SUTNTIB AB Tewox publishes unaudited consolidated and separate financial statements for the six-month period ended 30 June 2026

Vilnius, Lithuania, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



AB Tewox (the Company) together with its subsidiaries (the Group) publishes its unaudited interim consolidated and separate financial statements for the six-month period ended 30 June 2026, as well as the interim management report of the Company and the Group.

Financial results

Key financial indicators for the first half of 2026

Company:

Total assets - EUR 87.552 million

Equity - EUR 46.105 million

Liabilities - EUR 41.447 million

Investment assets at fair value - EUR 86.630 million (increase of EUR 7.346 million or 9.26% compared to 31 December 2025)

Total comprehensive income - EUR 2.100 million

Company's LTV ratio - 46.26%

Group:

Total assets - EUR 237.257 million

Equity - EUR 50.200 million

Liabilities - EUR 187.057 million

Investment property at fair value - EUR 221.864 million (increase of EUR 40.585 million or 22.39% compared to 31 December 2025)

Operating income - EUR 8.165 million

Total comprehensive income - EUR 38 thousand

Subsidiaries' LTV ratio - 58.58%

Key events in the first half of 2026:

In the first half of 2026, the Group acquired investment properties with a total acquisition value of approximately EUR 31.4 million: Commercial building, located at 6 Szlak Chrobrego, Nysa, Poland; Commercial building, located at 1 Kolejowa Street, Konin, Poland.



In the first half of 2026, the Group completed the construction of investment property with a total cost of approximately EUR 6.1 million: Commercial building, located at Burbiškiu g. 31, Vilnius, Lithuania; Commercial building, located at Šv. Kristoforo g. 5, Dituvos k., Lithuania.



Key events after the reporting period:

On 13 July 2026, the Bank of Lithuania approved the Group's new base prospectus for the issuance of up to EUR 50 million worth of bonds. On 27 July 2026, the first offering tranche of up to EUR 10 million with an option to increase the amount was launched. The proceeds from the issuance will be used to redeem up to EUR 10 million of the existing bonds.

Contact person for further information:

Paulius Nevinskas

Manager of the Investment Company

paulius.nevinskas@lordslb.lt

https://lordslb.lt/tewox_bonds/