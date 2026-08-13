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WKN: A2PJFZ | ISIN: US70202L1026 | Ticker-Symbol: 59P
Tradegate
14.08.26 | 10:39
41,550 Euro
+0,68 % +0,280
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
PARSONS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
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PARSONS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
40,59041,55010:50
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.08.2026 22:12 Uhr
57 Leser
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Parsons Corporation: Parsons Awarded $70M to Advance Air Base Air Defense Capabilities Across Europe and Africa

Key Takeaways:

  • Parsons was awarded a $70 million task order under the U.S. Air Force's Air Base Air Defense (ABAD) contract to provide integration, testing, deployment, maintenance, and operational transition support for U.S. Air Forces in the Europe-Air Forces Africa (USAFE-AFAFRICA) region.
  • The company will provide integration, testing, deployment, maintenance, and operational transition of Point Defense capabilities.

CHANTILLY, Va., Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today that it has been awarded a $70 million ceiling task order under the U.S. Air Force's Air Base Air Defense (ABAD) contract to provide integration, testing, deployment, maintenance, and operational transition support for operational capabilities throughout the USAFE-AFAFRICA region. The task order has a four-year period of performance with three 12-month option periods and expands upon Parsons' ongoing support of the Air Force's ABAD mission.

"Parsons is honored to continue supporting the U.S. Air Force's critical force protection mission across Europe and Africa," said Mike Kushin, president of Parsons' Defense and Intelligence business. "This award reflects our proven ability to integrate and operationalize exquisite defense capabilities in complex, fluid environments. By expanding our role on the ABAD program, we will help strengthen the readiness, resilience, and protection of U.S. and allied forces throughout the USAFE-AFAFRICA theater."

Under the task order, Parsons will support the integration, testing, fielding, sustainment, maintenance, and operational transition of point defense systems designed to defend personnel, aircraft, installations, and other critical assets from emerging aerial threats - including counter unmanned aircraft systems (CUAS).

As the threat environment continues to evolve, the need for scalable and integrated air base defense solutions remains critical to enabling freedom of maneuver and mission success across contested and dynamic operational environments.

This award builds upon Parsons' established performance supporting the ABAD program and reinforces the company's position as a trusted partner delivering advanced defense technologies and mission-focused solutions to the U.S. Department of War.

Parsons brings decades of experience in air and missile defense, systems engineering, mission integration, operational support, and rapid capability deployment. The company continues to help customers address increasingly complex national security challenges through innovative, mission-ready solutions that enhance operational effectiveness and improve resilience across the all-domain battlespace.

To learn more about Parsons' integrated missile defense capabilities, visit www.parsons.com/missile-defense-c5isr/.

About Parsons:

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and electronic warfare, space and missile defense, transportation, water and environment, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit Parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn to learn how we're making an impact.

Media Contact:
Bernadette Miller
+1 980.253.9781
bernadette.miller@parsons.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Dave Spille
+1 703.775.6191
Dave.Spille@parsons.us


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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