Innventure, Inc.: Innventure Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innventure, Inc. (NASDAQ: INV) ("Innventure"), an industrial growth conglomerate, today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

The company continues to anticipate significant long-term demand for two-phase liquid cooling as AI infrastructure requirements accelerate and is focused on executing against the foundational milestones expected to govern scaled market adoption of this technology. These milestones include chip-maker relationships and reference designs, OEM and ODM co-development initiatives, relationships with hyperscalers and the delivery of additional thermal benchmark data.

"We firmly believe the industry is moving toward a future where two-phase liquid cooling becomes an essential part of AI infrastructure," said Bill Haskell, Chief Executive Officer. "While our conviction in Accelsius' long-term opportunity has only strengthened, evolving dynamics in the AI infrastructure market, including constraints facing smaller early adopters around power availability, GPU access, and deployment timing, have impacted our near-term expectations and render 2026 revenue generation an imprecise reflection of the meaningful progress Accelsius is making. As a result, we are suspending our previously communicated expectations regarding Accelsius' 2026 revenue and cash flow targets and shifting our focus to execution against important milestones that govern scaled market adoption, which include forging strong relationships with industry leaders. In light of our expectations regarding Accelsius' ability to make progress against these milestones and the momentum we are seeing at AeroFlexx and Refinity, we believe Innventure is well positioned to create shareholder value over the long term."

Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call to discuss these results has been scheduled for 5:00 pm ET today, August 13, 2026.

The event will be webcasted live via our investor relations website https://ir.innventure.com/ or via https://innventure-2q26-earnings.open-exchange.net/.

Innventure has posted a slide presentation to accompany the prepared remarks to its investor relations website https://ir.innventure.com/

About Innventure

Innventure, Inc. (NASDAQ: INV), an industrial growth conglomerate, focuses on building companies with billion-dollar valuations by commercializing breakthrough technology solutions. By systematically creating and operating industrial enterprises from the ground up, Innventure participates in early-stage economics and provides industrial operating expertise designed for global scale. Innventure's approach seeks to uniquely bridge the "Valley of Death" between corporate innovation and commercialization through its distinctive combination of value-driven multinational partnerships, operational experience, and scaling expertise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We use certain financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. (GAAP) to supplement our consolidated financial statements. These non-GAAP financial measures provide additional information to investors to facilitate comparisons of past and present operating results, identify trends in our underlying operating performance, and offer greater transparency on how we evaluate our business activities. These measures are integral to our processes for budgeting, managing operations, making strategic decisions, and evaluating our performance.

Our primary non-GAAP financial measures are EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. We define EBITDA as net income before interest, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA further adjusted to exclude certain non-cash items, non-recurring expenses, and other items that are not indicative of our core operating activities. These may include stock-based compensation, acquisition costs, and other financial items. We believe Adjusted EBITDA is valuable for investors and analysts as it provides additional insight into our operational performance, excluding the impacts of certain financing, investing, and other non-operational activities. This measure helps in comparing our current operating results with prior periods and with those of other companies in our industry. It is also used internally for allocating resources efficiently, assessing the economic outcomes of acquisitions and strategic decisions, and evaluating the performance of our management team.

There are limitations to Adjusted EBITDA, including its exclusion of cash expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures and contractual commitments, and changes in or cash requirements for working capital needs. Adjusted EBITDA also omits significant interest expenses and related cash requirements for interest and payments. While depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the associated assets will often need to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the cash required for such replacements. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA does not account for income or other taxes or necessary cash tax payments.

Investors should use caution when comparing our non-GAAP measure to similar metrics used by other companies, as definitions can vary. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial measures.

