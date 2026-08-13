Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd Announces Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2026

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd (Nasdaq: LHSW) (the "Company", or "Lianhe Sowell"), a provider of industrial machine vision products and solutions in China, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026.

Key Financial Performance Metrics of Fiscal Year 2026

Total revenues increased by 18% year-over-year to $43.27 million, up from $36.54 million in fiscal year 2025. Electronic Products Revenue surged 40% to $30.85 million, representing 71% of total revenues and serving as the primary growth driver.

increased by 18% year-over-year to $43.27 million, up from $36.54 million in fiscal year 2025. Gross profit was approximately $9.26 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, compared to approximately $9.58 million in 2025, with gross margin decreased to 21% from 26%.

was approximately $9.26 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, compared to approximately $9.58 million in 2025, with gross margin decreased to 21% from 26%. Operating expenses rose 148% to $16.08 million compared to $6.50 million in 2025, driven by strategic growth investments.

rose 148% to $16.08 million compared to $6.50 million in 2025, driven by strategic growth investments. Net loss for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026 was $5.65 million, compared to a net income of approximately $3.18 million in 2025, reflecting heavy planned investments into research and development, and operational expansion in overseas markets.





Management Commentary

"Fiscal year 2026 was a pivotal period of top-line expansion and strategic foundational investment. Total revenues grew 18% year-over-year to approximately $43.27 million, driven by a 40% surge in electronic product sales reflecting robust market demand and several large project wins," said Mr. Yue Zhu, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of the Company. "While we maintained a stable 21% gross margin, our commitment to future market leadership required substantial near-term investments, especially to overseas markets expansion. We reported a net loss of approximately $5.65 million this fiscal year, driven by a 148% increase in operating costs to fund key research and business expansion. However, these strategic investments have supported our latest initiatives. We successfully developed two new products, a high-temperature steam car wash robot and an automated fueling robot, and have secured supply contracts in the US, South Korea, Thailand, France, Central America and across West, South, and East Africa."

"Operationally, we achieved breakthrough innovations that significantly expand our competitive moat. We successfully commercialized our proprietary Nine-Axis Linkage Spray Painting Robot and other automated service robotics, driving market adoption and plan to employ an innovative 'Leasing Cooperation Revenue Sharing' model that lowers customer entry barriers. Concurrently, we fortified our R&D pipeline through strategic partnerships with leading institutions, accelerating our expansion into high-value sectors such as medical machine vision."

"Looking ahead, Lianhe Sowell is transitioning into a phase of aggressive commercialization. Building on our fruitful overseas expansion, which has already secured robot supply projects in the US, France, South Korea, Thailand, Central America and across West, South, and East Africa, we will continue to advance our strategy in key international markets while securing the capacity to meet anticipated demand. By broadening our industrial robotics portfolio and adapting our facial recognition technology for consumer smart devices, we are well-positioned to expand our total addressable market and drive sustainable shareholder value."

Selected Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

For Fiscal Years Ended March 31,

In USD Millions, except %, differences due to rounding. 2026 2025 Variances - Revenues $43.27 $36.54 18.00 - Cost of revenues $34.01 $26.96 26.00 - Gross profit $9.26 $9.58 (3.00) - Gross margin 21.00% 26.00% (5) percentage points Operating expenses $16.08 $6.50 148.00 - Net income $(5.65) $3.18 -



Revenue

Total revenues increased by 18%, or approximately $6.73 million, from approximately $36.54 million in 2025 to approximately $43.27 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026. The growth was driven by a 40% increase in revenue from electronic products, which rose to approximately $30.85 million from approximately $21.97 million, supported by expanded market penetration and several large projects gained during the year. Software revenue decreased 15% to approximately $12.42 million from approximately $14.57 million in 2025.

