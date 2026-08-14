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WKN: A40CXM | ISIN: SE0021921327 | Ticker-Symbol: 6BB
Frankfurt
14.08.26 | 08:04
5,890 Euro
+2,79 % +0,160
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BJORN BORG AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BJORN BORG AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,6205,76010:46
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.08.2026 07:30 Uhr
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Björn Borg AB: Björn Borg Ab Interim Report January - June 2026

APRIL 1 - JUNE 30, 2026

  • Group net sales amounted to SEK 198.4 million (225.9), a decrease of 12.2 percent. Currency-neutral, net sales decreased by 13.1 percent.
  • Net sales for own e-commerce increased by 16.5 percent to SEK 60.1 million (51.6), and sales for own e-commerce and e-tailers amounted to SEK 89.8 million (97.4), a decrease of 7.8 percent.
  • The gross profit margin was 56.2 percent (50.6).
  • Operating profit amounted to SEK 11.8 million (10.6), an increase of 11.0 percent.
  • Profit after tax amounted to SEK 8.6 million (4.0), an increase of 118.3 percent.
  • Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 0.34 (0.16).

JANUARY 1 - JUNE 30, 2026

  • Group net sales amounted to SEK 499.0 million (505.9), a decrease of 1.4 percent. Currency-neutral, net sales increased by 0.2 percent.
  • Net sales for own e-commerce increased by 9.5 percent to SEK 112.6 million (102.9). Sales for own e-commerce and e-tailers amounted to SEK 217.3 million (211.3), an increase of 2.8 percent.
  • The gross profit margin was 54.8 percent (50.2).
  • Operating profit amounted to SEK 58.6 million (44.8), an increase of 30.9 percent.
  • Profit after tax amounted to SEK 45.5 million (39.9), an increase of 14.1 percent.
  • Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 1.81 (1.59).

QUOTE FROM THE CEO
"This is the highest operating profit we have ever delivered after a first half of the year, while sales are basically unchanged compared to the previous year. For me, it is a clear acknowledgement that we are building a stronger and more profitable Björn Borg." commented CEO Henrik Bunge.

For further information, please contact

Jens Nyström, CFO
Email: jens.nystrom@bjornborg.com
Phone: +46 85 06 337 00

Henrik Bunge, CEO
Email: henrik.bunge@bjornborg.com
Phone: +46 85 06 337 00

About Björn Borg

The Group owns the Björn Borg trademark and its core business is underwear, sportswear, footwear and bags. It also offers eyewear through licensees. Björn Borg products are sold in around twenty markets, of which Sweden and the Netherlands are the largest. The Björn Borg Group has operations at every level from branding to consumer sales in its own Björn Borg stores and via own e-commerce at www.bjornborg.com. Group net sales amounted to SEK 1 044 million in 2025, with an average of 145 employees. The Björn Borg share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2007.

This information is information that Björn Borg AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-14 07:30 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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