In presenting Adjusted EBITDA, we aim to provide investors with an additional tool for assessing the operational performance of our business. It serves as a useful complement to our GAAP results, offering a more comprehensive understanding of our financial health and operational efficiencies.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are often identified by future or conditional words such as "plan," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "outlook," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "continue," "could," "may," "might," "possible," "will," "potential," "predict," "should," "would" and other similar words and expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions), but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements are based on the current assumptions and expectations of future events that are inherently subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances and their potential effects and speak only as of the date of this press release. There can be no assurance that future developments will be those that have been anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of the parties) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described in Innventure's public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the following: Innventure's and its subsidiaries' ability to execute on their strategies, book sales and achieve future financial performance; developments and projections relating to Innventure's and its subsidiaries' competitors and industry; the implementation, adoption, market acceptance and success of Innventure's and its subsidiaries' products, business models and growth strategies; Innventure's and its subsidiaries' ability to generate sufficient revenue and operating cash flow; the timing and magnitude of expected cash expenditures; the availability, timing and terms of additional financing, including debt or equity financing; market conditions affecting access to capital; potential dilution resulting from future financings; Innventure's ability to successfully implement cost reduction initiatives; changes in economic conditions; competitive pressures; regulatory developments; Innventure's ability to maintain control over its subsidiaries.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and Innventure undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact: Kyle Nagarkar, Solebury Strategic Communications

investorrelations@innventure.com

Media Contact: Stephanie Knight, Solebury Strategic Communications

press@innventure.com

Innventure, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share amounts) June 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 Assets Cash and cash equivalents - 41,543 - 60,449 Restricted cash 5,000 5,000 Accounts receivable 2,119 1,094 Due from related parties 16,351 11,840 Inventories 2,989 1,604 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,437 3,167 Total Current Assets 71,439 83,154 Investments 26,644 28,741 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,269 1,941 Intangible assets, net 149,729 160,537 Goodwill 323,463 323,463 Other assets 1,153 1,351 Total Assets - 574,697 - 599,187 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Accounts payable - 1,932 - 2,551 Accrued employee benefits 4,977 11,343 Accrued expenses 1,959 7,386 Contract liabilities 534 947 Notes payable - current 7,700 12,846 Term convertible note, current 8,026 7,890 Convertible promissory note, current 4,407 4,331 Patent installment payable - current 825 700 Obligation to issue equity 73 119 Warrant liability 28,683 27,458 Income taxes payable 18 23 Other current liabilities 633 682 Total Current Liabilities 59,767 76,276 Notes payable, net of current portion 5,909 8,327 Earnout liability 4,790 3,890 Stock-based compensation liability 213 239 Patent installment payable, net of current 11,550 12,375 Deferred income taxes 9,264 13,848 Other liabilities 389 556 Total Liabilities 91,882 115,511 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 16) Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized; Series B Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value, 3,000,000 shares designated, 24,779 and 33,144 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively. - - Series C Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value, 5,000,000 shares designated, 159,270 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2026 and 150,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025. - - Common Stock, $0.0001 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 84,612,657 and 67,743,847 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively. 8 7 Additional paid-in capital 632,237 577,070 Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss) (644 - (1,260 - Accumulated deficit (418,911 - (371,603 - Total Innventure, Inc., Stockholders' Equity 212,690 204,214 Non-controlling interest 270,125 279,462 Total Stockholders' Equity 482,815 483,676 Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity - 574,697 - 599,187

Innventure, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended

June 30, 2026 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2025 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2026 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025 Revenue - 953 - 476 - 2,396 - 700 Operating Expenses Cost of sales 5,073 2,861 10,326 3,045 General and administrative 14,499 18,569 27,249 38,245 Sales and marketing 3,089 2,208 5,986 4,304 Research and development 9,780 6,068 17,620 12,321 Goodwill impairment - 113,344 - 346,557 Total Operating Expenses 32,441 143,050 61,181 404,472 Loss from Operations (31,488 - (142,574 - (58,785 - (403,772 - Non-operating (Expense) and Income Interest expense, net (531 - (2,647 - (1,520 - (4,185 - Net gain (loss) from investments 39 - 108 - Change in fair value of financial liabilities (2,188 - 7,176 (2,125 - 23,605 Equity method investment (loss) income (1,491 - (1,924 - (3,007 - (8,680 - Realized gain on conversion of available for sale investment - - - 1,507 Loss on extinguishment of debt - (3,462 - (977 - (3,462 - Loss on extinguishment of related party debt - - - (3,538 - Miscellaneous other expense (773 - (64 - (948 - (43 - Total Non-operating Income (Expense) (4,944 - (921 - (8,469 - 5,204 Loss before Income Taxes (36,432 - (143,495 - (67,254 - (398,568 - Income tax benefit (1,518 - (2,220 - (4,557 - (3,619 - Net Loss (34,914 - (141,275 - (62,697 - (394,949 - Less: net loss attributable to Non-redeemable non-controlling interest (8,411 - (57,048 - (15,389 - (167,725 - Net Loss Attributable to Innventure, Inc. Stockholders / Innventure LLC Unitholders (26,503 - (84,227 - (47,308 - (227,224 - Basic and diluted loss per share - (0.32 - - (1.60 - - (0.59 - - (4.60 - Basic and diluted weighted average common shares 83,117,031 52,546,491 83,117,031 49,417,092

