13
Total non-current assets
16,094
16,233
16,208
Current assets
Inventories
2,913
2,423
2,382
Trade and other receivables
2,775
2,508
3,474
Cash and cash equivalents
6,687
7,091
9,909
Total current assets
12,375
12,022
15,765
Total assets
28,469
28,255
31,973
In thousands of euro
June 30, 2026
June 30, 2025
December 31, 2025
EQUITY
Share capital
80
80
80
Share premium
504
504
504
Reserve for invested non-restricted equity
65,224
59,608
65,224
Translation differences
502
516
861
Retained earnings
-42,595
-36,306
-36,012
Profit (loss) for the financial year
-2,035
-3,225
-6,640
Total equity
21,679
21,177
24,016
LIABILITIES
Non-current liabilities
Borrowings from financial institutions
275
392
0
Government loans
375
452
371
Lease liabilities
667
826
835
Deferred tax liabilities
119
196
157
Total Non-current liabilities
1,436
1,866
1,363
Current liabilities
Borrowings from financial institutions
473
794
789
Government loans
142
193
274
Lease liabilities
418
486
442
Trade and other payables
4,321
3,739
5,088
Total current liabilities
5,354
5,212
6,593
Total liabilities
6,790
7,078
7,956
Total equity and liabilities
28,469
28,255
31,973
Consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity
Equity attributable to owners of the parent company
In thousands of euro
Share capital
Share premium
Reserve for invested non-restricted equity
Translation differences
Retained earnings
Total
Balance at January 1, 2026
80
504
65,224
861
-42,652
24,016
Comprehensive income
Loss for the period
-2,035
-2,035
Other comprehensive income
Translation differences
-359
-359
Total comprehensive income for the period
-359
-2,035
-2,395
Share issue
Share based payments
Share options
57
57
Total transactions with owners of the company
57
57
Balance at June 30, 2026
80
504
65,224
502
-44,630
21,679
Equity attributable to owners of the parent company
In thousands of euro
Share capital
Share premium
Reserve for invested non-restricted equity
Translation differences
Retained earnings
Total
Balance at January 1, 2025
80
504
59,608
6
-36,560
23,637
Comprehensive income
Loss for the period
-3,225
-3,225
Other comprehensive income
Translation differences
510
510
Total comprehensive income for the period
510
-3,225
-2,715
Transactions with owners of the company
Share issue
Share based payments
Share options
255
255
Total transactions with owners of the company
255
255
Balance at June 30, 2025
80
504
59,608
516
-39,530
21,177
Equity attributable to owners of the parent company
In thousands of euro
Share capital
Share premium
Reserve for invested non-restricted equity
Translation differences
Retained earnings
Total
Balance at January 1, 2025
80
504
59,608
6
-36,560
23,637
Comprehensive income
Loss for the period
-6,640
-6,640
Other comprehensive income
Translation differences
855
855
Total comprehensive income for the period
855
-6,640
-5,785
Transactions with owners of the company
Share issue
5,565
5,565
Share based payments
51
51
Share options
549
549
Total transactions with owners of the company
5,616
549
6,165
Balance at December 31, 2025
80
504
65,224
861
-42,652
24,016
Consolidated cash flow statement
In thousands of euro
Q2/2026
Q2/2025
H1/2026
H1/2025
2025
Cash flows from operating activities
Loss for the financial year
-935
-1,644
-2,035
-3,225
-6,640
Adjustments:
Depreciation, amortization and impairment
losses
678
623
1,346
1,227
2,516
Finance income and finance expenses
-71
137
-222
287
430
Other adjustments
-7
115
36
222
537
Cash flows before change in net working capital
-335
-770
-876
-1,489
-3,158
Change in net working capital:
Change in trade and other receivables
(increase
613
482
759
546
-483
Change in inventories
(increase
-141
-709
-548
-490
-492
Change in trade and other payables
(increase
-382
-658
-1,013
128
1,701
Cash flows before finance items
-245
-1 655
-1,678
-1,305
-2,431
Interest paid
-7
-12
-18
-31
-54
Other finance expenses paid
-24
-22
-49
-57
-112
Interest received
18
42
50
85
115
Net cash from operating activities (A)
-259
-1,647
-1,695
-1,308
-2,482
Cash flows from investing activities
Capitalization of development expenses
-413
-528
-718
-1,022
-1,796
Acquisition of tangible assets
-210
-26
-411
-300
-561
Net cash used in investing activities (B)
-623
-555
-1,128
-1,322
-2,357
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from share subscriptions
0
0
0
0
5,984
Share issue transaction costs
0
0
0
0
-419
Repayment of loans and borrowings
-57
-235
-169
-465
-863
Repayment of lease liabilities
-129
-131
-261
-259
-517
Net cash from financing activities (C)
-186
-366
-430
-724
4,186
Net cash from (used in) operating, investing and financing activities (A+B+C)
-1,068
-2,568
-3,253
-3,354
-653
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
7,752
9,688
9,909
10,467
10,467
Effect of movements in exchange rate on cash held
3
-28
31
-22
95
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
6,687
7,091
6,687
7,091
9,909
Selected notes
Corporate information and basis of accounting
Corporate information
Optomed is a Finnish medical technology group (hereafter 'Optomed' or 'Group') that specialises in handheld fundus cameras and solutions for screening of blinding eye diseases, established in 2004.
