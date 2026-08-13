ST. PAUL, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--H.B. Fuller Company ("H.B. Fuller") (NYSE: FUL), the world's largest pureplay adhesives company, today announced that shareholders of Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc ("AMS") (LSE:AMS) approved H.B. Fuller's proposed acquisition of AMS at specially convened meetings of AMS shareholders held on August 12, 2026."We are pleased with this significant milestone," said Celeste Mastin, president and chief executive officer of H.B. Fuller. "AMS is an exceptional company and a rare strategic fit that advances our vision for the future of H.B. Fuller. By combining AMS's leading medical technologies, innovation expertise, and regulatory capabilities with H.B. Fuller's global scale and commercial reach, we will create a differentiated healthcare platform positioned for faster growth, stronger margins, and greater value creation. We are excited to welcome the AMS team and begin the next chapter together."The approval of AMS shareholders represents a significant milestone towards completion of the transaction and follows the agreement on the terms of a recommended cash acquisition previously announced by the companies on June 25, 2026. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the calendar year, subject to satisfaction or waiver of the remaining conditions set forth in the transaction documents.About H.B. FullerAs the largest pureplay adhesives company in the world, H.B. Fuller's (NYSE: FUL) innovative, functional coatings, adhesives and sealants enhance the quality, safety and performance of products people use every day. Founded in 1887, with 2025 revenue of $3.5 billion, our mission to Connect What Matters is brought to life by more than 7,100 global team members who collaborate with customers across more than 30 market segments in 150 countries to develop highly specified solutions that enable customers to bring world-changing innovations to their end markets. Learn more at www.hbfuller.com.Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements:Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements often address expected future business and financial performance, financial condition, and other matters, and often contain words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "opportunity," "outlook," "plan," "project," "seek," "should," "strategy," "target," "will," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," "would" and similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words or phrases. These statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the following: the ability to proceed with or complete the transaction; the ability to obtain requisite regulatory and shareholder approvals and the satisfaction of other conditions on the proposed terms; changes in the global, political, economic, social, business and competitive environments and in market and regulatory forces; changes in future inflation, deflation, exchange and interest rates; changes in tax and national insurance rates; future business combinations, capital expenditures, acquisitions or dispositions; changes in the behavior of other market participants; the anticipated benefits of the transaction not being realized as a result of changes in general economic and market conditions in the countries in which company and AMS operate; the ability of company and AMS to integrate the businesses successfully and to achieve anticipated synergies or benefits; the risk that disruptions from the transaction will harm the company's and AMS's businesses; changes in or enforcement of national and local government legislation, taxation, controls or regulations and/or changes in the administration of laws, policies and practices, expropriation or nationalization of property and political or economic developments in the countries in which company and AMS carry on business or may carry on business in the future; the outcome of pending or future litigation proceedings; failure to comply with environmental and health and safety laws and regulations; changes to the boards of directors of the company and/or AMS and/or the composition of their respective workforces; our ability to repay or refinance our debt or to incur additional debt in the future, our need for a significant amount of cash to service and repay the debt and to pay dividends on our common stock, and the effect of debt covenants that limit the discretion of management in operating the business or in paying dividends; our ability to pay dividends and to pursue growth opportunities if we continue to pay dividends according to our current dividend policy; our ability to effectively manage and realize expected benefits from completed and future mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures; our ability to achieve expected synergies, cost savings and operating efficiencies from our restructuring initiatives and operational improvement projects within the expected time frames or at all; our ability to effectively implement Project ONE; fluctuations in product demand; competing products and pricing; our geographic and product mix; disruptions to our relationships with our major customers and suppliers; and similar matters.Additional information about these various risks and uncertainties can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of our Form 10-K filings, and any updates to the risk factors in our Form 10-Q and 8-K filings with the SEC, but there may be other risks and uncertainties that we are unable to identify at this time or that we do not currently expect to have a material impact on the business. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.ContactsScott JensenInvestor Relationsinvestors@hbfuller.com

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