The following table presents revenues by revenue categories for the years ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively:

For the Years Ended March 31, In USD Millions, except %, differences due to rounding. 2026 2025 Variance Revenue Category Amount % of revenues Amount % of revenues Amount - Electronic products $30.85 71 - $21.97 60 - $8.88 40 - Software $12.42 29 - $14.57 40 - $(2.15) (15) - Total revenues $43.27 100 - $36.54 100 - $6.73 18 -



Cost of Revenues and Margins

Cost of revenues increased by 26%, or approximately $7.05 million, to approximately $34.01 million in 2026 from approximately $26.96 million in 2025. Cost attributable to electronic products rose 39% to approximately $27.23 million, while cost attributable to software declined 8% to approximately $6.78 million. Gross profit was approximately $9.26 million compared to approximately $9.58 million in 2025. Overall gross margin decreased from 26% to 21%, primarily due to a revenue shift toward electronic products, which carry a lower gross margin than software. Additionally, software gross margin decreased from 49% to 45%, partially offset by an increase in electronic products gross margin from 11% to 12%.

Operating Expenses

Selling Expenses

Selling expenses increased 39% to approximately $1.09 million from approximately $0.78 million in 2025, driven by higher advertising and promotional spending to support business growth, partially offset by a $0.15 million or 32% decrease in salary and welfare expenses.

General and Administrative (G&A) Expenses

G&A expenses climbed 219%, rising from approximately $2.25 million in 2025 to approximately $7.19 million for the year ended March 31, 2026. This increase was primarily driven by approximately $2.26 million in newly incurred marketing research and consultancy fees to support successful overseas expansion, which help us gain some overseas customers and new sales contracts in the subsequent period, as well as approximately $1.30 million in share-based compensation to the Company's CEO and shareholder, to compensate them for their contribution to the Company and also secure the service to our long term development.

Research and Development (R&D) Expenses

R&D expenses rose by 126%, or approximately $4.35 million, from approximately $3.46 million in 2025 to approximately $7.81 million in 2026. This was largely attributable to a 141%, or approximately $4.02 million increase in third-party R&D service fees.

Net Income (loss)

As a result of the factors described above, net loss for the year ended March 31, 2026, was approximately $5.65 million, compared to a net income of approximately $3.18 million for the year ended March 31, 2025.

Cash and equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents increased significantly to approximately $1.89 million as of March 31, 2026, compared to approximately $0.11 million as of March 31, 2025.

Recent Commercial Traction & Project Wins

June 24, 2026, the Company secured African sales orders, including an agreement to deliver 10 AI-powered automotive painting robots to a maintenance group in West Africa, alongside a separate pilot project deploying one robot for trial use with a spray-coating company in South Africa.

June 8, 2026, the Company signed supply agreement in Southeast Asia to supply ten AI-powered automotive painting robots to a Thai distributor, marking a major milestone in its Southeast Asian expansion. To support growing regional demand for its robots, the Company plans to open localized service centers and anticipates further ASEAN deliveries by late 2026.

March 30, 2026, the Company signed a $1.8 million contract with HECA Group, Inc., a California-based company, to develop an automated artificial intelligence-powered steam car-wash robot for the customer, further advancing the Company's strategy to commercialize water-saving cleaning solutions into the North American market.





About Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd

Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd (Nasdaq: LHSW) provides industrial vision and industrial robotics solutions. With expertise in the field of machine vision and intelligent equipment, the Company specializes in smart transportation, industrial automation, artificial intelligence, and machine vision. Committed to offering comprehensive intelligent solutions to customers worldwide, the Company continuously advances the intelligent transformation of various industries through technological innovation. For more information, please visit: ir.cnsoftwell.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may, "will, "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate," "plan" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other risk factors discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd

Email: ir@cnsoftweIl.com

WFS Investor Relations Inc.

Email: services@wfsir.com

Phone: +1 628 283 9214







LIANHE SOWELL INTERNATIONAL GROUP LTD

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF MARCH 31, 2026 and 2025

(Stated in US Dollars)