The Group's parent company, Optomed Plc (hereafter the 'Company'), is a Finnish public limited liability company established under the laws of Finland, and its business ID is 1936446-1. It is domiciled in Oulu, Finland and the Company's registered address is Yrttipellontie 1, 90230 Oulu, Finland.
Basis of accounting
Optomed's consolidated financial statements has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the European Union. The preparation of this interim report also takes into account the amendments to IFRS standards that have become effective by January 1, 2026.
These Half-year financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting and should be read in conjunction with Group's last annual consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2025 These Half-year financial statements do not include all of the information required by IAS 34: selected explanatory notes are included to explain events and transactions that are significant to an understanding of the changes in the Group's financial position and performance since the last annual financial statements.
All presented figures have been rounded so the sum of the individual figures may differ from the presented total figure.
Financial ratios have been calculated using exact figures.
Use of judgment and estimates
Judgements that management has made in the process of applying accounting policies and that have the most significant effect on the amounts recognized in the financial statements, relate to the following areas:
- capitalization of development costs: determination of development expenditure eligible for capitalization
- impairment testing of development expenditures
Reportable segments
Q2/2026
In thousands of euro
Devices
Software
Group Admin
Total
External revenue
1,150
2,365
0
3,515
Net operating expenses
-325
-686
0
-1,011
Margin
826
1,679
0
2,505
Depreciation and amortization
-470
-206
-2
-678
Other expenses
-875
-1,217
-869
-2,961
Operating result
-520
256
-871
-1,134
Finance items
0
0
192
192
Profit/Loss before tax expense
-520
256
-679
-943
Q2/2025
In thousands of euro
Devices
Software
Group Admin
Total
External revenue
1,409
2,435
0
3,845
Net operating expenses
-603
-745
0
-1,349
Margin
806
1,690
0
2,496
Depreciation and amortization
-415
-207
-2
-623
Other expenses
-1,103
-1,298
-1,016
-3,417
Operating result
-711
185
-1,017
-1,544
Finance items
0
0
-120
-120
Profit/Loss before tax expense
-711
185
-1,137
-1,664
H1/2026
In thousands of euro
Devices
Software
Group Admin
Total
External revenue
2,216
4,650
0
6,866
Net operating expenses
-722
-1,337
0
-2,059
Margin
1,494
3,313
0
4,807
Depreciation and amortization
-933
-410
-4
-1,346
Other expenses
-1,891
-2,374
-1,699
-5,965
Operating result
-1,330
529
-1,703
-2,504
Finance items
0
0
441
441
Loss before tax expense
-1,330
529
-1,261
-2,062
H1/2025
In thousands of euro
Devices
Software
Group Admin
Total
External revenue
2,935
4,931
0
7,866
Net operating expenses
-1,231
-1,445
0
-2,677
Margin
1,704
3,486
0
5,190
Depreciation and amortization
-801
-422
-3
-1,227
Other expenses
-2,298
-2,573
-1,976
-6,847
Operating result
-1,396
490
-1,979
-2,884
Finance items
0
0
-378
-378
Loss before tax expense
-1,396
490
-2,358
-3,263
2025
In thousands of euro
Devices
Software
Group Admin
Total
External revenue
7,620
9,475
0
17,096
Net operating expenses
-3,365
-2,853
0
-6,217
Margin
4,255
6,623
0
10,878
Depreciation and amortization
-1,682
-828
-6
-2,516
Other expenses
-4,866
-5,170
-4,369
-14,404
Operating result
-2,292
626
-4,375
-6,042
Finance items
0
0
-676
-676
Profit/Loss before tax expense
-2,292
626
-5,051
-6,718
Disaggregation of revenue
Geographical distribution
In thousands of euro
Q2/2026
Q2/2025
H1/2026
H1/2025
2025
Finland
2,276
2,340
4,477
4,756
9,149
Rest of the Europe
330
381
629
748
1,406
Rest of the World
909
1,124
1,760
2,362
6,540
Total
3,515
3,845
6,866
7,866
17,096
Distribution by revenue recognition date
In thousands of euro
Q2/2026
Q2/2025
H1/2026
H1/2025
2025
Products and services transferred at a point in time
2,146
61%
2,658
69%
4,168
61%
5,595
71%
12,401
73%
Services transferred over time
1,370
39%
1,187
31%
2,698
39%
2,272
29%
4,694
27%
Total
3,515
3,845
6,866
7 866
17,096
Effective Q1 2026, certain Software Segment revenue items have been reclassified from 'Services transferred over time' to 'Products and services transferred at a point in time'. The change affects presentation only and has no impact on total revenue. Comparative information has been adjusted accordingly. For reference, Services transferred over time for Q4 2025 would have been EUR 1,294 thousand, Q3 2025 EUR 1,128 thousand, Q2 2025 EUR 1,187 thousand and Q1 2025 EUR 1,084 thousand. Products and services transferred at a point in time would have been EUR 3,517 thousand for Q4 2025, EUR 3,289 thousand for Q3 2025, EUR 2,658 thousand for Q2 2025 thousand and EUR 2,937 thousand for Q1 2025.
