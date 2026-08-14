Posti Group Oyj: Posti Group Corporation Half-year Report January-June 2026: Posti's net sales grew and adjusted EBIT improved in the second quarter

Posti Group Corporation Half-year Report January-June 2026: Posti's net sales grew and adjusted EBIT improved in the second quarter

Posti Group Corporation | Stock Exchange Release | August 14, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. EEST

This is a summary of Posti Group Corporation's January-June 2026 Half-year Report. The full report is a PDF file attached to this stock exchange release and available on the company website at https://www.posti.com/en/investors .

Posti Group is organizing a news conference today at 11:00 EEST, which will be audiocast live. Details of the event and how to participate in the audiocast can be found at the end of this release.

Posti Group Corporation Half-year Report January-June 2026: Posti's net sales grew and adjusted EBIT improved in the second quarter

Unless otherwise stated, the figures in brackets refer to the corresponding period in the previous year.

Financial highlights in April-June 2026

• Net sales increased by 1.6% to EUR 362.0 (356.3) million.

• Adjusted EBITDA increased to EUR 43.9 (43.5) million, or 12.1% (12.2%) of net sales.

• Adjusted operating result (adjusted EBIT) increased to EUR 12.5 (11.7) million, representing 3.4% (3.3%) of net sales.

• Operating result (EBIT) decreased to EUR 9.6 (10.5) million, representing 2.7% (2.9%) of net sales, which was negatively impacted by the special items of EUR 2.8 (1.2) million.

• Result for the period decreased to EUR 2.5 (3.7) million.

• The first dividend installment of EUR 0.42 per share, totaling EUR 17.0 million, was paid in April 24.

Financial highlights in January-June 2026

• Net sales increased by 0.2% to EUR 714.5 (713.4) million.

• Adjusted EBITDA decreased to EUR 82.0 (86.0) million, representing 11.5% (12.1%) of net sales.

• Adjusted operating result (adjusted EBIT) decreased to EUR 19.0 (22.2) million, representing 2.7% (3.1%) of net sales.

• Operating result (EBIT) increased to EUR 23.6 (15.5) million, representing 3.3% (2.2%) of net sales. EBIT was positively impacted by sale of investment property in the first quarter.

• Result for the period increased to EUR 8.8 (3.5) million.

• Operative free cash flow improved significantly and was EUR 12.6 (-50.6) million.

• Net debt to adjusted EBITDA was 2.6x (2.5x).

• Earnings per share (EPS), basic and diluted was 0.22 (0.09).

Operational highlights in April-June 2026

• eCommerce and Delivery Services' net sales grew and profitability improved, driven by strong operational execution, a more favorable product and service mix.

• Growth in the eCommerce and Delivery Services was driven in particular by an 11.9% increase in parcel volumes. Parcel products with higher price points and freight demand grew during the period. In addition, recommerce continued to be a significant growth driver.

• Posti strengthened its commercial position through major new customer wins, expanded current customer relationships and formed strategic partnerships.

• Addressed letter volumes continued to decline by 23.9% (18.5%).

• Posti continued its long-term efforts to develop digital postal services and, in April, acquired Kivra's digital postal services in Finland. The transaction strengthens Posti's position in digital communications.

• The Astra renewal program, to manage the transition from declining letter volumes to growing parcel volumes, is progressing as planned. The new Posti Operations unit started operations on June 1, and plays a key role in the improving and developing production and supply chain operations.

Guidance for 2026 unchanged (published on February 13, 2026)

Posti is expecting its net sales to be within the range of EUR 1,400-1,500 million, and adjusted EBIT to be within the range of EUR 63-79 million in 2026. In 2025, Posti's net sales were EUR 1,447.6 million and adjusted EBIT was EUR 69.3 million.

Background for guidance for 2026

The operating environment in the logistics sector is expected to remain challenging in 2026, shaped by uncertainty in the economy. Geopolitical tensions have increased energy and logistics costs. This is expected to continue to drive inflation and weigh on global economic growth. In Finland, economic growth has gradually started to recover. In Sweden and the Baltics economic growth is expected to continue.

