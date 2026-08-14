First Camp Group AB: First Camp Group Interim Report for the second quarter of 2026

First Camp increased its revenue by six percent in the second quarter, adjusted for the effects of acquisitions (pro forma). The total revenue increase, including the effects of acquisitions, amounted to 44 percent.

Second quarter 2026 (same quarter last year in brackets)

Total revenue of SEK 496.8 million (345.8)

Pro forma revenue increased by 6% compared with the second quarter of 2025

Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA amounted to SEK 68.6 million (71.0)

EBIT amounted to SEK 9.3 million (13.1)

Cash flow from operating activities of SEK 202.3 million (144.8)

January - June 2026 (same period last year in brackets)

Total revenue of SEK 810.7 million (437.0)

Pro forma revenue increased by 8% compared with the first half of 2025

Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA amounted to SEK 53.2 million (56.7)

EBIT amounted to SEK -76.8 million (-116.6)

Cash flow from operating activities of SEK 133.5 million (125.9)

Significant events in the second quarter

First Camp announces plans to open an RV site at the Älmhult commercial area.

To streamline operations at Leksand Resort, the subsidiary Fastighetsförvaltning Moskogen AB was divested in April. The transaction has no material effect on the Group's earnings or financial position.

First Camp has been in discussions with the landowners of the Löttorp and Ekudden destinations regarding the termination of the leases for these two destinations. The lease for Löttorp will end in 2026. Discussions regarding Ekudden are ongoing. The combined EBITDA contribution from these destinations has amounted to SEK 2-3 million per year in recent years.

Significant events during the first quarter

In January, First Camp took over the operation of Camping de Vidy in Lausanne, Switzerland, by entering into a long-term lease agreement through a Swiss subsidiary.

Significant events after the reporting period

In July, First Camp completed the acquisition of Insel-Camping-Borkum on the German North Sea coast, with annual revenue of approximately SEK 20 million.

In July, First Camp RV site Älmhult opened.

Revenue for the month of July totaled SEK 692 million, representing an underlying increase of 9% (10% in local currency), excluding the impact of acquisitions (pro forma). Revenue for July reached an all-time high, and we are seeing year-over-year growth in all markets, both in accommodation revenue and on-site product sales.

This information is information that First Camp Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08.00 CET on August 14, 2026.

For further information, please contact:

Göran Meijer

CFO

goran.meijer@firstcamp.se

+46 (0)707 18 05 75

Johan Söör

CEO

johan.soor@firstcamp.se