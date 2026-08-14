Oneflow AB: Oneflow interim report Q2 2026: Crossing MSEK 200 in ARR - strong margin expansion

Press release

14 August 2026

Oneflow publishes its interim report for the second quarter of 2026:

April - June 2026 (compared to the same period last year)

Net sales increased 18% to MSEK 49.1 (41.5). Share of Net sales outside Sweden increased to 44% (41) with paying customers in 44 countries.

EBIT was MSEK -3.4 (-20.7), with an EBIT margin of -7% (-50).

EBITDA was MSEK 10.2 (-8.4), with an EBITDA margin of 21% (-20).

Net income for the period amounted to MSEK -3.6 (-21.3).

Basic earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.12 (-0.75) and diluted to SEK -0.12 (-0.75).

Total ARR YoY increased 17% to MSEK 200.6 (171.2). Net New ARR for the second quarter amounted to MSEK 6.5 (6.6).

During the quarter cash-flow from current operations amounted to MSEK 10.3 (-0.2), while net cash flow amounted to MSEK -4.0 (-17.0).

Total cash and cash equivalents amounted to MSEK 47.0 (67.2).

January - June 2026 (compared to the same period last year)

Net sales increased 20% to MSEK 96.8 (80.7). Share of Net sales outside Sweden increased to 44% (41) with paying customers in 44 countries.

EBIT was MSEK -9.0 (-40.1), with an EBIT margin of -9% (-50).

EBITDA was MSEK 17.9 (-17.1), with an EBITDA margin of 19% (-21).

Net income for the period amounted to MSEK -9.4 (-40.5).

Basic earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.32 (-1.43) and diluted to SEK -0.32 (-1.43).

Total ARR YoY increased 17% to MSEK 200.6 (171.2). Net New ARR for the period amounted to MSEK 17.5 (12.2).

Cash-flow from current operations amounted to MSEK 32.2 (-4.3), while net cash flow amounted to MSEK 3.5 (-38.1).

Total cash and cash equivalents amounted to MSEK 47.0 (67.2).

Anders Hamnes, CEO and Founder of Oneflow, comments:

"Crossing MSEK 200 in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) marks another important milestone in Oneflow's journey. ARR reached MSEK 201 at the end of the second quarter, representing a 17% increase compared to the same period last year. Net New ARR amounted to MSEK 6.5 during the quarter, while Net New ARR for the first half of the year increased by 44% to MSEK 17.5. In addition, we have signed contracts corresponding to MSEK 5.6 that will be recognized as ARR in coming periods.

While growth remains below our long-term ambitions, the underlying quality of the business continues to improve, making Oneflow a stronger company today than it was a year ago. Net sales grew 18% to MSEK 49.1 during the quarter, while recurring revenue continued to represent 98% of total revenue.

One of the most encouraging developments during the quarter was the continued improvement in customer retention. Gross Revenue Retention increased to 88% (87), while Net Revenue Retention reached 99% (97), marking the second consecutive quarter of improvement in both metrics. Although the broader market remains cautious, we believe these improvements reflect a healthier customer mix, continued investments in our platform, and stronger customer engagement. We expect this positive trend to continue gradually over the coming quarters.

Operational excellence has been our primary focus over the past few years, and the results are becoming increasingly evident. ARR per FTE reached TSEK 1,413 during the quarter, an increase of 51% compared to the same period last year. We also continued to increase our Average Revenue Per Account (ARPA), which grew 15% year-over-year to TSEK 44.3, reflecting both a healthier customer mix and continued success in moving upmarket. We continue to increase average deal sizes while operating with fewer sales professionals than both one and two years ago, supported by a growing partner ecosystem and a more efficient go-to-market organization. Together, these developments demonstrate that Oneflow is becoming a more focused, productive, and scalable business.

Our continued focus on operational excellence is also translating into significantly stronger financial performance. EBITDA reached MSEK 10.2 during the quarter, corresponding to a margin of 21%, compared to MSEK -8.4 and -20% in the same quarter last year. For the first half of the year, EBITDA amounted to MSEK 17.9, compared to MSEK -17.1 during the same period last year. EBIT improved to MSEK -3.4, with the EBIT margin strengthening from -50% to -7% year-over-year. These results reflect the structural improvements we've made across the business over the past two years. As revenue continues to grow and the full effects of our efficiency initiatives materialize, we remain confident in our path toward sustainable profitability.

Alongside our financial progress, we continued to strengthen the Oneflow platform throughout the quarter with new capabilities across AI, enterprise functionality, and integrations. We also completed independent SOC 1 Type 1 and SOC 2 Type 1 examinations, complementing our existing ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 27001 certifications. Together, these achievements further strengthen our position with enterprise customers that have stringent requirements for security, governance, and compliance. They are also a deliberate investment in what comes next. As AI agents begin to act on agreements, they will only be trusted where every contract is structured, access-controlled, and fully traceable. That is the platform we are building.

Our long-term ambition remains unchanged: to surpass 30% ARR growth while achieving profitability within our existing funding. The operational improvements we've delivered over the past eighteen months strengthen our confidence in these targets. Our focus remains on building a company that combines sustainable growth with industry-leading operational efficiency, creating long-term value for customers and shareholders.

Say contract, think Oneflow!"

Oneflow's report presentation webinar

Anders Hamnes, CEO and Founder of Oneflow, and Natalie Jelveh, CFO of Oneflow, will present the report and answer questions in a webinar at 10:00 CET on the same day. The presentation will be held in English.

To join the conference, please register here: https://www.bigmarker.com/oneflow/oneflow-interim-report-q2-2026-webinar-presentation-oneflow

Report and presentation will be available for download on our website here: https://oneflow.com/ir/investors/financial-reports/

This information is such information that Oneflow AB (publ) is obligated to make public according to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at the time stated by Oneflow's news distributor Cision at the publication of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Anders Hamnes, CEO and Founder

Mobile: +46 76 788 50 76

Email: anders.hamnes@oneflow.com

Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.

About Oneflow