Posti serves a broad customer base, where both GDP growth and confidence indicators have an impact on the Group's performance. GDP growth forecasts for Finland in 2026 are moderate, while tightening trade policies, geopolitical tensions, financial market volatility, and potential additional fiscal adjustment measures may further slow Finland's economic recovery.

Growth in ecommerce, both domestically and internationally, is expected to continue to support the expansion of the parcel market. This growth is driven in particular by increased recommerce activity and the rising number of smaller parcels. Competition in the parcel market in Finland and the Baltics is expected to remain intense.

Digitalization of letter mail is expected to continue to accelerate, and postal volumes are expected to decline further. Posti continues to develop its delivery models for paper mail and offers digital mail solutions to support customers in their transition to digital services. Legislation that came into effect in April 2026 changed the delivery of official government communications to primarily digital channels, further accelerating the decline in letter mail volumes. Despite these changes, Posti remains committed to customer centricity and continuously develops its services in response to evolving customer needs.

Demand in the warehousing market is expected to be influenced by ongoing economic uncertainty. Companies are expected to continue focusing on inventory optimization and cost efficiency, which is likely to keep the demand at a moderate level.

The Group's business is characterized by seasonality, and net sales and adjusted EBIT are not accrued evenly throughout the year. The fourth quarter is typically the strongest quarter. Posti continues to improve its operational efficiency to support profitability. Concrete examples include the renewal program to strengthen our synergies and the further development of self-service points.

Mid-term financial targets

Posti Group's mid-term financial targets 2026 onwards:

• Average organic net sales growth (3-5-year period) of at least 2% at Group level and at least 5% outside Postal Services compared to 2025

• Baseline for 2025 at Group level of EUR 1,447.6 million

• Baseline for 2025 outside Postal Services of EUR 917.1 million

• Average adjusted operating result (adjusted EBIT) growth (3-5-year period) over 5% compared to 2025

• Net debt to adjusted EBITDA less than 2.5x.

Posti Group's target is to pay continuously increasing ordinary dividends, and a payout ratio of at least 60 percent of net income.

Key Figures of Posti Group

4-6 2026 4-6 2025 1-6 2026 1-6 2025 1-12 2025 Financial development and profitability Net sales, EUR million 362.0 356.3 714.5 713.4 1,447.6 Change in net sales, % 1.6% -5.7% 0.2% -6.1% -4.8% Adjusted EBITDA, EUR million 43.9 43.5 82.0 86.0 196.4 Adjusted EBITDA margin, % 12.1% 12.2% 11.5% 12.1% 13.6% EBITDA, EUR million 41.1 42.3 86.5 80.2 180.4 EBITDA margin, % 11.3% 11.9% 12.1% 11.2% 12.5% Adjusted operating result (adjusted EBIT), EUR million 12.5 11.7 19.0 22.2 69.3 Adjusted operating result (adjusted EBIT) margin, % 3.4% 3.3% 2.7% 3.1% 4.8% Operating result (EBIT), EUR million 9.6 10.5 23.6 15.5 52.3 Operating result (EBIT) margin, % 2.7% 2.9% 3.3% 2.2% 3.6% Result for the period, EUR million 2.5 3.7 8.8 3.5 23.5 Financial position Equity ratio, % 22.4% 22.7% 24.6% Return on capital employed (12 months), % 8.2% 7.6% 7.8% Net debt, EUR million 499.4 471.0 517.0 Net debt / adjusted EBITDA 2.6x 2.5x 2.6x Financial net debt / adjusted EBITDA 1.1x 1.1x 1.1x Other key figures Operative free cash flow, EUR million 12.6 -50.6 -37.0 Investments, EUR million 48.2 73.6 175.1 Personnel, end of period 13,659 14,820 13,752 Personnel on average, FTE 11,308 12,182 11,162 11,987 11,846 Earnings per share, basic, EUR 0.06 0.09 0.22 0.09 0.59 Earnings per share, diluted, EUR 0.06 0.09 0.22 0.09 0.59 Dividend per share, EUR 0.84 Dividend, EUR million 34.0

President and CEO's Review

Posti Group's net sales and adjusted operating result returned to growth in the second quarter. Growth was driven by eCommerce and Delivery Services segment, supported by strong parcel volumes. We were successful in winning new customers and growing with our wide portfolio. Also, consumer confidence and the economy strengthened during the quarter, while the operating environment continued to be affected by uncertainty related to geopolitical risks. Demand for postal services continued to decline.