As of March 31, 2026 2025 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents - 1,885,367 - 108,745 Accounts receivable, net 14,978,869 19,144,103 Prepayments, deposits and other receivables, net 8,130,460 3,321,253 Inventories, net 821,126 - Amount due from related parties 256,274 69,514 Amount due from shareholders 1,391,616 413,350 Total current assets 27,463,712 23,056,965 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 142,312 67,083 Intangible assets, net 46,110 42,321 Operating lease right-of-use asset ("ROU"), net 1,033,110 120,918 Prepayments 10,443,032 6,035,922 Deferred initial public offering ("IPO") costs - 921,217 Deferred tax assets 1,863,259 484,704 Total non-current assets 13,527,823 7,672,165 TOTAL ASSETS - 40,991,535 - 30,729,130 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term bank loans - 6,319,223 - 1,996,775 Current portion of long-term bank loan 28,994 47,247 Short-term other borrowing 10,169 55,121 Accounts payable 10,224,153 11,782,429 Accrued expenses and other payables 6,844,442 2,863,896 Income tax payable 653,719 631,419 Contract liabilities 959,003 500,246 Operating lease liability - current 478,603 123,645 Warranty provision - 1,311 Amount due to related parties 23,335 19,928 Amount due to shareholders 164,971 628,076 Total current liabilities 25,706,612 18,650,093 Non-current liabilities: Operating lease liability - non-current 595,814 - Non-current portion of long-term bank loan 681,357 287,872 Long-term other borrowing 34,517 137,804 Total non-current liabilities 1,311,688 425,676 TOTAL LIABILITIES - 27,018,300 - 19,075,769 As of March 31, 2026 2025 Commitments and contingencies (Note 19) SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Class A Ordinary Shares (par value $0.0016; 28,125,000 shares authorized, 3,250,000 and 3,125,000 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively) * - 5,200 - 5,000 Class B Ordinary Shares (par value $0.0016; 3,125,000 shares authorized, 62,500 and no shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively) * 100 - Share subscription receivables (100 - - Additional paid-in capital 11,815,475 4,374,056 Statutory reserve 297,656 297,656 Retained earnings 1,299,433 6,994,445 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 453,085 (75,549 - Equity attributable to the shareholders of the Company 13,870,849 11,595,608 Non-controlling interests 102,386 57,753 Total shareholders' equity 13,973,235 11,653,361 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY - 40,991,535 - 30,729,130



LIANHE SOWELL INTERNATIONAL GROUP LTD

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME

FOR THE YEARS ENDED MARCH 31, 2026, 2025 AND 2024

(Stated in US Dollars)

For the years ended

March 31, 2026 2025 2024 Revenue from third parties - 43,269,569 - 36,539,846 - 36,032,665 Revenue from a related party - - 566,002 REVENUES - 43,269,569 - 36,539,846 - 36,598,667 COST OF REVENUES (34,009,809 - (26,964,611 - (28,636,850 - GROSS PROFIT 9,259,760 9,575,235 7,961,817 OPERATING EXPENSES Selling expenses (1,088,455 - (782,523 - (322,961 - General and administrative expenses (7,185,009 - (2,250,827 - (2,369,855 - Research and development expenses (7,811,079 - (3,462,715 - (2,286,141 - Total operating expenses (16,084,543 - (6,496,065 - (4,978,957 - OPERATING (LOSS) INCOME (6,824,783 - 3,079,170 2,982,860 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET Interest income 471 270 696 Interest expense (130,207 - (101,713 - (57,941 - Other income 255,929 166,936 203,461 Other expense (263,613 - (47,325 - (201,629 - Disposal gain of a subsidiary - 60,622 - Total other (expense) income, net (137,420 - 78,790 (55,413 - (LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES (6,962,203 - 3,157,960 2,927,447 Benefit from (provision for) income taxes 1,311,824 24,605 (109,622 - NET (LOSS) INCOME (5,650,379 - 3,182,565 2,817,825 Less: net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 44,633 57,903 (89 - Net (loss) income attributable to shareholders of the Company (5,695,012 - 3,124,662 2,817,914 Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency translation adjustment 528,634 (69,002 - (187,115 - Total comprehensive (loss) income (5,121,745 - 3,113,563 2,630,710 Less: comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 44,633 57,903 (89 - Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to shareholders of the Company - (5,166,378 - - 3,055,660 - 2,630,799 Earnings (loss) per share - basic and diluted* - (1.74 - - 1.00 - 0.90 Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding* 3,273,867 3,125,000 3,125,000

- All share numbers have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the 1-for-16 Share Consolidation, that became effective on June 22, 2026.



LIANHE SOWELL INTERNATIONAL GROUP LTD

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE YEARS ENDED MARCH 31, 2026, 2025 AND 2024

(Stated in US Dollars)