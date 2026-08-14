KH Group Oyj: KH Group Plc's Half-Year Report 1 January-30 June 2026: Growth continued and profitability improved year-on-year

KH Group Plc

Stock Exchange Release 14 August 2026 at 8:00 am EEST

KH Group Plc's Half-Year Report 1 January-30 June 2026

Growth continued and profitability improved year-on-year

This is the summary of the Half-Year Report for January-June 2026. The full Half-Year Report is attached to this release and is also available on the company's website at www.khgroup.com-

KH Group, April-June 2026

Net sales amounted to EUR 62.3 (54.2) million

Comparable operating profit was EUR 4.3 (0.8) million

Operating profit was EUR 4.1 (0.5) million

Net profit for the period was EUR 2.4 (-0.6) million

Earnings per share were EUR 0.03 (-0.01)

KH Group, January-June 2026

Net sales amounted to EUR 106.9 (95.9) million

Comparable operating profit was EUR 3.2 (1.0) million

Operating profit was EUR 2.7 (0.4) million

Net profit for the period was EUR -0.5 (-1.0) million

Earnings per share (undiluted and diluted) were EUR -0.02 (-0.02)

Equity per share at the end of the review period was EUR 0.84 (0.83)

Return on equity for rolling 12 months was 1.1% (-40.8%)

The Group's cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 3.4 (2.3) million at the end of the review period

Gearing at the end of the review period was 141.5% (288.8%)

Gearing excluding lease liabilities was 124.1% (188.0%)

CEO Carl Haglund:

The Group's net sales and operating profit showed positive development in the first half of the year. The good result was particularly attributable to the strong second quarter, during which the profitability of the Group companies improved across the board. Particularly pleasing is KH-Koneet's year-on-year improvement in profit performance, which is now also reflected in a clear improvement in the profitability of operations in Sweden.

Nordic Rescue Group's positive development was also clearly evident during the first half of the year. Net sales have continued to grow while the company has managed to maintain profitability at a good level. The future outlook has also improved further thanks to the record-high order book. Following the positive second quarter, the company's full-year outlook remains unchanged, with the Group's consolidated net sales and operating profit expected to increase year-on-year.

In May, KH Group announced that Minni Lempinen, M.Sc. (Econ.), has been appointed as the Group's new CFO. Lempinen will take up her post on 17 August 2026. Lempinen has previously served, among other roles, as CFO of Endomines Finland Plc. KH Group's previous CFO, Tommi Rötkin, took up a position with another employer in June 2026. During the summer, Pekka Raatikainen has served as the company's interim CFO. Tuomas Myllynen took up the post of CEO of KH-Koneet's Finnish companies on 1 June 2026.

KH Group's strategic transformation from a private equity investment company into an industrial group that focuses on machinery and rescue vehicles has progressed according to plan. As part of the plan, the organisation and corporate structure are being streamlined and the cost structure is being adjusted to make it more efficient. In addition, more focus will be put on the efficient use of capital employed. During the second quarter, the Group harmonised its information management services and functions related to financial administration, among other things. The Group's Board of Directors also decided to relocate the head office from Helsinki to Nurmijärvi's Klaukkala district, where KH Group's head office is located, effective from 1 October 2026. Thanks to these measures and other measures already decided on, it is estimated that the Group's cost structure will be reduced by approximately EUR 1 million in 2027 compared to this year.

Financial performance

KH Group

EUR million 4-6/2026 4-6/2025 1-6/2026 1-6/2025 1-12/2025 Net sales 62.3 54.2 106.9 95.9 204.5 EBITDA 7.7 4.2 9.8 7.8 19.9 EBITDA % 12.4% 7.8% 9.2% 8.2% 9.7% Comparable operating profit (EBIT) 4.3 0.8 3.2 1.0 6.4 Comparable EBIT % 6.9% 1.5% 3.0% 1.1% 3.1% Profit before taxes 2.7 -0.9 -0.4 -1.4 1.3

More information on the comparable key figures is presented in the attached half-year report in the sections "Alternative performance measures" and "Reconciliation of key figures".



KH Group, April-June 2026

KH Group's net sales amounted to EUR 62.3 (54.2) million, representing a year-on-year increase of 14.9 %. The comparable operating profit for the review period was EUR 4.3 (0.8) million. KH-Koneet's net sales increased by 12.4% year-on-year, and comparable operating profit increased to EUR 3.0 (0.8) million. For Nordic Rescue Group, net sales increased by 25.5% year-on-year and comparable operating profit increased to EUR 1.6 (0.8) million. The parent company's share of the comparable operating profit for the review period was EUR -0.3 (-0.8) million. Financial expenses were on a par with the comparison period.

KH Group, January-June 2026

KH Group's net sales increased by 11.5 % to EUR 106.9 (95.9) million. KH-Koneet's net sales increased by 9.9 % year-on-year, and Nordic Rescue Group's net sales increased by 17.1 %. The Group's comparable operating profit was EUR 3.2 (1.0) million. For KH-Koneet, comparable operating profit increased to EUR 1.9 (0.7) million. For Nordic Rescue Group, comparable operating profit increased to EUR 2.0 (1.6) million. The parent company's share of the comparable operating profit for the review period was EUR -0.7 (-1.2) million. Comparable operating profit excludes depreciation of intangible assets arising from acquisitions. Financial expenses increased substantially year-on-year and include non-recurring expenses related to refinancing,

Events after the review period

There were no significant events after the review period.

Financial objectives and future outlook

In line with our strategy, we strive for value creation in all of our business areas. The KH-Koneet and NRG businesses will be developed as part of a group focusing on earth-moving equipment and rescue vehicles.

During the next few years, the aim is to invest in the growth of the core business and pay dividends within the limits established by the balance sheet structure and financing agreements.

The guidance for 2026 is as follows: the company expects both the net sales and the comparable operating profit to increase in 2026 compared to 2025.



Results presentation webcast

KH Group will organise a webcast in Finnish for analysts, investors and the media on 14 August 2026 at 2:00 pm EEST. You can follow the live webcast at https://khgroup.events.inderes.com/q2-2026

The webcast recording and the presentation material will be available on KH Group's website later on the same day.

KH GROUP PLC

FURTHER INFORMATION:

CEO Carl Haglund, tel. +358 40 500 6898

KH Group Plc is a Nordic corporation supporting sustainable construction and society's critical functions with two business areas: KH-Koneet, supplier of construction and earth-moving machinery, and Nordic Rescue Group, rescue vehicle manufacturer. KH Group's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information at www.khgroup.com/en