Posti's net sales increased by 1.6% to EUR 362.0 (356.3) million in the second quarter. Performance in eCommerce and Delivery Services was robust, delivering net sales growth of 8.7%. The growth was supported in particular by a 12% increase in parcel volumes. It was positive that many parcel products with higher price points and freight services grew. Recommerce continued to be a significant growth driver. Demand also increased in the Baltic markets. Our strong operational execution, growth and the more favorable product mix improved profitability in the segment. In Postal Services, the 24% decrease in the addressed mail volumes had a negative impact on net sales. In Fulfillment and Logistics Services, demand continues to recover slowly, while overcapacity in the market continues to put pressure on pricing. Despite this, the segment's net sales increased.

Posti has continued to successfully transform its business while delivering strong operational performance in a rapidly evolving market environment. The Group's adjusted operating result in the second quarter increased to EUR 12.5 (11.7) million, with the adjusted operating margin improving to 3.4% (3.3%) of net sales. During January-June, group's operative free cash flow improved significantly from the comparison period and was EUR 12.6 (-50.6) million.

We strengthened our commercial position through major new customer wins and the expansion of existing customer contracts. During the quarter, we signed, among others, multi-year contract logistics agreements and a strategic partnership in digital communications, supporting our long-term growth outlook and strengthening our competitiveness.

The Astra renewal program is proceeding as planned. The program manages our transition from declining mail volumes to growing parcel volumes. Posti's new Operations unit, which started its operations in June, plays a key role in improving operational efficiency and supply chain performance. The program is expected to generate approximately EUR 40 million in cost-efficiency improvements by the end of 2029, with the first savings expected in the second half of 2026.

We further developed our digital services and in April agreed to acquire Kivra's digital post services in Finland. The digitalization of communications is advancing rapidly, increasing the need for reliable, secure and easy-to-use solutions. The transaction strengthens Posti's position in digital messaging and enables the further development of services for a broader user base.

We are systematically developing our data and AI capabilities. AI is embedded in Posti's core operations, such as route optimization, delivery reliability and customer service. As a concrete result, e.g. the optimization of parcel routing and locker capacity has become more efficient, which directly shows the value of AI in terms of improved quality and efficiency.

We continued to make progress in our sustainability work. For the fifth consecutive years, we have been included in the Financial Times' Europe's Climate Leaders list. We launched the renewal of the Group's sustainability program for the next three-year period and initiated preparations for the implementation of the Empowering Consumers for the Green Transition Directive. In June, we celebrated Pride Month highlighting our commitment to equality and human rights.

The outlook for 2026 remains unchanged. We continue to execute our strategy with determination, strengthening our competitiveness, developing our services and improving our operational efficiency in a rapidly changing market environment. The ongoing renewal program supports these objectives by harmonizing operating models and streamlining processes across the organization. Every one of us at Posti has an important role to play in this transformation. I would like to thank all our employees for another strong performance and for their commitment to driving Posti forward.

Antti Jääskeläinen, President and CEO

Posti Group Corporation

Audiocast for investors, analysts and media

Everyone interested in Posti Group is welcome to follow the audiocast on the result publication day at 11:00 Helsinki time (EEST). In the audiocast, Posti Group President and CEO Antti Jääskeläinen and CFO Timo Karppinen will present the results and after the presentation there will be time for questions. The event can be followed at https://posti.events.inderes.com/2026-08-14-2 .

A recording of the event will be available after the event on the company's website, https://www.posti.com/en/investors.

Further information for investors and analysts: Marja Mäkinen, Head of Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 671 2999, marja.makinen@posti.com

Further information for the media: MediaDesk tel. 020 452 3366, viestinta@posti.com

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