Advances Received and Deferred Revenue
In thousands of euro
June 30, 2026
June 30, 2025
December 31, 2025
Trade receivables
2,081
1,714
2,756
Assets related to customer contracts
2,081
1,714
2,756
Advances received
159
29
133
Deferred Revenue
587
270
545
Liabilities related to customer contracts
745
299
678
Other operating expenses
Other operating expenses
Q2/2026
Q2/2025
H1/2026
H1/2025
2025
Sales and marketing
-145
-197
-273
-375
-874
Research and development
5
-56
-95
-212
-413
General and administration
-515
-726
-1,038
-1,442
-3,167
Total operating expenses
-655
-979
-1,406
-2,029
-4,454
Other operating expenses also comprise changes in expected credit losses and realized credit losses.
Tangible assets
Machinery and equipment
Machinery and equipment
Machinery and
equipment
In thousands of euro
30.6.2026
30.6.2025
31.12.2025
Cost
Balance at January 1
4,632
4,010
4,016
Additions
510
309
616
Balance at End of Period
5,142
4,318
4,632
Accumulated depreciation and impairment losses
Balance at January 1
-3,738
-3,357
-3,364
Depreciation
-238
-178
-374
Balance at end of period
-3,976
-3,535
-3,738
Carrying amount at January 1
894
652
652
Carrying amount at June 30/ December 31
1,166
783
894
Leases
Leased tangible assets
In thousands of euro
Business premises
Cars
Total
1.1.2026
1,201
11
1,212
Additions to right-of-use assets
81
0
81
Depreciation charge for right-of-use assets
-254
-7
-261
30.6.2026
1,027
4
1,031
In thousands of euro
Business premises
Cars
Total
1.1.2025
1,424
32
1,456
Additions to right-of-use assets
57
0
57
Depreciation charge for right-of-use assets
-252
-11
-263
30.6.2025
1,229
21
1,250
In thousands of euro
Business premises
Cars
Total
1.1.2025
1,424
32
1,456
Additions to right-of-use assets
282
0
282
Depreciation charge for right-of-use assets
-505
-21
-526
31.12.2025
1,201
11
1,212
Lease liabilities
In thousands of euro
30.6.2026
30.6.2025
2025
Current
418
486
442
Non-current
667
826
835
Total
1,085
1,312
1,277
The above liabilities are presented on the line item Lease liabilities (non-current / current) in the consolidated balance sheet, based on their maturity.