Innventure, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, 2026 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2025 Cash Flows Used in Operating Activities Net loss - (62,697 - - (394,949 - Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Stock-based compensation 10,309 15,247 Interest income on debt securities - related party (180 - (195 - Change in fair value of financial liabilities 2,125 (23,605 - Non-cash interest expense on notes payable 1,119 2,560 Net gain on investments (107 - - Accrued unpaid interest on note payable 238 - Equity method investment loss (income) 3,006 8,680 Realized gain on conversion of available for sale investments - (1,507 - Loss on extinguishment of debt 977 3,462 Loss on extinguishment of related party debt - 3,538 Deferred income taxes (4,585 - (3,897 - Loss on Disposal of PPE 223 - Depreciation and amortization 11,331 11,182 Goodwill impairment - 346,557 Other costs, net 1,100 165 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,025 - (618 - Prepaid expenses and other current assets (4,779 - (3,312 - Inventory (1,385 - (1,442 - Accounts payable (619 - 315 Accrued employee benefits (6,365 - 1,330 Accrued expenses (6,722 - 42 Stock-based compensation liability (26 - (686 - Income taxes payable (5 - 292 Other current liabilities (286 - (78 - Contract liabilities (413 - 690 Patent installment payable (700 - (525 - Net Cash Used in Operating Activities (59,466 - (36,754 - Cash Flows (Used in) Provided by Investing Activities Investment in available-for-sale debt securities - equity method investee - (2,708 - Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (1,074 - (932 - Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Investing Activities (1,074 - (3,640 - Cash Flows Provided by Financing Activities Proceeds from issuance of equity, net of issuance costs 50,229 3,675 Proceeds from the issuance of equity to non-controlling interest, net of issuance costs - 5,367 Proceeds from the issuance of convertible promissory note - 3,999 Proceeds from the issuance of term convertible notes - 2,451 Proceeds from issuance of debt securities, net of issuance costs - 27,000 Payment of debts (8,595 - (1,176 - Distributions to Stockholders - (76 - Cash Flows Provided by Financing Activities 41,634 41,240 Net Decrease in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash (18,906 - 846 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash Beginning of period 65,449 11,119 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash End of period - 46,543 - 11,965

Supplemental Cash Flow Information Cash paid for interest - 1,097 - 1,825 Supplemental Disclosure of Noncash Financing Information Conversion of working capital loans to equity method investee into investments in debt securities - related party - 4,375 Unrealized gain on investments in debt Securities - related party through OCI 623 - Extinguishment of debt with Series C Preferred Stock - 14,000 Contribution of Series C Preferred Stock to equity method investee - 5,783 Conversion of AFX available-for-sale term loan into equity method investments - 8,757 Issuance of common stock as repayment of convertible debt 1,090 2,533 Issuance of vested RSUs 1,276 - Issuance of stock in exchange for services 11 4,095 Equity reallocation between non-controlling interest and additional paid-in capital - 25,268

Innventure, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(in thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, 2026 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2025 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2026 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025 Net loss - (34,914 - - (141,275 - - (62,697 - (394,949 - Interest expense, net(1) 531 2,647 1,520 4,185 Depreciation and amortization expense 5,660 5,634 11,331 11,182 Income tax expense (benefit) (1,518 - (2,220 - (4,557 - (3,619 - EBITDA (30,241 - (135,214 - (54,403 - (383,201 - Change in fair value of financial liabilities2 2,188 (7,176 - 2,125 (23,605 - Stock-based compensation3 5,477 9,406 10,309 15,247 Goodwill impairment4 - 113,344 - 346,557 Loss on extinguishment of debt5 - 3,462 977 3,462 Loss on extinguishment of related party debt(6) - - - 3,538 Adjusted EBITDA (22,576 - (16,178 - (40,992 - (38,002 -