Intangible assets and goodwill
June 30, 2026
In thousands of euro
Goodwill
Development costs
Customer relationships
Technology
Other intangible assets
Total
Cost
Balance at January 1
4,256
19,538
2,222
1,023
1,270
28,309
Additions
0
611
0
0
31
642
Balance at June 30
4,256
20,149
2,222
1,023
1,301
28,951
Accumulated amortisation and impairment losses
Balance at January 1
0
-10,798
-1,723
-794
-905
-14,220
Amortization
0
-649
-111
-51
-36
-847
Balance at June 30
0
-11,448
-1,834
-845
-941
-15,067
Carrying amount at January 1
4,256
8,739
499
229
365
14,089
Carrying amount at
4,256
8,701
388
178
360
13,883
June 30, 2025
In thousands of euro
Goodwill
Development costs
Customer relationships
Technology
Other intangible assets
Total
Cost
Balance at January 1
4,256
17,864
2,222
1,023
1,205
26,570
Additions
0
989
0
0
19
1,008
Balance at June 30
4,256
18,853
2,222
1,023
1,223
27,578
Accumulated amortisation and impairment losses
Balance at January 1
0
-9,576
-1,501
-692
-835
-12,605
Amortization
0
-590
-111
-51
-34
-786
Balance at June 30
0
-10,167
-1,612
-743
-869
-13,391
Carrying amount at January 1
4,256
8,288
721
331
370
13,965
Carrying amount at
4,256
8,687
610
280
354
14,187
December 31, 2025
In thousands of euro
Goodwill
Development costs
Customer relationships
Technology
Other intangible assets
Total
Cost
Balance at January 1
4,256
17,864
2,222
1,023
1,205
26,570
Additions
0
1,674
0
0
66
1,740
Balance at December 31
4,256
19,538
2,222
1,023
1,270
28,309
Accumulated amortisation and impairment losses
-
Balance at January 1
0
-9,576
-1,501
-692
-835
-12,605
Amortization
0
-1,222
-222
-102
-70
-1,616
Balance at December 31
0
-10,798
-1,723
-794
-905
-14,220
Carrying amount at January 1
4,256
8,288
721
331
370
13,965
Carrying amount at December 31
4,256
8,739
499
229
365
14,089
Financial assets
In thousands of euro
30.6.2026
30.6.2025
31.12.2025
Trade receivables
Other trade receivables
2,081
1,714
2,756
Total trade receivables
2,081
1,714
2,756
Cash and cash equivalents
6,687
7,091
9,909
Total
8,767
8,805
12,665
Exposure to credit risk and loss allowance
In thousands of euro
Gross carrying amount
Weighted av. loss rate%
Loss allowance
At June 30, 2026
Current (not past due)
1,555
0.5%
8
Past due
1-30 days
90
1.5%
1
31-60 days
41
4%
2
61-90 days
429
9%
39
More than 90 days past due
17
12%
2
Total
2,132
51
In thousands of euro
Gross carrying amount
Weighted av. loss rate%
Loss allowance
At June 30, 2025
Current (not past due)
1,412
0.5%
7
Past due
1-30 days
90
1.5%
1
31-60 days
97
4%
4
61-90 days
58
9%
5
More than 90 days past due
108
12%
13
Total
1,765
30
In thousands of euro
Gross carrying amount
Weighted av. loss rate%
Loss allowance
At December 31, 2025
Current (not past due)
2,200
0.5%
11
Past due
1-30 days
78
1.5%
1
31-60 days
71
4%
3
61-90 days
272
9%
24
More than 90 days past due
199
12%
24
Total
2,819
63
Financial liabilities
In thousands of euro
June 30, 2026
June 30, 2025
December 31, 2025
Non-current financial liabilities
Borrowings from financial institutions
275
392
0
Government loans
375
452
371
Lease liabilities
667
826
835
Total
1,317
1,670
1,206
Current financial liabilities
Borrowings from financial institutions
473
794
789
Government loans
142
193
274
Lease liabilities
418
486
442
Trade payables
838
584
1,159
Total
1,871
2,057
2,664
Total financial liabilities
3,187
3,727
3,870
Fair values - financial liabilities measured at amortized cost.
Optomed considers that the carrying amounts of the financial liabilities measured at amortized cost substantially equal to their fair values.
Financial covenants
Optomed's borrowings from financial institutions contain a financial covenant (equity ratio).
Optomed has to comply with the financial covenant terms specified in the loan agreement terms at the financial year-end. Equity ratio is calculated using the agreed formula. The table below summarizes the Group's financial covenant term and compliance during the reporting period.
Covenant term
Actual ratio
Applicable level
OP loan equity ratio
At June 30, 2026
35%
92.4%
Optomed Group
At June 30, 2025
35%
89.4%
Optomed Group
At December 31, 2025
35%
88.8%
Optomed Group
Company's Equity ratio is calculated as follows.
OP loan equity ratio calculation formula: Adjusted equity/(Balance sheet total- received advances-goodwill)
Optomed was in compliance with the covenant as at June 30. 2026.
Related party transactions
In thousands of euro
Revenues
Trade receivables
Other expenses
Jan 1 - Jun 30 2026
0
0
-39
Jan 1 - Jun 30 2025
0
0
-89
Jan 1 - Dec 31 2025
0
0
-128
Revenue and trade receivables and some of the other expenses relate to the major shareholders of Optomed Ltd considered to be related parties to the parent company.
Other expenses consist of consulting fees paid to the Chairman of the Board of Directors.
Events after the review period
Deliveries related to the significant U.S. device order announced in June started after the reporting period.